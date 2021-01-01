« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 963 964 965 966 967 [968]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2361849 times)

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38680 on: Today at 04:13:53 pm »
Wow, that first 11 starting was hot trash.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38681 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm »
Ten Haag has no idea what he's dealing with. Most of that team needed bombing out of Old Trafford the very minute he stepped through the door, that he's giving the same group of wasters another chance to get their manager sacked is very funny.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38682 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm »
Wow. Just wow. Can't teach that kinda defending.

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38683 on: Today at 04:16:58 pm »
Theres something not quite right about this United team.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,318
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38684 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:16:58 pm
Theres something not quite right about this United team.

How long do you have
Logged
#JFT97

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38685 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Check this shit out. Red card for me, Clive.

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,941
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38686 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:18:34 pm
Check this shit out. Red card for me, Clive.



Nah, he's throwing himself over Maguire
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38687 on: Today at 04:19:58 pm »
That's a red card in rugby.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,318
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38688 on: Today at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:18:34 pm
Check this shit out. Red card for me, Clive.



The poor guy was choking and Maguire was helping him out.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38689 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
At least theyve closed the points gap on us compared to their last prem game.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38690 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:20:28 pm
The poor guy was choking and Maguire was helping him out.

Clearly having Mykonean flashbacks there
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,673
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38691 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
We gave these a massive boost of false hope after that pre-season friendly. I knew they'd all act like they were back after that. BANG! Straight back down to earth for them after that.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,085
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38692 on: Today at 04:36:19 pm »
I just saw their score.  :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38693 on: Today at 04:38:53 pm »
Still years off it aren't they. Interesting to see how long they stick with this fella. Could see them finishing lower this year as their business has been poor and other teams around them might buy well.

Their next home match is Liverpool. We have to go there and win again as we have the last two times in the league. Another 5-0 is unlikely but we just have to win. They still look toothless in attack considering what they've spent and concede plenty.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,980
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38694 on: Today at 04:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:15:22 pm
Ten Haag has no idea what he's dealing with. Most of that team needed bombing out of Old Trafford the very minute he stepped through the door, that he's giving the same group of wasters another chance to get their manager sacked is very funny.
No point getting rid of players when you dont know how find better ones.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,317
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38695 on: Today at 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:36:19 pm
I just saw their score.  :lmao

Flattered them as well - the club from Salford got away with a shed load of 'decisions' from the referee (Also, strangely from Salford)

Should be investigated. I know I've shown tin-hat-bridade tendencies on occasion :D  but it would be hard to rationalise the events of today.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,258
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38696 on: Today at 04:42:53 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 04:12:41 pm
You've got to go some to beat getting booed on your first game as manager, on the first day of a new season.
At half time of the first game of a new season
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38697 on: Today at 04:46:49 pm »
We can laugh, but they're only 3 points off the top...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,085
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38698 on: Today at 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:42:25 pm
Flattered them as well - the club from Salford got away with a shed load of 'decisions' from the referee (Also, strangely from Salford)

Should be investigated. I know I've shown tin-hat-bridade tendencies on occasion :D  but it would be hard to rationalise the events of today.
I noticed Brighton had to score their goal for them too.

A Salford ref? Scandalous, but somehow not surprising.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,258
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38699 on: Today at 04:49:19 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:12:16 pm
What happened?
His face got longer and longer as the game progressed, occasionally muttering to himself as he tried to work out which current or ex Ajax players could solve the club's issues or, failing that, whether his Ajax lawyer could get him out of this shit job with some decent payoff intact


Quote
I dont watch United as it just depresses me to think how close I may have been to earning £200K per weekall I needed was a bit of average footballing ability.
Expecting to be their best player from the off, I see ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38700 on: Today at 04:55:19 pm »
They just to need to spend another £300m atop of the £1bn spent and they'll be in a position to challenge........for 4th
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,980
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38701 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm »
McTominay gives me someone to relate to, when I imagine myself playing PL football. Diaz and Salah feel supernatural, but McTis  the banana for scale
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,217
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38702 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:19:58 pm
That's a red card in rugby.
I suspect it's banned in wwf too
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38703 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm »
Very good of them to be so awful and lose to detract from our dreadful result.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,593
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38704 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:20:28 pm
The poor guy was choking and Maguire was helping him out.

I though he looked Albanian and had injected  my mate Fernandez
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38705 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:46:49 pm
We can laugh, but they're only 3 points off the top...

Yeah, it's still on.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38706 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm »
The 4th post in their post game thread was they need to get the cheque book out.

Haven't they spent anything this summer?  Or has it been spent on players not good enough to improve them?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38707 on: Today at 05:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:04:33 pm
Very good of them to be so awful and lose to detract from our dreadful result.

They've always gotta one up us

Seeing Ronaldo come on was funny. All set up to save the game

lol

Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38708 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:16:06 pm
The 4th post in their post game thread was they need to get the cheque book out.

Haven't they spent anything this summer?  Or has it been spent on players not good enough to improve them?
£65m, net £56.

In contrast City have made a profit of £46m. Mind you only the truly innocent believe that City aren't off-booking tonnes of debt and expenditure.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,247
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38709 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm »
These will kick off now when we go there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38710 on: Today at 05:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:22:34 pm
These will kick off now when we go there.
Six times again, hopefully.
Logged
AHA!

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38711 on: Today at 05:23:22 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:21:53 pm
£65m, net £56.

In contrast City have made a profit of £46m. Mind you only the truly innocent believe that City aren't off-booking tonnes of debt and expenditure.
Even CAS dont believe that, still remains a mystery why they let them off.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38712 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:21:53 pm
£65m, net £56.

In contrast City have made a profit of £46m. Mind you only the truly innocent believe that City aren't off-booking tonnes of debt and expenditure.

But still when the team's so shit £65m should be enough to make it look slightly better 🤷
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38713 on: Today at 05:25:45 pm »
They are spending themselves to oblivion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 963 964 965 966 967 [968]   Go Up
« previous next »
 