The really tragic thing for Man United is that their present team is no worse than the ones that used to regularly win the Title under Ferguson. Butt, O'Shea, Evra, the Nevilles, Ince, McClair, Bruce, Fletcher, Pallister, Beckham, Smalling, Wes Brown, Cleverley - these were pretty ordinary footballers. McFred is no worse than Fletcher or Butt. Even Maguire could hold his own against the likes of Bruce, O'Shea or Wes Brown.
What's clearly happened is that the Premier League has strengthened immeasurably since Ferguson retired. This is self-evidently true when you look at Liverpool and Man City who are both playing football at a completely different altitude to Ferguson's teams. But it's also true of the rest of the division. Present-day Brighton and Bournemouth are playing with more intelligence and strength and organisation than any Ferguson team you care to mention. Man United may have slightly improved since Ferguson resigned, but not as much as everyone else.
And yet, of course, their fans want to go back.....