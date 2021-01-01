« previous next »
Sky Sports pundit and former captain Neville did not mince his words at full-time, telling viewers "we are witnessing the annihilation of Manchester United".

While I'm enjoying the sentiment, he really is such a drama queen.
I was hoping they lose every f**kin game they play
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:00:03 am
Such a hypocrite. We managed to do it that way, spend-as-you-earn, when we were in a worse position. Why can't they do it?
Just another mouthpiece for the elite.

Gary Neville defends spending millions on Salford City despite club losing £91k per week - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/gary-neville-salford-losing-money-26849681

Gary Neville defends Salford City spending following backlash - www.joe.co.uk/sport/gary-neville-salford-city-333154


Neville seems to think throwing money at it will work. Or if not... incite a riot or break into at Old Trafford.


Though keeps very quiet about Peter Lim, his friend, business partner and owner of Valencia, on how Lim runs Valencia, his old club... (Lim is also an investor in Salford?).

Even when Valencia fans asked Neville to speak out for them... like Neville has repeatedly used his position on Sky TV to speak out and criticise the Glazers... weird how Neville keeps quiet on that score.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
They remind me of a track by UFO......Rock Bottom. We should sing it against them.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8yLHbXv9tY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8yLHbXv9tY</a>

one of my favourtie solos of all time, that specific version

like ratboys solo performance after the game, his best, crying Doctor Doctor we're at Lights Out  ;)

joking aside, you look at the track listing for Strangers in the Night and you could make up a skit about that neville interview largely using only UFO song titles

Side one
"Natural Thing" (Michael Schenker, Phil Mogg, Pete Way)  3:57
"Out in the Street" (Way, Mogg)  5:07
"Only You Can Rock Me" (Way, Schenker, Mogg)  4:08
"Doctor Doctor" (Schenker, Mogg)  4:42

Side two
"Mother Mary" (Schenker, Mogg, Way, Andy Parker)  3:25
"This Kid's" (Schenker, Mogg)  5:11
"Love to Love" (Schenker, Mogg)  7:58

Side three
"Lights Out" (Schenker, Mogg, Parker, Way)  5:23
"Rock Bottom" (Schenker, Mogg)  11:08

Side four
"Too Hot to Handle" (Way, Mogg)  4:26
"I'm a Loser" (Schenker, Mogg)  4:13
"Let It Roll" (Schenker, Mogg)  4:48
"Shoot Shoot" (Schenker, Mogg, Way, Parker)  4:07
