But football is still here and plenty of people still love it.



I don't buy into and don't participate in the plastic shite, but I still go to the game, still support my team, still see my mates and still have a laugh and enjoy the game.



If you 'hate' modern football then there are literally millions of things you can do instead.



Easy to say that mate, not easy to do. I was born in Walton, lived half a mile from Anfield as a baby, my Ma was from Everton and lived a short walk from Anfield, LFC has been a part of my life since the 60's, I went my first game in 1975, My Dad wouldn't take me until he felt I was old enough to appreciate it and I've got wonderful memories of supporting the club and going the game. I still love going the match, its dragged me back even though its costing a fucking fortune taking 2 lads with me, I love watching LFC but I hate the modern game. Its corrupt, its full of c*nts, its fucking obscene how much the players and managers get paid, the ticket prices are obscene, but its a fucking great way of letting off steam and for 90 minutes forgetting all the shite. As Red46 says, the match got so many people through the shite of the 80's, for some it was all they had.