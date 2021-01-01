100% in agreement, it's gangster capitalism at its worst. Just because they are fucking over Man United and just because many of their own fans are too stupid to realise what's happening to them doesn't make it right.



This is actually one of those times where I really want to sit on the fence. Both sides are simultaneously right.You're correct that, Man United or not, the Glazers are scumbags and their method of ownership should be banned and be condemned by the media (as usual, silent on anything that isn't the football itself and shiny new transfer shite).At the same time though, I think it's fair enough to say that most (maybe not all, but the vast majority) of United's fanbase are only getting vocal now because the club made an absolute c*nt of the past 9 years at every turn and pissed away £1.5b to go from 1st to 6th. They only care about success or lack thereof. Its all bitterness at being outshined by other teams and it's 100% true that there would be fuck all talk about it if they were truly competitive on the pitch.