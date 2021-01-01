« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 968 969 970 971 972 [973]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2372673 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38880 on: Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm
Do they just not care about attitude?

We signed some stinkers under Rodgers and before because they didn't quite get that you needed the right characters (ironic) to win things. There's a reason our side has someone like Milner rather than someone like Rabiot.

But jesus fucking wept, Rabiot and Arnautovic - someone from this forum must be giving them names to pick for a laugh.
Maybe it's an arrogance that they think previously disruptive players will toe the line because they're playing for the mighty Manchester United.

As I understand it Rabiot's attitude has been better at Juve than it was at PSG and he's become a regular in the France side.  For the reported £15m fee that could be a good deal but it doesn't feel like a dressing room though where you'd want to be bringing in a player that has shown in the past he can be disruptive.

Arnautovic is just desperation.  Like a pub league manager being short the night before a game and scrabbling through his list of contacts for somebody that he can rope in for a game.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38881 on: Yesterday at 06:06:21 pm »
Christ this is there Carlton Cole moment and we did not even bother with him in the end.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38882 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/DTathletic/status/1556644013704417280

Another massive scumbag from the Man Utd ranks who treats women awfully.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,021
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38883 on: Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm
https://twitter.com/DTathletic/status/1556644013704417280

Another massive scumbag from the Man Utd ranks who treats women awfully.

This trial is ongoing, we shouldn't be discussing it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38884 on: Yesterday at 06:09:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm
This trial is ongoing, we shouldn't be discussing it.

Ah okay my bad!
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38885 on: Yesterday at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:08:47 pm
This trial is ongoing, we shouldn't be discussing it.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38886 on: Yesterday at 06:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:24:10 pm
https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1556580061930835968

Racist and disrespectful to West Ham's women.

Seems like there's quite a bit more baggage that comes with this fella than I originally thought. I thought he'd just gotten in trouble for one comment or gesture when he was away with Austria but it seems he's a fully fledged arsehole.

So many clubs covering themselves in glory this summer. These bringing Arnautovic in, Everton bringing back Gueye and Arsenal continuing to play an actual rapist.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38887 on: Yesterday at 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm
Do they just not care about attitude?

We signed some stinkers under Rodgers and before because they didn't quite get that you needed the right characters (ironic) to win things. There's a reason our side has someone like Milner rather than someone like Rabiot.

But jesus fucking wept, Rabiot and Arnautovic - someone from this forum must be giving them names to pick for a laugh.

These are so bad even I wouldnt have gone this low. Its fucking hilarious to be honest.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38888 on: Yesterday at 06:39:27 pm »
Didn't see that one coming.

A Rabiot out of the hat.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38889 on: Yesterday at 06:50:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,492
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38890 on: Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm »
Ive not had chance to stop today but I wish Id caught that.

After seeing the underwhelming link to Rabiot that at least made some vague sense as they need a central midfielder, theyre now getting linked to the 33 year old Marko Arnautovic off the back of one decent season for Bologna? He spent the end of his prime years agitating to get out of the Premier League to play in China, from what I read was simply decent and nothing special over there and now Utd want him?

I truly hope its true. Ighalo vibes.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,019
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38891 on: Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm »
The last midfielder they pulled from Juve was a smashing success. I predict Rabiot will be too.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38892 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:02:49 pm
Does that make Van Der Beek Pegguy Arphexad?
Pegguy is a "legend" though! ;)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38893 on: Yesterday at 08:38:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm

What's the Enschede reference?  I assume it's FC Twente but ten Hag retired years before Arnautovic was signed.  I guess in ten Hag's lost decade he was somehow involved with FC Twente in a way that people updating Wikipedia didn't deem worthy of paragraph??
Steve McClaren? (I've got no idea, just guessing)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38894 on: Yesterday at 08:43:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:03:40 pm
Maybe it's an arrogance that they think previously disruptive players will toe the line because they're playing for the mighty Manchester United.

As I understand it Rabiot's attitude has been better at Juve than it was at PSG and he's become a regular in the France side.  For the reported £15m fee that could be a good deal but it doesn't feel like a dressing room though where you'd want to be bringing in a player that has shown in the past he can be disruptive.

Arnautovic is just desperation.  Like a pub league manager being short the night before a game and scrabbling through his list of contacts for somebody that he can rope in for a game.
I think his reasoning is to get in someone he can trust, a strongman type(according to him), and someone who wouldn't back down for someone like Ronaldo? And possibly to re-affirm what he wants in the dressing room and on the pitch.
A "dressing room signing", if you will.

I can understand Arnautovic in that regard, but Rabiot? Yes, he would fall in line behind Arnautovic, but brining in an unhinged player into an already unhinged dressing room is asking for trouble!
You need to bring him into a "settled" dressing room.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38895 on: Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:43:04 pm
I think his reasoning is to get in someone he can trust, a strongman type(according to him), and someone who wouldn't back down for someone like Ronaldo? And possibly to re-affirm what he wants in the dressing room and on the pitch.
A "dressing room signing", if you will.

I can understand Arnautovic in that regard, but Rabiot? Yes, he would fall in line behind Arnautovic, but brining in an unhinged player into an already unhinged dressing room is asking for trouble!
You need to bring him into a "settled" dressing room.

So that he can unsettle it?
Or unhinge it?

Can dressing rooms be unhinged?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,160
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38896 on: Yesterday at 09:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm
Feck sake if they sign mommys boy Rabiot & 33 year old racist Arnautović this window it may go down as the most hilarious transfer window in their history and thats a hard one to do after the Fellaini one. :lmao

Came across these and they did amuse me:

Manchester United have some method to their madness  so why don't they talk about it?

Manchester United have failed Erik ten Hag  their recruitment plan has been an utter shambles

Both pieces by the same author ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,622
  • Truthiness
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38897 on: Yesterday at 09:21:07 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:43:04 pm
I think his reasoning is to get in someone he can trust, a strongman type(according to him), and someone who wouldn't back down for someone like Ronaldo?
Erik Ten Hag's latest foray into the transfer market has surprised a few people.
'Well a lot of people are criticising the moves, but we believe Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Triple H and Brian Lima can add a lot to this club' he added.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,553
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38898 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
It could really be happening?!

Man U love a somewhat-past-their-best striker but usually it's a player that at their best was amongst the best (Ibrahimovic, Cavani, Ronaldo).  Even at his peak Arnautovic was a 10-goals-a-season player for mid-table sides.  He's also an idiot.

What's the Enschede reference?  I assume it's FC Twente but ten Hag retired years before Arnautovic was signed.  I guess in ten Hag's lost decade he was somehow involved with FC Twente in a way that people updating Wikipedia didn't deem worthy of paragraph??

Yeah Ten Hag was assistant manager at FC Twente when Arnautovic was there
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38899 on: Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm »
Brian Lima, there's a name I haven't heard in years! What a nickname, "The Chiropractor" hahahaha
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38900 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm »
Is Ten Hag going to get away without taking any of the blame for this shitshow because everyone hates their board so much?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,622
  • Truthiness
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38901 on: Yesterday at 09:32:42 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm
Brian Lima, there's a name I haven't heard in years! What a nickname, "The Chiropractor" hahahaha
I was trying to think of a rugby hard man, and that nickname was the first to come to mind  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38902 on: Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm »
These are Everton level targets and I dont mean that as any kind of joke.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38903 on: Yesterday at 09:42:13 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm
So that he can unsettle it?
Or unhinge it?

Can dressing rooms be unhinged?
Well, it is United. It's a mad dressing room! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38904 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:43:04 pm
I think his reasoning is to get in someone he can trust, a strongman type(according to him), and someone who wouldn't back down for someone like Ronaldo? And possibly to re-affirm what he wants in the dressing room and on the pitch.
A "dressing room signing", if you will.

I can understand Arnautovic in that regard, but Rabiot? Yes, he would fall in line behind Arnautovic, but brining in an unhinged player into an already unhinged dressing room is asking for trouble!
You need to bring him into a "settled" dressing room.

If we are using Houllier signings as a yardstick, this feels like a Jean Michel Ferri moment... ;)
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38905 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
Jean Michel Ferri moment...
Wasn't there a rumour that he was going to join Tranmere from us? I'm sure I was told that Ferri Cross the Mersey was a thing...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38906 on: Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
If we are using Houllier signings as a yardstick, this feels like a Jean Michel Ferri moment... ;)
He played in our 0-0 away draw to the Plastics in 1998 in which we finished with 9 men.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38907 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
I see these were fighting each other in the stands at the Brighton game.

The whole club has lost its head.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38908 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm »
what are their scouts doing?
from all the leagues in the world they can only come up with de jong (made it clear he doesn't want to join them) arnautovic and rabiot??
thats so shite
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38909 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm
what are their scouts doing?
from all the leagues in the world they can only come up with de jong (made it clear he doesn't want to join them) arnautovic and rabiot??
thats so shite


Rat boy said that their scouting department has over 60 staff  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38910 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
I see these were fighting each other in the stands at the Brighton game.

The whole club has lost its head.

There's a photo a few pages back,looks like a couple both trying to grab a black guy around the throat.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.msg18446211#msg18446211

Love to know what started it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38911 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
There's a photo a few pages back,looks like a couple both trying to grab a black guy around the throat.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.msg18446211#msg18446211

Love to know what started it.

Cockneys and their short temper.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,055
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38912 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:45:16 pm

Ged's first years were good, Hypia, Henchoz, Babbel, McCalister, Hamman, Heskey, Riise plus some failures. It was after the 2004 WC when it went pear shaped.

There was no World Cup in 2004. And Houllier was sacked that summer.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,055
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38913 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
He played in our 0-0 away draw to the Plastics in 1998 in which we finished with 9 men.

And what nonsense is this? When have we ever been down to 9 men at Chelsea? He played (briefly I think!) in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in 98/99, the day Fowler had his run in with Le Saux.

Stop getting Liverpool wrong!

Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,380
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38914 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
There was no World Cup in 2004. And Houllier was sacked that summer.



BBN obviously meant 2002, you nitpicking know it all!

Edit. And again! You should relax and enjoy the forum, Nick! Have a joke now and then.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38915 on: Today at 12:02:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
There's a photo a few pages back,looks like a couple both trying to grab a black guy around the throat.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.msg18446211#msg18446211

Love to know what started it.
I must have missed that post.

I think the video I saw was the same incident.

The natives are restless.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 968 969 970 971 972 [973]   Go Up
« previous next »
 