Done both with the wife, although the taking for granted is probably 90% of it ;D
you should hear what she says about you.

or ... maybe not .... :)
It's still the case that £1 million in 1979 was the equivalent of £4.71 million today which hardly buys a talented youngster these days.

Andy Carroll would've been £45 million in today's money and that's just eleven years with an inflation of 25 %.

Heskey was a massive outlay for the club in 2000, yet in today's money that's £18 million. Collymore would've been £15.5 million. Quite unbelieveable how the market has just gone crazy.
Unfortunately, it feels like we're seeing another wave of change now, where the oil clubs are taking over and it becomes very difficult to compete without that sort of backing. It's disgusting, but it seems hard to stop. I'd rather see LFC fall behind a bit than become another ManC though.

The scariest thing about the oil clubs is their owners' determination for absolute dominance. They want to win everything, every year, forever. And with unchecked spending backed by fake sponsorships, it's theoretically possible, except for the odd year where such clubs might find themselves in a transition period.

I hate United, but I'd rather be scrapping with them for the title than Abu Dhabi or Saudi FC. But if we can't, I will settled for laughing at them as they drift in the wilderness and squabble amongst themselves.
you should hear what she says about you.

or ... maybe not .... :)

Oh, she says it to my face :lmao

;D

You'd be lost without her. 😊

Don't I know it
Oh, she says it to my face :lmao


I know the feeling mate, mine does the same. ::)
Euan me both, mate ;)

I lived there in the late 70s and used to walk past a glue/rendering plant most days.
The line I smelt the spring on the Salford air was quite imaginative
I lived there in the late 70s and used to walk past a glue/rendering plant most days.
The line I smelt the spring on the Salford air was quite imaginative
As I recall the Salford city fathers objected to the mention of the place in the song, because they felt it reflected badly on them. That's why MacColl eventually changed that line to "I smelt the spring in the smokey wind"
Their shirt sponsor has already announced they won't renew after only a year. Somehow their fans are spinning it as the result of protests against the Glazers :lmao when the truth is far different

TeamViewer, has decided it does not want to renew its sponsorship deal with the club - despite having only signed a five-year deal last year.

The German software company signed a deal worth £235m in March 2021 to replace Chevrolet on the torso of the United jerseys. TeamViewer's share price has dipped more than 70 per cent since the company's partnership with United was announced in March 2021.

Upon signing the deal last year, shareholders were not pleased and were put off by the impact the mega-money contract would have on company profits. Several reports in Germany say financial analysts were critical of TeamViewer's agreement with United from the off.
More here:
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-teamviewer-shirt-sponsorship-24674545
While it is easy now to look back and say that we didn't make enough of our success commercially, the simple fact of the matter is that the fanbase would not have tolerated commercialisation to the extent of united back then, go back far enough on this site and you will probably see the majority of people being critical of the wide variety of official sponsors united have had.

It took the danger the club found itself in under the ownership of the conmen for the fans to fully wake up to the reality of what we would have to do in order to regain our position, even now we are not going to give them a free pass when it comes to generating more income, look at the mockery and complaints that idiotic NFT nonsense rightly received.

Whether it is the financial or playing side of things though, it does appear like we learned from our mistakes in the past with structures in place to ensure departures, however important, should not require a period in the wilderness rather than a period of adjustment.
Even Moores (RIP mate) in one of his few interviews said that he personally wrestled with that idea for a long time- and that's one of the most significant factors that "set us back".
He admitted it.

It was an interview post-Cancers I think, or just after he sold to them.
We were slow off the mark commercially, but willingly so I think.

I vividly recall absolutely hating the commercialisation of the game. Liverpool were a football club, dedicated to football and winning trophies. At the same time, the Mancs were an embarrassing hyped up entity selling all kinds of tat in their shop, but winning fuck all. A corporation, not a football club. The fuckers even took the words 'Football Club' off their crest eventually for branding purposes.

They were a circus. We were a football club, and that's how I liked it. They were the anomaly back when the game was real. The problem was, the world changed and shifted in their favour. When authenticity went out the door and the age of greed, hype, agendas and rampant commercialisation was ushered in, United suddenly went from embarrassing also-rans into pole position. Their stars aligned when they also saw Ferguson get it right at that crucial time, bringing substance to add to the outrageous hype and bluster normally associated with them.

Basically, Liverpool had two options. Join the commercial shit show in order to compete with the new norm, despite it being alien to our previous, more authentic philosophy. Or stay as we were and let it pass us by. To be honest, I think we struggled and agonised over this for some years. I also know old school Reds who binned the whole game off as the commercialisation took over and the game was basically stolen from its core support, repackaged then sold back to us at inflated prices.

Personally, I loathe the modern game, but I still love Liverpool FC. I can hang on in there because we have one of the most authentic human beings on the planet managing us and keeping us as real as possible under the circumstances. Even in this shit show that surrounds the game, we have something real. The Mancs? Well they sold their soul long ago. Their fans are, once again, begging for a pariah state to buy them goodies because they don't believe their multi billionaire owners are spending enough billions. 

I just than my lucky stars I'm a born and bred Liverpool fan, because LFC is a towering lighthouse in a sea of utter shite. Something real in world of illusion and fakery.

But football is still here and plenty of people still love it.

I don't buy into and don't participate in the plastic shite, but I still go to the game, still support my team, still see my mates and still have a laugh and enjoy the game.

If you 'hate' modern football then there are literally millions of things you can do instead.
Their shirt sponsor has already announced they won't renew after only a year. Somehow their fans are spinning it as the result of protests against the Glazers :lmao when the truth is far different
:lmao
But football is still here and plenty of people still love it.

I don't buy into and don't participate in the plastic shite, but I still go to the game, still support my team, still see my mates and still have a laugh and enjoy the game.

If you 'hate' modern football then there are literally millions of things you can do instead.
I do a lot of things instead these days. The game, like society itself, has changed dramatically. Some have remained deeply immersed in it, some have distanced themselves apart from watching the Reds, and some have given it up altogether. I know people in each of those camps.

Yeah, even though it's pre season, unless it's a family emergency, it's not a good look that one of your star players decides he can piss off at half time, & get's the ok to do so, then other players then start taking the piss doing the same thing, manager then starts losing credibility, & looks weak, could you imagine Ronaldo leaving the stadium at half time if Ferguson was his manager?

Hes done massive damage to his credibility. These situations, early in his job, are where he should set his expectations. If hed told Ronaldo to stay, he would have earned some respect and credibility.
