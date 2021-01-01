« previous next »
You are right. Something has to give eventually. TV and sponsorship deals are currently being inflated by Saudi, Abu Dhabi, Qatar... The rate of spending will reach a point that income generated can't sustain.

As someone who is the same age as King Kenny...i've read this for years, and years, and years. Before 2000 even.

Hasn't happened yet.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

The fact that a middle market, mid-table franchise with only a semi-new stadium in the Denver Broncos went for way above 4 billion dollars shows something is insane when it comes to these valuations. It's like a billionares' playground to show off their fancy toy more than anything else. I suspect it's because of this playground aspect they're able to milk a lot of money when selling clubs/franchises these days but that definitely will grind to a halt when TV ratings flatline because people can't keep up the asking prices for those deals.

The explosion of value for teams like United, Liverpool, Chelsea et cetera are highly suspicious and probably not squeeky clean if I'm totally honest here. Arsenal would be a billion-pound investment these days after a decade of completely failing on the pitch. Add that into the mix as well. All have American owners that are really good at cooking the books. I suspect what Chelsea are doing right now is leveraged purchases of players in order to increase Forbes' valuation of the club. Basically, these billionares are mates with the owners of these valuation gossip publications and get scratched at the back... for some favours? This helps justify the high purchase price "see our asset gained a billion bucks value overnight look at us" :D The crooks running F1 are more or less running a similar scam with regards to the utterly fake value of the sport, which keeps team in line as they drive the actual on-track product into the ditch and leave European fans behind. US capitalism is a stinking pile of garbage. The Russian oligarchs wish they'd have as good PR departments as the American billionares have.

It's because of the ridiculous money EPl clubs get. It won't last tho, football clubs will have less fans worldwide because the new young generation isn't interested in Football but more into esports. Just Google UAE or Saudi Arabia+esports and choose the news tap, they are trying to control this sector for a reason.
Understand your point of view but disagree entirely. Whether it's wasted money or not it should be the clubs money to spend, not the owners.

The owners can do what they want with profits to a large degree.

If they didnt use a LBO, theyd likely be taking even larger dividends in return for the larger investment theyd have needed to make. Especially if they took on debt themselves.

Nothing wrong with an LBO if the company is profitable. If you start outlawing financing such as LBO etc, youll be left with even more owners like Citys.

The problem lies in them spending lots on players yet not on infrastructure.  But Im not sure why they shouldnt take dividends as shareholders of a profitable business. After FSG have completed all infrastructure projects and expansions, theyll want to see some ROI either via deals like the outside investment in FSG last year or even, say, via dividends. Theyre not waiving dividends out of the kindness of their hearts... they just see more value currently in reinvesting profits in the training complex and the Anfield Expansion etc.
especially if you're on the jury
They were jizzing after they got Ten Hags, talking about winning the league and stuff. What happened?
I think the penny might be dropping. They're starting to understand that they are the second team in Manchester. They are Everton around about the year 1971.

It's a hard road back from there.

Well both clubs had the same number of titles back in 71 I think, so that fits. :D

The glorious thing is that it didn't have to be this way. They could have still been there, slugging it out with City,matching them in the transfer market. But they've been mismanaged into the ground, and even if it squeezes the dividend those in charge don't have the house to fix it.

They were jizzing after they got Ten Hags, talking about winning the league and stuff. What happened?

The season started.
