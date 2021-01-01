I guess it depends on your age a bit. If you remember the 70s/80s, then where we are now has come full circle. Splashing big money on names, with no discernible plan, is very much the Man Utd that I remember as a kid.



It all feels very Ron Atkinson to me. Flavour of the month manager, buying players hes managed previously (Robson, Moses) - and itll end the same way .. a few years (at best) of yo-yoing between 3rd-8th place finishes and maybe a domestic cup for the trophy cabinet despite spending boatloads



Im old enough to remember the 70s mate and I agree with what you are saying, Im just saying there was a period when Ferguson was in his pomp and united were just racking up title after title and raking in hundreds of millions where you genuinely worried, or at least I did, if their dominance would ever end. I know as Percy Bysshe Shelleys famous poem Ozymandias hints at all empires fall eventually but the advent of the premier league and the money thrown at clubs winning the biggest prizes in the game seemed to be a game changer, the introduction of the premier league was basically Thatcherism introduced into football so the top clubs were just getting richer and richer and at that time we seemed slow off the mark to grasp and to react to what was going on. We seemed stuck in the past.Im just saying when I think back to those times and see how the situation has flipped on its head its something I dont take for granted and its a scenario Im going to make sure I enjoy.