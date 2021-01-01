What happened?
His face got longer and longer as the game progressed, occasionally muttering to himself as he tried to work out which current or ex Ajax players could solve the club's issues or, failing that, whether his Ajax lawyer could get him out of this shit job with some decent payoff intact
I dont watch United as it just depresses me to think how close I may have been to earning £200K per week
all I needed was a bit of average footballing ability.
Expecting to be their best player from the off, I see