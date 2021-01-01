I think Klopp would struggle at United. Too many cooks spoil the broth, and United are Hell's Kitchen.



It's not like Rodgers demanding autonomy when he joined LFC; Klopp is used to working within a framework. But I personally think there is so much internal politics, so many people with vested interests or concerned with protecting their little corner of the club, that any assurances Klopp might be given would be meaningless.



Look at Rafa at Everton. If he had been given half the support Lampard has received - or indeed any previous Everton manager since Moyes left - they wouldn't have ended up in a relegation scrap last year. There's no way he was expecting it either. He knew things would be tight, but not to the point of asphyxiation.



Managers rarely resign these days. If Klopp had joined United and then had his assurances yanked from underneath him and forced to shoehorn a Ronaldo into.his team, he probably would have had a crack if only out of professional pride.



Maybe he could have made enough progress that he could have dragged everyone in the right direction through sheer force of will, but it would have ruined him the way the Cancers ruined Rafa.