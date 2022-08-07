Sancho is on 350 k a week, thats Mo Salah money. Hes been a bigger flop than Nicolas Pepe , no one ever mentions it though, hes the superstar that never starrs. Ive never seen him have a good game since they bought him.
Martinez is another one, we bid 35m for him, they got him for 57m! At best hed be a half decent left back/defensive mid, where we wanted to play him. Unless its their way of making Maguire look good, by playing someone even worse next to him. Dalot and Shaw are nothing players , Fred Mctominay even worse. The whole team is Everton-esq... I expect theyll finish below Newcastle /west ham / Leicester.