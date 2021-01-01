Still years off it aren't they. Interesting to see how long they stick with this fella. Could see them finishing lower this year as their business has been poor and other teams around them might buy well.



Their next home match is Liverpool. We have to go there and win again as we have the last two times in the league. Another 5-0 is unlikely but we just have to win. They still look toothless in attack considering what they've spent and concede plenty.