Incredible that they had players leaving during a game, thought it was just Ronaldo but "There were many more who went home," he added. "So you condoned that? Certainly not. It's unacceptable, for everybody.



"I tell them. That it is unacceptable and that we are a team, so a selection. That you have to stay until the end."



Doesn't exactly look good on him if he's being treated like a nobody with no authority already.



New manager. Same old shitshow.



Same nonsense, different day (and manager).Seems like the players do this sort of thing on a daily basis and with every manager they've had since Ferguson, so I wasn't even moved by that.Got that right, Rossi...The new players quickly learn to pick a side and fall in line. The rot and corruption setting in very quickly. It's "Us vs Them/him".It's like the prison system over there!It sounds like Rangick all over again. (I tell them it is unacceptable... and yada.. yada..)He doesn't seem "convincing" or commanding..Imagine if they'd done that with Klopp! They would try it only once.Anyway- they already know it is unacceptable. No need to tell them for the umpteenth time. They're adults and they've gone through this sort of thing before.They have no respect for him at all. I thought they would've at least waited a few months, but they're doing it right out of the gate - following their leader- Ronaldo.I suspect it's because he is unhappy and that's why it manifested so quickly.That's it- that's the signal for me. Now I know he'd be gone before long, but Pleaseeeee.. let Ronaldo stay!