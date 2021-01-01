« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

lamonti

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38240 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm
So Ajax were prepared to sell us this lad for less than 40m and they get 57m from
United when no one else was in for him...

£17m quid difference! They could be giving that to Frenkie de Jong's lawyer Gary Neville for his date at the European Court of Human Rights.
fredfrop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38241 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
JackWard33

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38242 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1552387671158394887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552387671158394887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

he who fannies about and dives around wants them to release him

Apart from the obvious humour its a mad situation ... where does he think he's going to go???
Is it possible he plays in Portugal for someone, plays the World Cup then turns it in?
Linudden

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38243 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
I could see him play in Sporting a few years. He's way too big of a fish in a small pond to turn out for the Madeiran sides but I think it would mean a lot to Ronaldo to win the Portuguese league before he calls it quits. Not sure whether he would be willing to go now though. Massive paycut obviously required.
Schmidt

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38244 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
Apart from the obvious humour its a mad situation ... where does he think he's going to go???
Is it possible he plays in Portugal for someone, plays the World Cup then turns it in?

He's made a big deal before about wanting to play somewhere that can compete, but I wonder if actually it's more about the hit his ego and image has taken at united, with all of the fuss over whether he has helped or hindered them. He might be looking to go somewhere he'll be adored and allowed to do whatever he wants.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38245 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1552387671158394887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552387671158394887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

he who fannies about and dives around wants them to release him

There's no way that's 100% accurate. More than likely he wants his money as well otherwise why wouldn't ManU just show him the door? There's no way it's this cut and dry.
The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38246 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm
I am a slave, says Ronaldo as he pushes for Madrid move - 2008

He went back to them, and they enslaved him again- Its a fucking outrage!!

Free Ronaldo.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38247 on: Today at 12:10:39 am
Surely if he wanted to go back to Sporting, he'd already been on his way there. I get the sense his ego still thinks he is wanted at a higher level than the Portuguese league
Dazzer23

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38248 on: Today at 08:03:32 am
Doesnt look like they are going to let him go (sorry, free him)

You can only imagine what effect an unhappy Ronaldo is going to have on that dressing room next season ;D ;D ;D
rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38249 on: Today at 08:10:34 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:03:32 am
Doesnt look like they are going to let him go (sorry, free him)

You can only imagine what effect an unhappy Ronaldo is going to have on that dressing room next season ;D ;D ;D

Been denied an early release due to poor behaviour?
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38250 on: Today at 09:30:23 am
I see dignity-free utter desperation remains a massive part of the United DNA.


