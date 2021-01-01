« previous next »
grenny158

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39120
I must say that I find it refreshing that the ape cadets at Red Cafe seem to be evolving a little in their honest evaluation of their team.

Where their midfield has for some time now been referred to (and not in a particularly good way) as 'McFred', it would seem that, with the impending arrival of Monsieur Adrien Rabiot, they have now changed it - quite endearingly, I might add - to:

McFrediot.

 ;D



ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39121
Reminds me I haven't played Ape Escape in a while



jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39122
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:39:27 am
I'm 100% sure that Ten Hag doesn't have the personality to do what Klopp has done. This is a guy Tottenham thought didn't have the charisma to manage Tottenham.

There isn't another manager in football who could've taken the 5th/6th best team in England to outstrip a Guardiola-coached team with essentially unlimited funding (that has bent or broken the rules of every competition it has been in), and who could with a couple of different bounces of ball have three league titles from the last four.

Regarding Ten Hag, I have a sneaking suspicion that he might be completely out of his depth and might have a really short reign as United boss.
The more interesting question is whether someone like Klopp or Guardiola would have been able to make them a top club.
I doubt it. As much as I love Klopp, it's a pretty long and partially experienced list of managers that have failed there now.
They seem to have too much mediocre people pulling the strings in management, and they're not willing to replace those with competent ones.


Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39123
I'm seeing this £120 million figure floating around for Marcus Rashford.

Not sure if serious.


Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39124

In parts of Africa and Middle East I used to know alot of UTD fans during Ferguson days but they disappeared or switched to supporting Madrid. Sometimes the old miserable ones will only show up when Liverpool lose a title or something. In Southeast Asia I have no idea but I guess they are still big there. City got no fan base at all just some Barca fans who follow Pep and I noticed for some reason social media are recently filled with new Indian City supporters for some reason.


stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39125
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:39:30 am
That is where the fanbase harms the club.
They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.

That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.

Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.

Happy days.

Yeah they think they are City and can buy their way out of trouble overnight. It will take them time to get rid of most of the players they have and to build a new squad. They will have to make do with some players who are just stop gaps.

I can see more Green and Gold protests when they don't get their way.

It took them years to get into this mess and it will take longer for them to get out of it.



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39126
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:03:02 pm
The more interesting question is whether someone like Klopp or Guardiola would have been able to make them a top club.
I doubt it. As much as I love Klopp, it's a pretty long and partially experienced list of managers that have failed there now.
They seem to have too much mediocre people pulling the strings in management, and they're not willing to replace those with competent ones.
I think Klopp would certainly have turned these around if he'd been remotely interested in them.

Neither him or Ped would go there without assurances, so I think if either did so they'd improve them greatly.

Quite a while before Klopp came to us I said he'd win the league with us if he took the job. I'm just glad it was us he came to and not them. He'd have brought them into the 21st century for sure.

Ped? Well he bores the pants off me, but I think he'd have been financially backed there and will have bought far better than Manc managers have bought since Whisky Nose left.





stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39127
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:03:02 pm
The more interesting question is whether someone like Klopp or Guardiola would have been able to make them a top club.
I doubt it. As much as I love Klopp, it's a pretty long and partially experienced list of managers that have failed there now.
They seem to have too much mediocre people pulling the strings in management, and they're not willing to replace those with competent ones.

I doubt that either Klopp or Guardiola would have turned them around quickly. It would take many seasons replacing 2 or 3 players each season to build an effective team. Their fans have no patience for this and the owners would cave in and bring in the next manager.

They would be better off letting one manager have 5 years to build the squad to a decent level and then bring in a great manager to take them to the next level. However they want instant success and if they don't get it then their fanbase either moves onto the next shiny club or brings out the Green and Gold.



Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39128
I think Klopp would struggle at United. Too many cooks spoil the broth, and United are Hell's Kitchen.

It's not like Rodgers demanding autonomy when he joined LFC; Klopp is used to working within a framework.  But I personally think there is so much internal politics, so many people with vested interests or concerned with protecting their little corner of the club, that any assurances Klopp might be given would be meaningless.

Look at Rafa at Everton. If he had been given half the support Lampard has received - or indeed any previous Everton manager since Moyes left - they wouldn't have ended up in a relegation scrap last year. There's no way he was expecting it either. He knew things would be tight, but not to the point of asphyxiation.

Managers rarely resign these days. If Klopp had joined United and then had his assurances yanked from underneath him and forced to shoehorn a Ronaldo into.his team, he probably would have had a crack if only out of professional pride.

Maybe he could have made enough progress that he could have dragged everyone in the right direction through sheer force of will, but it would have ruined him the way the Cancers ruined Rafa.





afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39129
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:18:01 pm
Quite a while before Klopp came to us I said he'd win the league with us if he took the job.

So did he... ;)



Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39130
The really tragic thing for Man United is that their present team is no worse than the ones that used to regularly win the Title under Ferguson. Butt, O'Shea, Evra, the Nevilles, Ince, McClair, Bruce, Fletcher, Pallister, Beckham, Smalling, Wes Brown, Cleverley - these were pretty ordinary footballers. McFred is no worse than Fletcher or Butt. Even Maguire could hold his own against the likes of Bruce, O'Shea or Wes Brown.

What's clearly happened is that the Premier League has strengthened immeasurably since Ferguson retired. This is self-evidently true when you look at Liverpool and Man City who are both playing football at a completely different altitude to Ferguson's teams. But it's also true of the rest of the division. Present-day Brighton and Bournemouth are playing with more intelligence and strength and organisation than any Ferguson team you care to mention.  Man United may have slightly improved since Ferguson resigned, but not as much as everyone else.

And yet, of course, their fans want to go back.....



elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39131
"Amid PSG interest, Utd is valuing Rashford 120M."

 ;D



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39132
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:16:06 pm
The really tragic thing for Man United is that their present team is no worse than the ones that used to regularly win the Title under Ferguson. Butt, O'Shea, Evra, the Nevilles, Ince, McClair, Bruce, Fletcher, Pallister, Beckham, Smalling, Wes Brown, Cleverley - these were pretty ordinary footballers. McFred is no worse than Fletcher or Butt. Even Maguire could hold his own against the likes of Bruce, O'Shea or Wes Brown.

What's clearly happened is that the Premier League has strengthened immeasurably since Ferguson retired. This is self-evidently true when you look at Liverpool and Man City who are both playing football at a completely different altitude to Ferguson's teams. But it's also true of the rest of the division. Present-day Brighton and Bournemouth are playing with more intelligence and strength and organisation than any Ferguson team you care to mention.  Man United may have slightly improved since Ferguson resigned, but not as much as everyone else.

And yet, of course, their fans want to go back.....



Genuinely....? I dont majorly rate any of those players, but they were by far better than what they have now.



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39133
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:16:06 pm
The really tragic thing for Man United is that their present team is no worse than the ones that used to regularly win the Title under Ferguson. Butt, O'Shea, Evra, the Nevilles, Ince, McClair, Bruce, Fletcher, Pallister, Beckham, Smalling, Wes Brown, Cleverley - these were pretty ordinary footballers. McFred is no worse than Fletcher or Butt. Even Maguire could hold his own against the likes of Bruce, O'Shea or Wes Brown.

What's clearly happened is that the Premier League has strengthened immeasurably since Ferguson retired. This is self-evidently true when you look at Liverpool and Man City who are both playing football at a completely different altitude to Ferguson's teams. But it's also true of the rest of the division. Present-day Brighton and Bournemouth are playing with more intelligence and strength and organisation than any Ferguson team you care to mention.  Man United may have slightly improved since Ferguson resigned, but not as much as everyone else.

And yet, of course, their fans want to go back.....
I'm not so sure.

Ferguson's team's were greater than the sum of their parts. They knew their jobs and did them as a unit too.

The current united is less than the sum of its parts. They, from what I've heard as I don't watch them, play as a bunch of individuals.

As an actual team, I'd say Ferguson's team's were light years ahead of today's prima donnas at OT.

Of course, the game has moved on and left the Mancs behind too.

The Mancs want to go back? Well, they have done. They are back to being the disjointed, unprofessional and egotistical outfit they were in the 70s and 80s.






grenny158

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39134
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:16:47 pm
"Amid PSG interest, Utd is valuing Rashford 120M."

 ;D

Hahahahahahahaha, what a joke. I think someone slipped in that 0 by mistake .. 12m would make much more sense.


grenny158

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39135
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:16:06 pm
The really tragic thing for Man United is that their present team is no worse than the ones that used to regularly win the Title under Ferguson. Butt, O'Shea, Evra, the Nevilles, Ince, McClair, Bruce, Fletcher, Pallister, Beckham, Smalling, Wes Brown, Cleverley - these were pretty ordinary footballers. McFred is no worse than Fletcher or Butt. Even Maguire could hold his own against the likes of Bruce, O'Shea or Wes Brown.

What's clearly happened is that the Premier League has strengthened immeasurably since Ferguson retired. This is self-evidently true when you look at Liverpool and Man City who are both playing football at a completely different altitude to Ferguson's teams. But it's also true of the rest of the division. Present-day Brighton and Bournemouth are playing with more intelligence and strength and organisation than any Ferguson team you care to mention.  Man United may have slightly improved since Ferguson resigned, but not as much as everyone else.

And yet, of course, their fans want to go back.....

Can't agree.

Evra was leagues ahead of any FB they have now and, as much as I cannot stand him, Gary Neville was a very, very good RB. Bruce and Pallister were both consistently very good CB's who made mistakes rarely. Ince was a dynamic midfielder who United fans would love to have in their side now and Beckham was exceptionally productive with over 200 goals and assists in under 400 games. McClair tailed off in his last few seasons at United but his first 5 or 6 were pretty prolific. All of those players at their peak level at United would walk straight into this United side, easily.

