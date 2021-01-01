« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39040 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:25:00 pm
Youd think in a thread specifically mentioning the cancers that thered be a little more nuance than Rafa wanted to replace Xabi Alonso with Gareth Barry.

As I recall, Xabi had had a pretty dire season prior the summer where Rafa looked at Gareth Barry.  We know that only fell through because he got stabbed in the back over the transfer budget, but then all of a sudden Xabi put in the best season of his LFC career.

Was it, by any chance, because he'd had a massive kick up the arse?  Or was he simply putting himself in the shop window for when Real Madrid came calling? 

I suspect it was a bit of both. But it certainly wasn't as simple or straight forward as "Rafa wanted to replace Alonso with Barry, lol".
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39041 on: Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
The gimps on Skysports trying to convince us that Utd players and fans have wanted the Glazers out for years and even during the successful times. What a load of bullshit!
Remember those massive protests in our games at OT when Rafa and Kenny (or the Owl) were at the helm? That big, beautiful bird in the sky with the "Glazers Out!" banner?
Fans walking out in protest, while United were 717mil in debt?

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-manunited-accounts-idUKTRE60J4GX20100120

Nope, me neither! Instead, they celebrated last-minute goals with pure abandon and dreamt of how we were going to go into Administration. "The Scousers are going down! Hee-hee-hee...!"

These are protests over a lack of success and now they're framing/gaslighting the owners. But they had no issues with the owners' spending and them taking dividends out of the club when they were winning.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39042 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
The rat neville wanting the glazers to sell, he wasnt saying that when they were winning league titles.

He wasn't even saying it a year ago with his Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title bullox. He was beside himself with excitement about what they were going to achieve. He's just a stereotypical Utd fan. Give us these players and we're happy...until they dont deliver then we want you to sell up....or give us another 3 !
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39043 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
He wasn't even saying it a year ago with his Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title bullox. He was beside himself with excitement about what they were going to achieve. He's just a stereotypical Utd fan. Give us these players and we're happy...until they dont deliver then we want you to sell up....or give us another 3 !
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39044 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
As I recall, Xabi had had a pretty dire season prior the summer where Rafa looked at Gareth Barry.  We know that only fell through because he got stabbed in the back over the transfer budget, but then all of a sudden Xabi put in the best season of his LFC career.

Was it, by any chance, because he'd had a massive kick up the arse?  Or was he simply putting himself in the shop window for when Real Madrid came calling? 

I suspect it was a bit of both. But it certainly wasn't as simple or straight forward as "Rafa wanted to replace Alonso with Barry, lol".

Although perhaps you've forgotten but Rafa started the season with a bloke called Damien Plessis in central midfield and Xabi on the bench. Weird.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39045 on: Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39046 on: Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm
100% in agreement, it's gangster capitalism at its worst. Just because they are fucking over Man United and just because many of their own fans are too stupid to realise what's happening to them doesn't make it right.

This is actually one of those times where I really want to sit on the fence. Both sides are simultaneously right.

You're correct that, Man United or not, the Glazers are scumbags and their method of ownership should be banned and be condemned by the media (as usual, silent on anything that isn't the football itself and shiny new transfer shite).

At the same time though, I think it's fair enough to say that most (maybe not all, but the vast majority) of United's fanbase are only getting vocal now because the club made an absolute c*nt of the past 9 years at every turn and pissed away £1.5b to go from 1st to 6th. They only care about success or lack thereof. Its all bitterness at being outshined by other teams and it's 100% true that there would be fuck all talk about it if they were truly competitive on the pitch.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39047 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Although perhaps you've forgotten but Rafa started the season with a bloke called Damien Plessis in central midfield and Xabi on the bench. Weird.
Pretty sure that's not true.

He started his first game against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw from my recollection
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39048 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm
Pretty sure that's not true.

He started his first game against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw from my recollection
That was the season prior, he definitely started against Liege in the CL qualifier and got hooked. Maybe the same for Sunderland too.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39049 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm »
There seem to be two different points being conflated here.

1) Leveraged buyouts, yay or nay?

2) What are Man Utd fans protesting about?

The answer to 1) is of course nay. Leveraged buyouts are, as someone else just said, gangster capitalism. And whether or not they are applicable for businesses they certainly should not be allowed for community institutions like football clubs. I think most football fans are totally against them as a purchase and ownership model.

But

2) That's not what Man Utd fans are protesting about, though they might pretend they are. To cut out all the bollocks and get to the heart of the matter, what they are protesting about is that they aren't owned by a trillionaire regime like City are. That's the long and short of it, whatever they might pretend to claim.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39050 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
As I recall, Xabi had had a pretty dire season prior the summer where Rafa looked at Gareth Barry.  We know that only fell through because he got stabbed in the back over the transfer budget, but then all of a sudden Xabi put in the best season of his LFC career.

Was it, by any chance, because he'd had a massive kick up the arse?  Or was he simply putting himself in the shop window for when Real Madrid came calling? 

I suspect it was a bit of both. But it certainly wasn't as simple or straight forward as "Rafa wanted to replace Alonso with Barry, lol".
The details dont matter. My point was much simpler - that as a fanbase, Kopites were not above telling the manager exactly up which orifice he should stick the prospective signing he seemed hellbent on pursuing to replace a vastly superior midfielder and fan favourite. We might laugh at the mob vetoing ETHs bid for Arnautovic, but Im not a fan of hypocrisy.

As for revolting United fans, its not just that their noisy neighbours are dominant, or that their old enemy are back on their fucking perch, its not even that theyve reverted to perennially being a bit shit and a laughing stock. Nor is it just because theyve got back with an abusive and selfish ex who naturally wants to leave again but cant find anyone better so continues to coerce and control, or that theyve spent 2 months being humiliated and repeatedly rejected by the one player their new/current manager desperately wanted to work with again. Nor is it just because - despite the eye-watering transfer fees involved - they have a comically disorganised defence and cardboard midfield that would genuinely struggle in a Sunday pub league, with a cowardly feckless captain who is an embarrassment on and off the pitch.  Its not even that theyve spent billions to reverse backwards in the last decade and end up battling hard just for the privilege of playing Thursday night football. No no, its all because theyve finally become the sum of all their worst fears..being completely irrelevant.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39051 on: Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm »
Michael Knighton is putting together a consortium to make a hostile bid to buy United from the Glazers.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

How long before he's doing keepie ups on the pitch in front of the Stretford End?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39052 on: Today at 12:02:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.

I think most ex-players know very little more about the game than an awful lot of fans.  you assume they should be very knowledgeable, but they simply aren't and/or they are thick as 2 short planks.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39053 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
It must be hard being a United fan these days, going from the biggest and most successful club in the country to trailing far behind the 2 clubs you most detest in the world, especially when one of those came from nowhere and especially because they spent £1.5bn trying not to make that happen which dwarfs Liverpool's spending. That is aside from seeing their former heroes descend from their perches, Pogba, Ronaldo, Giggs, Solskjaer.....
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39054 on: Today at 12:04:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:02:05 am
I think most ex-players know very little more about the game than an awful lot of fans.  you assume they should be very knowledgeable, but they simply aren't and/or are thick as 2 short planks.


Or


Thick as two short Neville's as they say in Bury


Mind you even Gary Neville looks bright when you stick him next to Scholesy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39055 on: Today at 12:06:03 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:12 am

Or


Thick as two short Neville's as they say in Bury


Mind you even Gary Neville looks bright when you stick him next to Scholesy

Or one short Neville Neville?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39056 on: Today at 12:08:52 am »
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:58:05 pm
Michael Knighton is putting together a consortium to make a hostile bid to buy United from the Glazers.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

How long before he's doing keepie ups on the pitch in front of the Stretford End?
Hostile bid? A bluebottle presents more of a hostile threat to a closed glass window.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39057 on: Today at 12:44:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
There seem to be two different points being conflated here.

1) Leveraged buyouts, yay or nay?

2) What are Man Utd fans protesting about?

The answer to 1) is of course nay. Leveraged buyouts are, as someone else just said, gangster capitalism. And whether or not they are applicable for businesses they certainly should not be allowed for community institutions like football clubs. I think most football fans are totally against them as a purchase and ownership model.

But

2) That's not what Man Utd fans are protesting about, though they might pretend they are. To cut out all the bollocks and get to the heart of the matter, what they are protesting about is that they aren't owned by a trillionaire regime like City are. That's the long and short of it, whatever they might pretend to claim.
I was just going to post pretty much the same thing but you beat me to it.

For me, Gerry Attrick is correct in what he has been saying, but so are the people who are pointing out the real reason most Manc fans are protesting.

I'm sure there are some very clued-up United fans who have been against the Glazer's ownership model from as soon as that model became clear and obvious. But I think they are very few and far between. I think the overwhelming majority of those stood outside Old Trafford in their branded sportswear and green and gold bought from the club shop are entitled bandwagon jumpers kicking off because they've been left behind.

Those people would be happy to have horrific ownership like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle United, just so long as that ownership guaranteed trophies. We never saw any of these so-called protests when they were still lifting trophies under the Glazers. We were all treated to them regaling us with "we're Man United, we do what we want."

Their fans have always been the same. Only happy when the numbers and the odds are in their favour. Only happy when they can bully. Now they've found themselves bullied by not only their biggest rivals, but also by their little neighbours, they won't be able to rest until they have the odds stacked in their favour once more, and that's why they want their own pariah state to fund them. It's nothing to do with business practice or principles.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, although far from the worst in the PL now and certainly not as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us. But principles and business practices are really not what they are genuinely protesting about. 1% of them might be, but the other 99% are simply spitting the dummy because they've been overtaken again and they can't hack it and are looking for snookers in the shape of a nation state. To get one in, they have to get the Glazers to sell up. This is what the stamping of feet is all about.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39058 on: Today at 02:39:45 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
I think this spectacularly misses the point. Basically what youre saying is because they can afford to pay it they should. 1 in every 6 pounds Man United have earned has been spent on having them as owners. That isnt criminal but absolutely should be. All these signings youre mentioning are totally and utterly irrelevant for me. If Liverpool had owners like that we would absolutely despise them, regardless of whether we got Varane, Ronaldo and Sancho.
That is exactly why they were bought, because they could and can afford to pay it easily. There is nothing criminal about it, its business. They invited attractors to the never ending honeypot and are now having the honey endlessly harvested, what did anyone really expect?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39059 on: Today at 02:40:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:44:42 am
I was just going to post pretty much the same thing but you beat me to it.

For me, Gerry Attrick is correct in what he has been saying, but so are the people who are pointing out the real reason most Manc fans are protesting.

I'm sure there are some very clued-up United fans who have been against the Glazer's ownership model from as soon as that model became clear and obvious. But I think they are very few and far between. I think the overwhelming majority of those stood outside Old Trafford in their branded sportswear and green and gold bought from the club shop are entitled bandwagon jumpers kicking off because they've been left behind.

Those people would be happy to have horrific ownership like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle United, just so long as that ownership guaranteed trophies. We never saw any of these so-called protests when they were still lifting trophies under the Glazers. We were all treated to them regaling us with "we're Man United, we do what we want."

Their fans have always been the same. Only happy when the numbers and the odds are in their favour. Only happy when they can bully. Now they've found themselves bullied by not only their biggest rivals, but also by their little neighbours, they won't be able to rest until they have the odds stacked in their favour once more, and that's why they want their own pariah state to fund them. It's nothing to do with business practice or principles.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, although far from the worst in the PL now and certainly not as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us. But principles and business practices are really not what they are genuinely protesting about. 1% of them might be, but the other 99% are simply spitting the dummy because they've been overtaken again and they can't hack it and are looking for snookers in the shape of a nation state. To get one in, they have to get the Glazers to sell up. This is what the stamping of feet is all about.
This.
