I guess it depends on your age a bit. If you remember the 70s/80s, then where we are now has come full circle. Splashing big money on Ďnamesí, with no discernible plan, is very much the Man Utd that I remember as a kid.



It all feels very ĎRon Atkinsoní to me. Flavour of the month manager, buying players heís managed previously (Robson, Moses) - and itíll end the same way .. a few years (at best) of yo-yoíing between 3rd-8th place finishes and maybe a domestic cup for the trophy cabinet despite spending boatloads



Iím old enough to remember the 70ís mate and I agree with what you are saying, Iím just saying there was a period when Ferguson was in his pomp and united were just racking up title after title and raking in hundreds of millions where you genuinely worried, or at least I did, if their dominance would ever end. I know as Percy Bysshe Shelleyís famous poem Ozymandias hints at all empires fall eventually but the advent of the premier league and the money thrown at clubs winning the biggest prizes in the game seemed to be a game changer, the introduction of the premier league was basically Thatcherism introduced into football so the top clubs were just getting richer and richer and at that time we seemed slow off the mark to grasp and to react to what was going on. We seemed stuck in the past.Iím just saying when I think back to those times and see how the situation has flipped on its head itís something I donít take for granted and itís a scenario Iím going to make sure I enjoy.