I'm so happy that Ferguson is around to witness the demise of United. As for ETH it's early days but not looking promising. They were shambolic today away to Brentford. Delighted for Brentford especially when you consider how Eriksen shafted them. United are so poor it's hard to judge how good their opponents are.

If the shitshow at OT tells me anything it is how grateful I am that Klopp is here. They are light years behind us and City. I used to think that ETH had a good building block with DDG. Today would suggest otherwise. Dire defence. No creativity or resistance in midfield. Even with Ronaldo they don't look dangerous going forward.

I don't think they'll get relegated but I think mid table is the best they can hope for. Selling clubs know that United are in a bind which increases their leverage on price.

It was fair of Redknapp to point out to Neville that he happily trousered wages from Glazers.