United have won 3 league games since the middle of February, 6 months ago .... Fucking hell.
BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bolognas Marko Arnautovic rejected Honestly thought this was a joke when I read it.
Is it possible that they think of him as a Darwin substitute? A big, strong attacker with a bit of devilty about him? We got Darwin, City got Haaland. They need a big lad as well
Whats Fellaini doing these days?
how fucking shite has Sancho been for them?
Those were the days.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
For old times sake
Arnautovic ?? Theyve lost the plot.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Perfect example of being wrongly advised. From Dortmund to disaster.
Bruno Fernandes really unpopular with their fans these days. It was inevitable really. He's technically decent, and shone through in the dysfunctional OGS days, but when it comes to building a functional team, it's hard to see where he fits in.
Shocking. A bad season at a dysfunctional team can happen but it's got to be worrying for them how he just doesn't seem to have much urgency or desire in him. Thank fuck we didn't go for him, I wanted us to!
