The really tragic thing for Man United is that their present team is no worse than the ones that used to regularly win the Title under Ferguson. Butt, O'Shea, Evra, the Nevilles, Ince, McClair, Bruce, Fletcher, Pallister, Beckham, Smalling, Wes Brown, Cleverley - these were pretty ordinary footballers. McFred is no worse than Fletcher or Butt. Even Maguire could hold his own against the likes of Bruce, O'Shea or Wes Brown.



What's clearly happened is that the Premier League has strengthened immeasurably since Ferguson retired. This is self-evidently true when you look at Liverpool and Man City who are both playing football at a completely different altitude to Ferguson's teams. But it's also true of the rest of the division. Present-day Brighton and Bournemouth are playing with more intelligence and strength and organisation than any Ferguson team you care to mention. Man United may have slightly improved since Ferguson resigned, but not as much as everyone else.



And yet, of course, their fans want to go back.....



I can't agree with you about Evra and Beckham, they were actually really good players. I'd even say Evra was the best left back in the world at one point if we look at it objectively. Granted, not that much competition but if you view what was on offer in that position around 2008-09, the only true competition for a left-footed full back would by Ashley Cole. The very best full backs were right-footed instead (Maicon, Alves, Lahm). Although if you'd say Beckham couldn't play wide right in a 4-3-3 you're correct so he'd need to be a centre mid or wing back in today's game. I do believe that he would've been an even better centre mid than he was a winger already back then had Ferguson opted to play three in the middle. It's not a coincidence that's where he ended up at Real Madrid already before 30. The issue there was mostly that Makélélé was sold so they had no cover.Ince was a peak-and-valley player but definitely a lot better than people think. Goalscoring midfielders are rare and he knew how to do that.Fletcher was a lot better than people gave him credit for prior to his illness. He was a pressing monster and really knew how to keep in position. He was ideal to have alongside Carrick since they complemented each other well. Neither were world class, but Fletcher was nothing to scoff at. After the illness he lost his stamina and that ended him being very useful for United. I'd take him over their current midfield in a heartbeat.Gary Neville on the other hand was a horrendously overrated full back. The only thing he could do was to defend his flank, mostly because he didn't get enough yellows for his fouls. In today's game he'd be playing for someone like West Ham.