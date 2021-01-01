Apart from the obvious humour its a mad situation ... where does he think he's going to go???

Is it possible he plays in Portugal for someone, plays the World Cup then turns it in?



He's made a big deal before about wanting to play somewhere that can compete, but I wonder if actually it's more about the hit his ego and image has taken at united, with all of the fuss over whether he has helped or hindered them. He might be looking to go somewhere he'll be adored and allowed to do whatever he wants.