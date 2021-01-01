« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2363658 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38720 on: Today at 06:02:10 pm »
Hang onis he wearing a United chain? :lmao
AHA!

Offline elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38721 on: Today at 06:34:17 pm »
how fucking shite has Sancho been for them?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38722 on: Today at 06:38:51 pm »
United have won 3 league games since the middle of February, 6 months ago .... Fucking hell.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38723 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm »
BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bolognas Marko Arnautovic rejected 

Honestly thought this was a joke when I read it.
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38724 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:38:51 pm
United have won 3 league games since the middle of February, 6 months ago .... Fucking hell.

Yeah but they beat our kids in a kick about, so all was right in their world.

That's 3 wins in 13 games and Brighton have scored 6 against them in their last two games.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:42:12 pm
BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bolognas Marko Arnautovic rejected 

Honestly thought this was a joke when I read it.

:lmao
Online Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38725 on: Today at 06:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:42:12 pm
BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bolognas Marko Arnautovic rejected 

Honestly thought this was a joke when I read it.
Is it possible that they think of him as a Darwin substitute? A big, strong attacker with a bit of devilry about him?

We got Darwin, City got Haaland. They need a big lad as well
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38726 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:45:31 pm
Is it possible that they think of him as a Darwin substitute? A big, strong attacker with a bit of devilty about him?

We got Darwin, City got Haaland. They need a big lad as well

Whats Fellaini doing these days?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38727 on: Today at 06:48:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:46:03 pm
Whats Fellaini doing these days?
;D

Those were the days.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38728 on: Today at 06:55:02 pm »
They are quite rightly losing their minds about having a rapist AND a racist up front.

Online Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38729 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Posted by some genuis in the match thread, but really needed here:

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38730 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:34:17 pm
how fucking shite has Sancho been for them?
Perfect example of being wrongly advised. From Dortmund to disaster.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38731 on: Today at 07:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:42:12 pm
BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bolognas Marko Arnautovic rejected 

Honestly thought this was a joke when I read it.
Please let this happen. A shite Ibrahamovic wannabe.
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38732 on: Today at 07:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:48:20 pm
;D

Those were the days.

For old times sake

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38733 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm »
They are joint last  ;)
Online DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38734 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:34:17 pm
how fucking shite has Sancho been for them?

Shocking. A bad season at a dysfunctional team can happen but it's got to be worrying for them how he just doesn't seem to have much urgency or desire in him. Thank fuck we didn't go for him, I wanted us to!
Offline Cruiser

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38735 on: Today at 07:32:34 pm »
We Gaaan!

Offline Zlen

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38736 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:02:28 pm
For old times sake



Ive seen that gif a thousand times and I still have no clue what was he thinking at any stage of that move. Im now looking at it more like a piece of modern art that is fascinating and appealing, but whose meaning still eludes me. That or a frontal car crash, that analogy works just as well.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38737 on: Today at 07:39:02 pm »
Bruno Fernandes really unpopular with their fans these days. It was inevitable really. He's technically decent, and shone through in the dysfunctional OGS days, but when it comes to building a functional team, it's hard to see where he fits in.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38738 on: Today at 07:39:15 pm »
Arnautovic ?? Theyve lost the plot.
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38739 on: Today at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:39:15 pm
Arnautovic ?? Theyve lost the plot.

To be fair, I think Odion Ighalo was unavailable this time.
Offline TALBERT

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38740 on: Today at 07:44:05 pm »
The two defenders theyve bought are far too short

Varane  benched while Slaphead and short arse start
Online Garlicbread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38741 on: Today at 07:53:46 pm »
After feeling a bit meh after yesterdays result. You can in recent time always count on these bastards to cheer me up a bit.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38742 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:39:15 pm
Arnautovic ?? Theyve lost the plot.
They aren't a draw anymore.
Offline Golyo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38743 on: Today at 08:04:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:01:44 pm
Perfect example of being wrongly advised. From Dortmund to disaster.
He has 5 goals and 3 assists in the 39 matches he played for them (2572 minutes - 0.28G&A/90)
Online Luke1980

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38744 on: Today at 08:04:54 pm »
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38745 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:39:02 pm
Bruno Fernandes really unpopular with their fans these days. It was inevitable really. He's technically decent, and shone through in the dysfunctional OGS days, but when it comes to building a functional team, it's hard to see where he fits in.

I barely noticed him today apart from his customary rolling around feigning injury.

I did notice their fans moaning and groaning about certain players right from the start today. It was deliciously uncomfortable. Even better when I saw the Glasers were there in person.
Online Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38746 on: Today at 08:19:24 pm »
Oooh, are we posting Fellaini gifs again? :D

Online ShrewKop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38747 on: Today at 08:19:57 pm »
Werent they saying they were going to completely overhaul the squad, bringing 10 new players in? The start of a new dynasty! Instead, they sign a couple of the new managers mates and trying to bring in an ex-Stoke striker? Thats gonna end well for them  ;D
Online newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38748 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:30:17 pm
Shocking. A bad season at a dysfunctional team can happen but it's got to be worrying for them how he just doesn't seem to have much urgency or desire in him. Thank fuck we didn't go for him, I wanted us to!

I really believe they thought they were getting some super pacy winger that could effectively be the next mane/sane/sterling etc. Probably didn't watch him play enough or give enough thought to what environment they were bringing him into.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38749 on: Today at 08:28:01 pm »
Isnt their dressing room unstable enough already? And now they want to bring in Arnautovic?
Online Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38750 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Neville already inciting a riot for when we go there next.
Online FiSh77

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38751 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm »
