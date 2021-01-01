« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 968 969 970 971 972 [973]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2371700 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38880 on: Today at 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:58:41 pm
Do they just not care about attitude?

We signed some stinkers under Rodgers and before because they didn't quite get that you needed the right characters (ironic) to win things. There's a reason our side has someone like Milner rather than someone like Rabiot.

But jesus fucking wept, Rabiot and Arnautovic - someone from this forum must be giving them names to pick for a laugh.
Maybe it's an arrogance that they think previously disruptive players will toe the line because they're playing for the mighty Manchester United.

As I understand it Rabiot's attitude has been better at Juve than it was at PSG and he's become a regular in the France side.  For the reported £15m fee that could be a good deal but it doesn't feel like a dressing room though where you'd want to be bringing in a player that has shown in the past he can be disruptive.

Arnautovic is just desperation.  Like a pub league manager being short the night before a game and scrabbling through his list of contacts for somebody that he can rope in for a game.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38881 on: Today at 06:06:21 pm »
Christ this is there Carlton Cole moment and we did not even bother with him in the end.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38882 on: Today at 06:06:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/DTathletic/status/1556644013704417280

Another massive scumbag from the Man Utd ranks who treats women awfully.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,020
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38883 on: Today at 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:06:38 pm
https://twitter.com/DTathletic/status/1556644013704417280

Another massive scumbag from the Man Utd ranks who treats women awfully.

This trial is ongoing, we shouldn't be discussing it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38884 on: Today at 06:09:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:08:47 pm
This trial is ongoing, we shouldn't be discussing it.

Ah okay my bad!
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38885 on: Today at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:08:47 pm
This trial is ongoing, we shouldn't be discussing it.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,148
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38886 on: Today at 06:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:24:10 pm
https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1556580061930835968

Racist and disrespectful to West Ham's women.

Seems like there's quite a bit more baggage that comes with this fella than I originally thought. I thought he'd just gotten in trouble for one comment or gesture when he was away with Austria but it seems he's a fully fledged arsehole.

So many clubs covering themselves in glory this summer. These bringing Arnautovic in, Everton bringing back Gueye and Arsenal continuing to play an actual rapist.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38887 on: Today at 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:58:41 pm
Do they just not care about attitude?

We signed some stinkers under Rodgers and before because they didn't quite get that you needed the right characters (ironic) to win things. There's a reason our side has someone like Milner rather than someone like Rabiot.

But jesus fucking wept, Rabiot and Arnautovic - someone from this forum must be giving them names to pick for a laugh.

These are so bad even I wouldnt have gone this low. Its fucking hilarious to be honest.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38888 on: Today at 06:39:27 pm »
Didn't see that one coming.

A Rabiot out of the hat.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38889 on: Today at 06:50:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38890 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm »
Ive not had chance to stop today but I wish Id caught that.

After seeing the underwhelming link to Rabiot that at least made some vague sense as they need a central midfielder, theyre now getting linked to the 33 year old Marko Arnautovic off the back of one decent season for Bologna? He spent the end of his prime years agitating to get out of the Premier League to play in China, from what I read was simply decent and nothing special over there and now Utd want him?

I truly hope its true. Ighalo vibes.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,017
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38891 on: Today at 07:16:53 pm »
The last midfielder they pulled from Juve was a smashing success. I predict Rabiot will be too.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,489
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38892 on: Today at 08:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:02:49 pm
Does that make Van Der Beek Pegguy Arphexad?
Pegguy is a "legend" though! ;)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38893 on: Today at 08:38:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:42:04 pm

What's the Enschede reference?  I assume it's FC Twente but ten Hag retired years before Arnautovic was signed.  I guess in ten Hag's lost decade he was somehow involved with FC Twente in a way that people updating Wikipedia didn't deem worthy of paragraph??
Steve McClaren? (I've got no idea, just guessing)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,489
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38894 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:03:40 pm
Maybe it's an arrogance that they think previously disruptive players will toe the line because they're playing for the mighty Manchester United.

As I understand it Rabiot's attitude has been better at Juve than it was at PSG and he's become a regular in the France side.  For the reported £15m fee that could be a good deal but it doesn't feel like a dressing room though where you'd want to be bringing in a player that has shown in the past he can be disruptive.

Arnautovic is just desperation.  Like a pub league manager being short the night before a game and scrabbling through his list of contacts for somebody that he can rope in for a game.
I think his reasoning is to get in someone he can trust, a strongman type(according to him), and someone who wouldn't back down for someone like Ronaldo? And possibly to re-affirm what he wants in the dressing room and on the pitch.
A "dressing room signing", if you will.

I can understand Arnautovic in that regard, but Rabiot? Yes, he would fall in line behind Arnautovic, but brining in an unhinged player into an already unhinged dressing room is asking for trouble!
You need to bring him into a "settled" dressing room.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:04 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38895 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:43:04 pm
I think his reasoning is to get in someone he can trust, a strongman type(according to him), and someone who wouldn't back down for someone like Ronaldo? And possibly to re-affirm what he wants in the dressing room and on the pitch.
A "dressing room signing", if you will.

I can understand Arnautovic in that regard, but Rabiot? Yes, he would fall in line behind Arnautovic, but brining in an unhinged player into an already unhinged dressing room is asking for trouble!
You need to bring him into a "settled" dressing room.

So that he can unsettle it?
Or unhinge it?

Can dressing rooms be unhinged?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 968 969 970 971 972 [973]   Go Up
« previous next »
 