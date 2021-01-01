Understand your point of view but disagree entirely. Whether it's wasted money or not it should be the clubs money to spend, not the owners.



The owners can do what they want with profits to a large degree.If they didnt use a LBO, theyd likely be taking even larger dividends in return for the larger investment theyd have needed to make. Especially if they took on debt themselves.Nothing wrong with an LBO if the company is profitable. If you start outlawing financing such as LBO etc, youll be left with even more owners like Citys.The problem lies in them spending lots on players yet not on infrastructure. But Im not sure why they shouldnt take dividends as shareholders of a profitable business. After FSG have completed all infrastructure projects and expansions, theyll want to see some ROI either via deals like the outside investment in FSG last year or even, say, via dividends. Theyre not waiving dividends out of the kindness of their hearts... they just see more value currently in reinvesting profits in the training complex and the Anfield Expansion etc.