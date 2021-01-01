« previous next »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:25:00 pm
Youd think in a thread specifically mentioning the cancers that thered be a little more nuance than Rafa wanted to replace Xabi Alonso with Gareth Barry.

As I recall, Xabi had had a pretty dire season prior the summer where Rafa looked at Gareth Barry.  We know that only fell through because he got stabbed in the back over the transfer budget, but then all of a sudden Xabi put in the best season of his LFC career.

Was it, by any chance, because he'd had a massive kick up the arse?  Or was he simply putting himself in the shop window for when Real Madrid came calling? 

I suspect it was a bit of both. But it certainly wasn't as simple or straight forward as "Rafa wanted to replace Alonso with Barry, lol".
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:13:30 pm
The gimps on Skysports trying to convince us that Utd players and fans have wanted the Glazers out for years and even during the successful times. What a load of bullshit!
Remember those massive protests in our games at OT when Rafa and Kenny (or the Owl) were at the helm? That big, beautiful bird in the sky with the "Glazers Out!" banner?
Fans walking out in protest, while United were 717mil in debt?

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-manunited-accounts-idUKTRE60J4GX20100120

Nope, me neither! Instead, they celebrated last-minute goals with pure abandon and dreamt of how we were going to go into Administration. "The Scousers are going down! Hee-hee-hee...!"

These are protests over a lack of success and now they're framing/gaslighting the owners. But they had no issues with the owners' spending and them taking dividends out of the club when they were winning.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:58:05 pm
The rat neville wanting the glazers to sell, he wasnt saying that when they were winning league titles.

He wasn't even saying it a year ago with his Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title bullox. He was beside himself with excitement about what they were going to achieve. He's just a stereotypical Utd fan. Give us these players and we're happy...until they dont deliver then we want you to sell up....or give us another 3 !
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:33:10 pm
He wasn't even saying it a year ago with his Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title bullox. He was beside himself with excitement about what they were going to achieve. He's just a stereotypical Utd fan. Give us these players and we're happy...until they dont deliver then we want you to sell up....or give us another 3 !
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:20:38 pm
As I recall, Xabi had had a pretty dire season prior the summer where Rafa looked at Gareth Barry.  We know that only fell through because he got stabbed in the back over the transfer budget, but then all of a sudden Xabi put in the best season of his LFC career.

Was it, by any chance, because he'd had a massive kick up the arse?  Or was he simply putting himself in the shop window for when Real Madrid came calling? 

I suspect it was a bit of both. But it certainly wasn't as simple or straight forward as "Rafa wanted to replace Alonso with Barry, lol".

Although perhaps you've forgotten but Rafa started the season with a bloke called Damien Plessis in central midfield and Xabi on the bench. Weird.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:40:12 pm
For someone that won a lot as a player, his football knowledge is so poor.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:19:21 pm
100% in agreement, it's gangster capitalism at its worst. Just because they are fucking over Man United and just because many of their own fans are too stupid to realise what's happening to them doesn't make it right.

This is actually one of those times where I really want to sit on the fence. Both sides are simultaneously right.

You're correct that, Man United or not, the Glazers are scumbags and their method of ownership should be banned and be condemned by the media (as usual, silent on anything that isn't the football itself and shiny new transfer shite).

At the same time though, I think it's fair enough to say that most (maybe not all, but the vast majority) of United's fanbase are only getting vocal now because the club made an absolute c*nt of the past 9 years at every turn and pissed away £1.5b to go from 1st to 6th. They only care about success or lack thereof. Its all bitterness at being outshined by other teams and it's 100% true that there would be fuck all talk about it if they were truly competitive on the pitch.
