You’ve got to give Ten Haag 3 months to imprint his style of play on the team I suppose. But given that they came back early, you’d expect something to have shown yesterday surely?



On Martinez, I suspect he’s more concerned about being able to play out from the back than win headers. This may or may not be a good decision, time will tell.



But they’ve got no striker apart from Ronaldo who wants to go, and they’re just scatter gunning their way round Europe trying to go from one big name to another. And they’ve only just set up an analytics department… they’re well over a decade behind….



Oh dear.



Anyway, a rebuilding job will take years. They’ve got almost no assets to sell, its brilliant!