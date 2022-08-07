What ten Hag wants United to do is the same as Klopp or Pep in their first year at LFC or ManC. It's extremely hard and I honestly don't think it's possible in the current United media environment without even getting into how the Ajax tactics might not even work at all in the PL. The best case scenario is probably Pep, right? Pep had more experience, a better roster and a more proven approach. And he still came in third his first year with loud calls of "Fraudiola" following him around. What are the odds Ten Haag can replicate that? And that's a best case. They are fucked, like truly royally fucked as there's no way they can replicate that and then what do they have as I can't see the fans and media letting Ten Haag stick around? It's honestly bonkers.