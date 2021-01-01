« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2377148 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39000 on: Today at 05:10:50 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39001 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
They want a stadium protest with an empty Old Trafford when they play us. Just let us 4-0 up and it will empty quick enough
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39002 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:24:14 pm
It's ridiculous because they pipe down when they get shiny new toys like Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane. If they were really serious, the Glazers wouldn't be going into their 20th year as their owners.
This is it for me. Yes, we all know the Glazers aren't great owners, but they are nothing like as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us.

They have spent ridiculous amounts of money on player and managerial appointments whilst at Old Trafford, and on players and managers the fans demanded too. They've not left them on the brink of financial disaster either.  These very same fans were very quiet when the trophies were rolling in, and they go very quiet yet again as soon as the owners buy them the new manager and players they have so publicly demanded.

They only start piping up again once they realise that they are still miles behind, regardless. Look how they all fell into line whilst proclaiming the trophies arriving once more after Ronaldo came back. Look how they have piped back up now they realise he's too old, too big an ego and offers little these days.

Their real gripe is the lack of success now Ferguson isn't there. They've reverted to type whilst still believing they're special. Well, they aren't special. They are just another club who took their eye off the ball and got left behind. The fans themselves have driven it too. Whinging and whining when it doesn't go their way and bitching until the owners fall into line and buy them the shiny things they so arrogantly demand.

They are as embarrassing as Everton and their Bullens Wall. Bowing to the whims of an increasingly desperate fanbase. A fanbase that then moans when the managers and players they demanded couldn't deliver their outrageous expectations.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, but by no means the worst owners in the PL. The worst are Abu Dhabi and Saudi, yet it's these very types the Mancs want to come in and buy their ailing club. They might pull the wool over some eyes, but the reality, in my opinion, is that they desperately want their own oil state owners.

I absolutely believe that if they had Klopp but still had the Glazers, you wouldn't hear a peep of dissent from their fanbase, simply because they'd be right up there at the top of the league and be in cup finals at home and abroad.


Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39003 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:48 pm
They want a stadium protest with an empty Old Trafford when they play us. Just let us 4-0 up and it will empty quick enough
I wish they'd stop picking games against the most successful English club in history to publicise their gripes about being left behind as a force.

Parasites.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39004 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm »
Theyve even dispensed with that utter clown Woodward and yet are still making terrible decisions off the pitch to match the litany of corresponding decisions on it.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39005 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:34:32 pm
I wish they'd stop picking games against the most successful English club in history to publicise their gripes about being left behind as a force.

Parasites.
Its amusing isnt it, such a compliment that they dont even realise it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39006 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:35:52 pm
Its amusing isnt it, such a compliment that they dont even realise it.
I suppose they need to highlight the chasm between who/where they are and who/where they want to be.  :wave
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39007 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm »
If their fans turned them against signing Arnautović because he's a massive racist, then fair play to them for that.
Online FiSh77

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39008 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:56:45 pm
If their fans turned them against signing Arnautović because he's a massive racist, then fair play to them for that.

Did they try to turn them against Ronaldo cos he's a massive rapist?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39009 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:58:05 pm
Did they try to turn them against Ronaldo cos he's a massive rapist?
I don't know.
Online JRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39010 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:07:30 pm
Yeah but to actually come out and say the fans are part of the reason seems a slippery slope to be going down. But hey, it's United so whatever keeps them slipping is fine by me ;D
They just need their own version of the bullens wall.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39011 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:48 pm
They want a stadium protest with an empty Old Trafford when they play us. Just let us 4-0 up and it will empty quick enough
They know they're going to get absolutely twatted if we turn up, so they bring this up again.
Spineless lot.
Online Hij

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39012 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm »
So they've panicked on the panic signing, I wonder who is next on the list.

Lurching around like anyones business.

Dashing round the aisles with time running out, throwing whatever they can in the trolleys like supermarket sweep.
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39013 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 06:32:30 pm
So they've panicked on the panic signing, I wonder who is next on the list.

Lurching around like anyones business.

Dashing round the aisles with time running out, throwing whatever they can in the trolleys like supermarket sweep.

It does appear as if they have Dale Winton as Head of Recruitment.
