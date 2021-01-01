Do they just not care about attitude?



We signed some stinkers under Rodgers and before because they didn't quite get that you needed the right characters (ironic) to win things. There's a reason our side has someone like Milner rather than someone like Rabiot.



But jesus fucking wept, Rabiot and Arnautovic - someone from this forum must be giving them names to pick for a laugh.



Maybe it's an arrogance that they think previously disruptive players will toe the line because they're playing for the mighty Manchester United.As I understand it Rabiot's attitude has been better at Juve than it was at PSG and he's become a regular in the France side. For the reported £15m fee that could be a good deal but it doesn't feel like a dressing room though where you'd want to be bringing in a player that has shown in the past he can be disruptive.Arnautovic is just desperation. Like a pub league manager being short the night before a game and scrabbling through his list of contacts for somebody that he can rope in for a game.