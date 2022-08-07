« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

  Fromola
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38920 on: Today at 07:15:07 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm
Maybe it's an arrogance that they think previously disruptive players will toe the line because they're playing for the mighty Manchester United.

As I understand it Rabiot's attitude has been better at Juve than it was at PSG and he's become a regular in the France side.  For the reported £15m fee that could be a good deal but it doesn't feel like a dressing room though where you'd want to be bringing in a player that has shown in the past he can be disruptive.

Arnautovic is just desperation.  Like a pub league manager being short the night before a game and scrabbling through his list of contacts for somebody that he can rope in for a game.

It smacks of us going for the likes of Balotelli, as the previous post said about the character of players we used to get.
  jepovic
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38921 on: Today at 07:39:38 am
The only thing the Rabiot and Arnautovic rumours have in common is the timing.
Rabiot plays for a top club and a top national team, and he's in a good age. He won't turn them around and he will be grossly overpaid, but I can at least see the thinking there. Also, McFred are sooo shit.
Rabiot is the kind of player Everton would go for.

Arnautovic was never good to begin with, and now he's 33. He's also a documented racist.
Not even Everton would sink that low.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38922 on: Today at 09:20:31 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:39:38 am
The only thing the Rabiot and Arnautovic rumours have in common is the timing.
Rabiot plays for a top club and a top national team, and he's in a good age. He won't turn them around and he will be grossly overpaid, but I can at least see the thinking there. Also, McFred are sooo shit.
Rabiot is the kind of player Everton would go for.

Arnautovic was never good to begin with, and now he's 33. He's also a documented racist.
Not even Everton would sink that low.

Everton are signing a homophobe...they absolutely would sink that low.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38923 on: Today at 09:30:41 am
It's only one defeat but it's fun already.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38924 on: Today at 09:30:43 am
If nothing else Rabiot and Arnautovic should definitely sort out the attitude problems that United have in their squad 🤣

These are absolutely fucked.

Eriksen, Rabiot, Arnautovic.

No plan, short term, more of the same that they already have. Its fantastic to see.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38925 on: Today at 09:58:14 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:30:43 am
If nothing else Rabiot and Arnautovic should definitely sort out the attitude problems that United have in their squad 🤣

These are absolutely fucked.

Eriksen, Rabiot, Arnautovic.

No plan, short term, more of the same that they already have. Its fantastic to see.

Yep.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38926 on: Today at 10:15:55 am
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38927 on: Today at 10:37:23 am
Ivan Toney against little Martinez on Saturday could get messy.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38928 on: Today at 10:46:06 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:30:43 am
If nothing else Rabiot and Arnautovic should definitely sort out the attitude problems that United have in their squad 🤣

These are absolutely fucked.

Eriksen, Rabiot, Arnautovic.

No plan, short term, more of the same that they already have. Its fantastic to see.

They dont have any decent kids to supplement the squad either. Its another billion dollar job if they want to be competitive again in the next 3-5 years short-term horizon. The last billion dollars was spent catastrophically though so no guarantees the next billion wont be the same.

Cheers to another season of Mcfred  :scarf
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38929 on: Today at 10:48:49 am
I know it's been said before but Christ, their scouting department must not be trusted one bit by the manager. Arnatovic has worked with the 2 Dutchmen Ten Hag and McLaren before too. Did anyone see the clip of Maguire having the team stand on the wrong side of the tunnel ?  This sounds so so wrong, but I love Man Utd these days
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38930 on: Today at 10:52:42 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:37:23 am
Ivan Toney against little Martinez on Saturday could get messy.
He should take it easy because it'd be fun to see him against Darwin.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38931 on: Today at 11:07:06 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:48:49 am
I know it's been said before but Christ, their scouting department must not be trusted one bit by the manager. Arnatovic has worked with the 2 Dutchmen Ten Hag and McLaren before too. Did anyone see the clip of Maguire having the team stand on the wrong side of the tunnel ?  This sounds so so wrong, but I love Man Utd these days

Its almost non existent isnt it?

I remember Rangick slagging them off for not being aware of loads of players across Europe and further. Terrible scouting setup and Europa league mean they cant sign top players and cant identify gems. Its absolutely crazy for a club of their size. Incredible.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38932 on: Today at 11:20:46 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:07:06 am
Its almost non existent isnt it?

I remember Rangick slagging them off for not being aware of loads of players across Europe and further. Terrible scouting setup and Europa league mean they cant sign top players and cant identify gems. Its absolutely crazy for a club of their size. Incredible.

It's mad altogether. For a club of that size to just sign their new managers ex players is totally bizarre. They definitely have Tim Sherwood in there somewhere. It has the mark of Captain Belend all over it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38933 on: Today at 11:40:43 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:07:06 am
Its almost non existent isnt it?

I remember Rangick slagging them off for not being aware of loads of players across Europe and further. Terrible scouting setup and Europa league mean they cant sign top players and cant identify gems. Its absolutely crazy for a club of their size. Incredible.
Ok, I know Everton were nothing like as successful in the 80s as these were in the 90s and 00s, but the demise of both ring similar bells for me.

If ever two clubs believed their own hype then rested on their laurels before then finding themselves left hopelessly behind, it's these two. Both classic examples of arrogance, taking their eyes off the ball and gross mismanagement.

Reaching the top is incredibly hard. Staying there is even harder. Both clubs rested on their laurels whilst believing they'd made it. Now, neither can even get the most basic of things right.

Both sets of fans don't help either. Heralding each new mediocre signing and new second rate manager as the final piece of the jigsaw that will see them being 'great' again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38934 on: Today at 12:01:14 pm
If Rabiot goes there I hope Pogba returns for a third stint.

There'll be fighting in the stands then, for sure.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38935 on: Today at 12:11:01 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38936 on: Today at 12:13:04 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38937 on: Today at 12:19:02 pm
How is it possible to hire a new manager and start the season with a worse squad than last season?

I would prefer Pogba and Cavani over Rabiot and Arnatovic.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38938 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm
Arnautovic is a weird one
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38939 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm
What is the point of Rabiot?
Genuinely wondering about what you think about him. I'd like to have a civil discussion so please no "he's shit" without any actual arguments. I'll start with my take on him:

So I'm wondering what his skills actually are and how you (or Allegri) would go about using him to get the most out of him. We've now seen him in the Juve shirt since 2019 and he's made 80+ appearances, so we've definitely seen enough of him to judge his ability accurately. Despite him playing so much, and the fact that I've watched at least say 80% of games over that period I still don't really understand what his strong points are or what type of player he is.

Ok, so I do know he's a central midfielder. He's been used as a mezzala for a number of games, a role in which he isn't really suited to as he lacks the ability to be effective in wider positions. He's arguably even played as a winger, which suits him even less. He's probably at his best in the middle. But what does he offer in the middle? I don't rate him as an especially good passer, that is to say, he is not good enough to be the main playmaker, he isn't generally very good at holding the ball either, so if he gets the ball, is often loses it before being able to give it somebody who is a better passer.

Compare this to Benta who was our best holding midfielder, who, despite him also not being very good at holding the ball, but often, when playing alongside a playmaker did have the ability to give the ball to the better passer. At the same time, I don't feel like he often makes sideway passes. Rabiot isn't that type of player, generally he'll make a forward run when he gets the ball, or he'll try an attacking pass. His skill in both is however lacking. While he does sometimes succeed in driving the ball forward, when in an advanced position, he'll more often than not, if he shoots, be well wide of the target, or if he tries a pass, miss his target.

Ok, he doesn't do passing, he doesn't do passing, he doesn't do scoring, he does runs, bu the definitely doesn't do dribbling. His contribution in the attack is very limited. Maybe he defends well?

Well no. He isn't a particularly good ballwinner, and we've all seen him being very lazy when pressing. I also don't think he's good in his defensive positioning (which for ex. could let him intercept opposition passes without aggressive pressing).

So he doesn't offer much in either defensive or offensive phases, and he doesn't really do well in transition phase either. What does he do?

Taking the game last night against Villareal as an example, the midfield 3 (arguably 3 central midfielders where played whatever the formation sheet said before the game) of Rabiot, Locatelli and McKennie. Locatelli is the main playmaker in that midfield, he's supposed to keep possession as well as provide penetrating passes both in transition phase and make forward runs to create goal scoring opportunities both for other players as well as himself. McKennie operates as a box-to-box midfielder and makes tons of runs both defensively and in attack. He isn't the most gifted player technically, but he does make up for it a lot with pure energy and aggressiveness. He wins balls, and then either runs with it, gives it to Loca or to the flank. Mostly to Cuadrado as he's most often in the right inside channel and close to Juan. In defense he presses aggressively and tries to intercept passses.

Given how Locatelli and McKennie play, the best player to complement them would be a holding midfielder who is good enough in possession not to lose the ball but who doesn't necessarily need to be a great passer, somebody who can give the more creative players the ball. Rabiot doesn't do this well, Benta was better. I get that if we could have gotten rid of Rabiot instead of Benta we'd probably have done it, and given just how good Vlahovic is, I don't think it was a bad decision to move him to facilitate the Vlahovic move. But I still don't understand why we're playing Rabiot.

I really think pretty much any other player would be better than him, and I especially think we should play Arthur and Locatelli together because Locatelli actually is both a better player than Rabiot in attack and in defense. Arthur could be told not to venture too far up and that'd make us keep possession way more and both Locatelli and McKennie would have to take up defensive duties and track back. This would be awkward and expose us infront of the backline, but really, Rabiot isn't providing defensive stability in any case so it can't matter much? And at least we won't need to defend as much since we won't lose the ball as much.

What are your takes on Rabiot. What is he supposed to do in the role he's playing and do you think he's succeeding or not?

(Sorry, long rant...)

TL;DR: I don't understand what Rabiot brings to our team and I think we should replace him with basically anyone at this point. What are you opinions?

https://www.reddit.com/r/Juve/comments/szepoe/what_is_the_point_of_rabiot/?utm_term=1752525950&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_source=embed&utm_name=&utm_content=header
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38940 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:48:49 am
I know it's been said before but Christ, their scouting department must not be trusted one bit by the manager. Arnatovic has worked with the 2 Dutchmen Ten Hag and McLaren before too. Did anyone see the clip of Maguire having the team stand on the wrong side of the tunnel ?  This sounds so so wrong, but I love Man Utd these days
https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChCHEDiI79v/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38941 on: Today at 01:10:19 pm
I find it amusing how optimistic they got because of a few friendly games only for Brighton to show them they are just as shit as last season. Keep it going!  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38942 on: Today at 01:11:16 pm
They aren't the new us in the 90s. They are the new AC Milan. At best, they are a continuous project or version of us when we had Hodgson and were signing world beaters like Konchesky and Poulson. Hard to believe that was a real thing for us not so long ago. The absolutely incredible thing is that United have signed that caliber of player over the past half decade for crazy money. I once said Bruno is a shite Raul Merielies and was scoffed at. At least we'd Gerrard in our midfield with him. They have Fred. That's as sobering a comparison as any.

I know it's not a popular thing to do here, but from a purely historical abd football perspective, I've recently allowed myself a small notion of empathy. As has been already said, for a club their size with their global fanbase, what's going on deserves explanation because it's fucking baffling. I say this because I look at the league and what their so called neighbours are at. Better the devil you know and all that. No pun intended.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38943 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm
They pulled out of the Arnautovic deal citing complaints from fans one of the factors.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38944 on: Today at 01:13:28 pm
Unless they make a few decent signings in the next 2 weeks our game against them will be in serious jeopardy. I can see the fans doing what they did last season.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38945 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:15:55 am
https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChCHEDiI79v/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I didn't know they had a 'special' side to line up, but omg how long did it take for the penny to drop for Meathead Maguire? Does he attend special school?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38946 on: Today at 01:14:32 pm
Who's their next game before us? Things could get nasty over there if they drop points in that and we batter them again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38947 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:14:32 pm
Who's their next game before us? Things could get nasty over there if they drop points in that and we batter them again.

Brentford away. Let's hope the atmosphere there is like the first game there last season when they blitzed Arsenal.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38948 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:13:28 pm
Unless they make a few decent signings in the next 2 weeks our game against them will be in serious jeopardy. I can see the fans doing what they did last season.
Hope so. We should be given the 3 points and them a hefty fine. Saying that, the corrupt c*nts in this league would probably award them a penalty.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38949 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:13:28 pm
Unless they make a few decent signings in the next 2 weeks our game against them will be in serious jeopardy. I can see the fans doing what they did last season.

Leaving after an hour?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38950 on: Today at 01:20:21 pm
Che Garyvara to lead the protest?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38951 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm
Fucking hell :lmao

Sorry Erik weve had to pull out of the deal, the fans wanted Mbappe instead
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38952 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm
Can't believe they want Arnautovic. Not only is he old and shit but he's a racist piece of dirt. They are a very weird club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38953 on: Today at 01:39:23 pm
I can see Brentford grabbing at least a point. They're another disciplined team with a knowledgeable manager. Seems like Ten Green Hags will become Eight Green Hags by the time we meet them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38954 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:19:02 pm
How is it possible to hire a new manager and start the season with a worse squad than last season?

I would prefer Pogba and Cavani over Rabiot and Arnatovic.

Especially when Tan Hag is an upgrade over Ralf!!

Really don't understand them going for Arnautović, maybe he's just a cheap stop gap signing with Martial picking up an injury and ronaldo possibly on the move.  It's not like Utd are skinflints in the transfer market, if they're after a striker then surely there's much better options out there for them.  Maybe they're looking at players who won't reject them lol.  I do hope they sign him though  ;D

Rabiot is a strange one, 4/5 years ago he looked the business and had the potential to be an extremely good player.  I've not really taken much note of him over the last couple of years, but he doesn't seem to have fulfilled his potential.  He is an upgrade to what they already have, but will he make a noticeable difference to the team like De Jong could do, probably not.  He will also come with so many off field issues as well.  With Pogba gone they maybe want another midfielder to replace the drama and shit that he will bring to the dressing room  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38955 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38956 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:17 pm
They pulled out of the Arnautovic deal citing complaints from fans one of the factors.

Do they have their own version of the Bullens wall?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38957 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:39:12 pm
Can't believe they want Arnautovic. Not only is he old and shit but he's a racist piece of dirt. They are a very weird club.

Hed certainly go against their usual tactic of signing likeable human beings

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38958 on: Today at 01:53:12 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:17 pm
They pulled out of the Arnautovic deal citing complaints from fans one of the factors.

I mean it was a mad choice in the first place but then to say the fans are helping their recruitment process is mental. Are they planning X Factor style auditions for potential new signings to get a seal of approval? Maybe they could bring a player out at half-time and have a boo-ometer to gauge reaction.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38959 on: Today at 01:55:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:49:15 pm
Hed certainly go against their usual tactic of signing likeable human beings


Varane looks pissed off. Can't believe some were nervous about them signing him. Now he's playing second fiddle to fucking Lisandro Martinez.
