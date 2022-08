The only thing the Rabiot and Arnautovic rumours have in common is the timing.

Rabiot plays for a top club and a top national team, and he's in a good age. He won't turn them around and he will be grossly overpaid, but I can at least see the thinking there. Also, McFred are sooo shit.

Rabiot is the kind of player Everton would go for.



Arnautovic was never good to begin with, and now he's 33. He's also a documented racist.

Not even Everton would sink that low.