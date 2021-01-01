« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2380883 times)

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm
100% in agreement, it's gangster capitalism at its worst. Just because they are fucking over Man United and just because many of their own fans are too stupid to realise what's happening to them doesn't make it right.

This is actually one of those times where I really want to sit on the fence. Both sides are simultaneously right.

You're correct that, Man United or not, the Glazers are scumbags and their method of ownership should be banned and be condemned by the media (as usual, silent on anything that isn't the football itself and shiny new transfer shite).

At the same time though, I think it's fair enough to say that most (maybe not all, but the vast majority) of United's fanbase are only getting vocal now because the club made an absolute c*nt of the past 9 years at every turn and pissed away £1.5b to go from 1st to 6th. They only care about success or lack thereof. Its all bitterness at being outshined by other teams and it's 100% true that there would be fuck all talk about it if they were truly competitive on the pitch.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Although perhaps you've forgotten but Rafa started the season with a bloke called Damien Plessis in central midfield and Xabi on the bench. Weird.
Pretty sure that's not true.

He started his first game against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw from my recollection
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm
Pretty sure that's not true.

He started his first game against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw from my recollection
That was the season prior, he definitely started against Liege in the CL qualifier and got hooked. Maybe the same for Sunderland too.
There seem to be two different points being conflated here.

1) Leveraged buyouts, yay or nay?

2) What are Man Utd fans protesting about?

The answer to 1) is of course nay. Leveraged buyouts are, as someone else just said, gangster capitalism. And whether or not they are applicable for businesses they certainly should not be allowed for community institutions like football clubs. I think most football fans are totally against them as a purchase and ownership model.

But

2) That's not what Man Utd fans are protesting about, though they might pretend they are. To cut out all the bollocks and get to the heart of the matter, what they are protesting about is that they aren't owned by a trillionaire regime like City are. That's the long and short of it, whatever they might pretend to claim.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
As I recall, Xabi had had a pretty dire season prior the summer where Rafa looked at Gareth Barry.  We know that only fell through because he got stabbed in the back over the transfer budget, but then all of a sudden Xabi put in the best season of his LFC career.

Was it, by any chance, because he'd had a massive kick up the arse?  Or was he simply putting himself in the shop window for when Real Madrid came calling? 

I suspect it was a bit of both. But it certainly wasn't as simple or straight forward as "Rafa wanted to replace Alonso with Barry, lol".
The details dont matter. My point was much simpler - that as a fanbase, Kopites were not above telling the manager exactly up which orifice he should stick the prospective signing he seemed hellbent on pursuing to replace a vastly superior midfielder and fan favourite. We might laugh at the mob vetoing ETHs bid for Arnautovic, but Im not a fan of hypocrisy.

As for revolting United fans, its not just that their noisy neighbours are dominant, or that their old enemy are back on their fucking perch, its not even that theyve reverted to perennially being a bit shit and a laughing stock. Nor is it just because theyve got back with an abusive and selfish ex who naturally wants to leave again but cant find anyone better so continues to coerce and control, or that theyve spent 2 months being humiliated and repeatedly rejected by the one player their new/current manager desperately wanted to work with again. Nor is it just because - despite the eye-watering transfer fees involved - they have a comically disorganised defence and cardboard midfield that would genuinely struggle in a Sunday pub league, with a cowardly feckless captain who is an embarrassment on and off the pitch.  Its not even that theyve spent billions to reverse backwards in the last decade and end up battling hard just for the privilege of playing Thursday night football. No no, its all because theyve finally become the sum of all their worst fears..being completely irrelevant.
Michael Knighton is putting together a consortium to make a hostile bid to buy United from the Glazers.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

How long before he's doing keepie ups on the pitch in front of the Stretford End?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.

I think most ex-players know very little more about the game than an awful lot of fans.  you assume they should be very knowledgeable, but they simply aren't and/or they are thick as 2 short planks.
It must be hard being a United fan these days, going from the biggest and most successful club in the country to trailing far behind the 2 clubs you most detest in the world, especially when one of those came from nowhere and especially because they spent £1.5bn trying not to make that happen which dwarfs Liverpool's spending. That is aside from seeing their former heroes descend from their perches, Pogba, Ronaldo, Giggs, Solskjaer.....
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:02:05 am
I think most ex-players know very little more about the game than an awful lot of fans.  you assume they should be very knowledgeable, but they simply aren't and/or are thick as 2 short planks.


Or


Thick as two short Neville's as they say in Bury


Mind you even Gary Neville looks bright when you stick him next to Scholesy
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:12 am

Or


Thick as two short Neville's as they say in Bury


Mind you even Gary Neville looks bright when you stick him next to Scholesy

Or one short Neville Neville?
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
Michael Knighton is putting together a consortium to make a hostile bid to buy United from the Glazers.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

How long before he's doing keepie ups on the pitch in front of the Stretford End?
Hostile bid? A bluebottle presents more of a hostile threat to a closed glass window.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
There seem to be two different points being conflated here.

1) Leveraged buyouts, yay or nay?

2) What are Man Utd fans protesting about?

The answer to 1) is of course nay. Leveraged buyouts are, as someone else just said, gangster capitalism. And whether or not they are applicable for businesses they certainly should not be allowed for community institutions like football clubs. I think most football fans are totally against them as a purchase and ownership model.

But

2) That's not what Man Utd fans are protesting about, though they might pretend they are. To cut out all the bollocks and get to the heart of the matter, what they are protesting about is that they aren't owned by a trillionaire regime like City are. That's the long and short of it, whatever they might pretend to claim.
I was just going to post pretty much the same thing but you beat me to it.

For me, Gerry Attrick is correct in what he has been saying, but so are the people who are pointing out the real reason most Manc fans are protesting.

I'm sure there are some very clued-up United fans who have been against the Glazer's ownership model from as soon as that model became clear and obvious. But I think they are very few and far between. I think the overwhelming majority of those stood outside Old Trafford in their branded sportswear and green and gold bought from the club shop are entitled bandwagon jumpers kicking off because they've been left behind.

Those people would be happy to have horrific ownership like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle United, just so long as that ownership guaranteed trophies. We never saw any of these so-called protests when they were still lifting trophies under the Glazers. We were all treated to them regaling us with "we're Man United, we do what we want."

Their fans have always been the same. Only happy when the numbers and the odds are in their favour. Only happy when they can bully. Now they've found themselves bullied by not only their biggest rivals, but also by their little neighbours, they won't be able to rest until they have the odds stacked in their favour once more, and that's why they want their own pariah state to fund them. It's nothing to do with business practice or principles.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, although far from the worst in the PL now and certainly not as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us. But principles and business practices are really not what they are genuinely protesting about. 1% of them might be, but the other 99% are simply spitting the dummy because they've been overtaken again and they can't hack it and are looking for snookers in the shape of a nation state. To get one in, they have to get the Glazers to sell up. This is what the stamping of feet is all about.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
I think this spectacularly misses the point. Basically what youre saying is because they can afford to pay it they should. 1 in every 6 pounds Man United have earned has been spent on having them as owners. That isnt criminal but absolutely should be. All these signings youre mentioning are totally and utterly irrelevant for me. If Liverpool had owners like that we would absolutely despise them, regardless of whether we got Varane, Ronaldo and Sancho.
That is exactly why they were bought, because they could and can afford to pay it easily. There is nothing criminal about it, its business. They invited attractors to the never ending honeypot and are now having the honey endlessly harvested, what did anyone really expect?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:44:42 am
I was just going to post pretty much the same thing but you beat me to it.

For me, Gerry Attrick is correct in what he has been saying, but so are the people who are pointing out the real reason most Manc fans are protesting.

I'm sure there are some very clued-up United fans who have been against the Glazer's ownership model from as soon as that model became clear and obvious. But I think they are very few and far between. I think the overwhelming majority of those stood outside Old Trafford in their branded sportswear and green and gold bought from the club shop are entitled bandwagon jumpers kicking off because they've been left behind.

Those people would be happy to have horrific ownership like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle United, just so long as that ownership guaranteed trophies. We never saw any of these so-called protests when they were still lifting trophies under the Glazers. We were all treated to them regaling us with "we're Man United, we do what we want."

Their fans have always been the same. Only happy when the numbers and the odds are in their favour. Only happy when they can bully. Now they've found themselves bullied by not only their biggest rivals, but also by their little neighbours, they won't be able to rest until they have the odds stacked in their favour once more, and that's why they want their own pariah state to fund them. It's nothing to do with business practice or principles.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, although far from the worst in the PL now and certainly not as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us. But principles and business practices are really not what they are genuinely protesting about. 1% of them might be, but the other 99% are simply spitting the dummy because they've been overtaken again and they can't hack it and are looking for snookers in the shape of a nation state. To get one in, they have to get the Glazers to sell up. This is what the stamping of feet is all about.
This.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:42:18 pm
Is this an actual question? Zero pounds should be spent financing debt an owner put on it to buy it. Leveraged buyouts should be outlawed and anybody attempting one should be doing years in prison. If somebody wanted to buy your house would you be okay with them securing their mortgage on your assets and getting you to pay for it?

This would imply Man Utd's fans owned the club, which they never did
A quick google shows they bought the club for 790 million pounds. They would realistically be valued at least 10 times that amount if you see what Chelsea went for. So what if they take 1.1 billion out of an asset that they helped grow 10 times in value?

The only fair complaint the fans have is about the state of their shit stadium, but apparently that's being addressed too.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:07:52 pm
The exact truth sadly. "Sadly" because it was Liverpool's Shakespearean tragedy and Rafa was a good man with a fatal flaw. He admired adventurous football but distrusted adventurous footballers. Hence Barry in, Alonso out. The Kop knew better. We got 12 months more of Xabi. It almost worked.

Man United are in a far worse position than we were at that time though. They haven't had a 'Xabi Alonso' on their books for well over a decade. They're not getting one either. Plenty of Gareth Barrys though.

United don't have a centre mid of Gareth Barry's quality in their squad. Not even close.
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 02:39:45 am
That is exactly why they were bought, because they could and can afford to pay it easily. There is nothing criminal about it, its business. They invited attractors to the never ending honeypot and are now having the honey endlessly harvested, what did anyone really expect?

He's saying it's immoral and should be criminal, and he's not wrong really.

But on the other hand fuck Man Utd.
"Let's really push the commercialisation everything to create financial advantage over all of our rivals."
[...]
"Now that the situation has worked out not in our favour I'm against the situation"
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:44:42 am
I was just going to post pretty much the same thing but you beat me to it.

For me, Gerry Attrick is correct in what he has been saying, but so are the people who are pointing out the real reason most Manc fans are protesting.

I'm sure there are some very clued-up United fans who have been against the Glazer's ownership model from as soon as that model became clear and obvious. But I think they are very few and far between. I think the overwhelming majority of those stood outside Old Trafford in their branded sportswear and green and gold bought from the club shop are entitled bandwagon jumpers kicking off because they've been left behind.

Those people would be happy to have horrific ownership like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle United, just so long as that ownership guaranteed trophies. We never saw any of these so-called protests when they were still lifting trophies under the Glazers. We were all treated to them regaling us with "we're Man United, we do what we want."

Their fans have always been the same. Only happy when the numbers and the odds are in their favour. Only happy when they can bully. Now they've found themselves bullied by not only their biggest rivals, but also by their little neighbours, they won't be able to rest until they have the odds stacked in their favour once more, and that's why they want their own pariah state to fund them. It's nothing to do with business practice or principles.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, although far from the worst in the PL now and certainly not as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us. But principles and business practices are really not what they are genuinely protesting about. 1% of them might be, but the other 99% are simply spitting the dummy because they've been overtaken again and they can't hack it and are looking for snookers in the shape of a nation state. To get one in, they have to get the Glazers to sell up. This is what the stamping of feet is all about.

Absolutely take your points and agree with them. Think its pretty clear where people stand on this, and quite enjoyed the debate. I will just finish by saying sometimes you can get to the right result for different reasons and this is one of those times.

As I said some posts ago them protesting because theyre shit is kind of the point also. If they hadnt spent so much paying them off they couldve built a new stadium as Old Trafford is run down and looking pretty shit in comparison to other big stadia across Europe. 1/10th of the cost of the Glazers ownership has been spent on infrastructure in their tenure.

Or the money couldve been spent on buying players that could help keep them at the top. Theyve spent a stack on players but they should be able to because they make that money and even more couldve been available if they wanted or needed it. Glazers keep employing idiots in position of influence on the footballing side and thats another huge issue. Pissing away money, stalling commercial incomes and losing their competitive advantage.

Therefore I think anyone protesting just because they are shit are entitled to that too. When you dig into why theyve been shit for so long the blame has to land squarely at the feet of some people and thats the owners. Eventually they may get where they shouldve been 15 years ago; with new owners.

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:06:03 am
Or one short Neville Neville?
Neville Neville, your son is a mess.
But the United fans aren't protesting that the club aren't spending money, they're protesting that the money is being spent badly and the club run incompetently while their stadium is falling apart. I doubt they'd be making a fuss if they had our owners, manager and backroom staff.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:46:24 am
But the United fans aren't protesting that the club aren't spending money, they're protesting that the money is being spent badly and the club run incompetently while their stadium is falling apart. I doubt they'd be making a fuss if they had our owners, manager and backroom staff.
I think they'd still be making a fuss.  Most of our fans begrudgingly accept our position as underdogs against Man City and that we still get preyed upon by other clubs with more money that us.  Our wage bill is very generous but we won't match the extravagant wages offered elsewhere (it's probably changed a bit with Salah's new contract and some of the outgoings at Man U but last season Man U and Man City dominated the list of highest paid players in the Prem).

Man U fans would not have accepted them missing out on Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho.  They would have demanded the owners pay whatever is necessary to get the deals done.
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm
I remember we did the same in the late 70s (I think) when we were supposedly considering Eric Gates of Ipswich.
Ipswich were actually playing at Anfield including said Gates. The Kop let him know he wasnt wanted
If yer dont want Gates clap yer hands.
And he got subbed off. Brian Hall used to tell the tale of an Ipswich player who told him during a match he hated playing at Anfield because of the crowd. Hall used to end the tale with the line
He got subbed off, it was the fastest he moved all game
I used to wonder if that was the Eric Gates game. He used to get some right stick off the Kop even before he was linked to us. Mostly for being ugly
