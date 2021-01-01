next 5:
Liverpool H
Southampton A
Leicester A
Arsenal H
Palace A
I wouldn't put it past them to be bottom after these. That wouldn't be a good look.
They're staring at another potential 0-4/0-5 loss- the 3rd one in a row at the start of the season.... Ten Hag's not going to last.
If that were to happen again, I can see them running around looking for a new manager. Why? Arsenal will have a 0-4 stored up for them.
Palace will ruin them. Southampton will press them like a can..
Leicester will annihilate them...
This run of fixtures will cause them to be relegated. After this run, they won't be able to get off the bottom for the rest of the season.
Wow! What a glorious shambles!