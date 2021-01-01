« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2399710 times)

Neville talking horsecock as always. A billion quid is a billion quid. It doesnt make any difference whether it is the clubs self-generated money or the owners. It should matter but we all know FFP is a joke.

I take his point about the stadium but expect he is exaggerating about the state of the training facilities. There is no bloody way players are choosing to go to Spurs over Man Utd because of the superior training ground anyway so no idea why this is supposed to make such a huge difference.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:58:47 pm
next 5:

Liverpool H
Southampton A
Leicester A
Arsenal H
Palace A

I wouldn't put it past them to be bottom after these. That wouldn't be a good look.
They're staring at another potential 0-4/0-5 loss- the 3rd one in a row at the start of the season.... Ten Hag's not going to last.
If that were to happen again, I can see them running around looking for a new manager. Why? Arsenal will have a 0-4 stored up for them.
Palace will ruin them. Southampton will press them like a can..
Leicester will annihilate them...

This run of fixtures will cause them to be relegated. After this run, they won't be able to get off the bottom for the rest of the season.
Wow! What a glorious shambles! ;D
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 11:04:08 pm
Can someone explain why the glazers are the problem, that there shite?
Its not like there forced to sell to buy or that they dont spend considering theyve probably spent the same or more than city.
The recruitment is horrendous. The owners have spent money but they don't seem arsed how it gets spent. The whole club is just run like a shite reality show, making it up as they go along. There's no sense of direction from anyone.
The owners just don't seem to think there's any value in trying to win things, as long as the club is making money. If Liverpool was being run like that I'd be livid.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:24:09 pm
The recruitment is horrendous. The owners have spent money but they don't seem arsed how it gets spent. The whole club is just run like a shite reality show, making it up as they go along. There's no sense of direction from anyone.
The owners just don't seem to think there's any value in trying to win things, as long as the club is making money. If Liverpool was being run like that I'd be livid.

Being critical of the owners for not holding the people they employ accountable for not getting the footballing side in order would be a reasonable complaint, but it is never one that uttered by manc fans or pundits, it is only ever about how much can they spend on players and every time they protest, they shut up again as soon as the owners buy them a shiny new toy.
That interview from the Rat and Redknapp is incredible. 4d chess and paradoxical argument at its absolute finest. I don't even know what he's trying to say. It's just mind blowing to listen to him talk absolute bollocks. It's just basic economics, and the way he tries to bend it like he's solving the space-time continuum is incredible. "They haven't put anything in of their own. They spend what they make on revenue through the incredible fan base!". Errr, yeah? Isn't that how you fucking run a business when the business is going good and you can make the revenue? Fuckin' dickhead :lmao
I'm so happy that Ferguson is around to witness the demise of United. As for ETH it's early days but not looking promising. They were shambolic today away to Brentford. Delighted for Brentford especially when you consider how Eriksen shafted them. United are so poor it's hard to judge how good their opponents are.
If the shitshow at OT tells me anything it is how grateful I am that Klopp is here. They are light years behind us and City. I used to think that ETH had a good building block with DDG. Today would suggest otherwise. Dire defence. No creativity or resistance in midfield. Even with Ronaldo they don't look dangerous going forward.
I don't think they'll get relegated but I think mid table is the best they can hope for. Selling clubs know that United are in a bind which increases their leverage on price.
It was fair of Redknapp to point out to Neville that he happily trousered wages from Glazers.
Those goals they conceded against Brentford.. wow!
Sunday League stuff!

I'm pleasantly shocked.
