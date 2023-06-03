« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2322187 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38160 on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm
Ive never been a fan of his but dont forget what happens to him and his family last year. Could be something to do with that.

I've either forgotten, or more likely somehow missed what happened to Frenkie and his family last year. Would anyone care to enlighten me?
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38161 on: Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
I've either forgotten, or more likely somehow missed what happened to Frenkie and his family last year. Would anyone care to enlighten me?
He's talking about Ronaldo not Frenkie.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38162 on: Today at 12:01:12 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Che Neville now saying De Jong should take legal action against Barcelona over deferred wages as that is a sticking point in his move to united.
Neville is even worse than the Abu Dhabi paid ambassadors. Cant stand him.

Oddly enough I agree with Neville in this case. Not because I want to see him at United but more that I don't understand how FIFPRO or it's Spanish equivalent isn't going nuts over this. As a workers rights issue allowing a company to just tear up legally binding contracts at will isn't great and that's without getting into all the market dynamics of professional football and what that would mean for the other players. A good example of this is Alex Rodriguez was going to accept a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox and by doing so cut his salary but the Players Union blocked this because of what it would mean for all the other players as well as it not being legal in the collective bargaining agreement between them and the league.

In other news, interested to hear what comes of Ronaldo's meeting tomorrow. Would guess that it would be a tacit agreement that he won't play in any Europa games to save himself for the World Cup or some other bullshit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38163 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
I think the Champagne Socialist is missing a key point about Frenkeh, he doesn't want to join Man UTD.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38164 on: Today at 01:18:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:01:12 am
Oddly enough I agree with Neville in this case. Not because I want to see him at United but more that I don't understand how FIFPRO or it's Spanish equivalent isn't going nuts over this. As a workers rights issue allowing a company to just tear up legally binding contracts at will isn't great and that's without getting into all the market dynamics of professional football and what that would mean for the other players. A good example of this is Alex Rodriguez was going to accept a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox and by doing so cut his salary but the Players Union blocked this because of what it would mean for all the other players as well as it not being legal in the collective bargaining agreement between them and the league.

In other news, interested to hear what comes of Ronaldo's meeting tomorrow. Would guess that it would be a tacit agreement that he won't play in any Europa games to save himself for the World Cup or some other bullshit.

I really havent been paying too much attention to this so correct me if Im wrong, but, arent Barcelona trying to convince De Jong to either change clubs and not get the deferred money or reduce his salary and stay?  If he doesnt agree to either of those options, he just gets to stay and fulfill his contract right? 

Bartomeu really fucked Barcelona over with all of these terrible contracts and now LaPorta is trying to fuck over the players and guilt them into accepting a more reasonable (to the club at least) contract.  Those players that dont accept to reduce their wages are basically being branded as greedy.

Really makes you appreciate how well run we are as a club. 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38165 on: Today at 06:39:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Che Neville now saying De Jong should take legal action against Barcelona over deferred wages as that is a sticking point in his move to united.
Neville is even worse than the Abu Dhabi paid ambassadors. Cant stand him.

While he's a c*nt who is simply hoping that his side will end up signing the player, he is accidentally right about De Jong needing to take legal action against Barcelona as the situation is insane even if you ignore their copious spending this summer while having numerous players with deferred wages.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38166 on: Today at 07:08:40 am »
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Yesterday at 06:22:39 pm
To be fair - In this case I would agree with him. Im surprised this situation is not getting more traction by FifProperhaps because Barca and ManU are seen as traditional media darlings. This is beyond pale even for Barca.

He's sort of right - Barcelona are a bit of a disgrace with their carry-on. But as per usual with Neville, it's purely self interest that makes him care or say anything at all. And it says a lot that DeJong is at war with Barca and yet would still rather stay there than play Thursday nights for Yernited.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38167 on: Today at 07:50:05 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:39:15 am
While he's a c*nt who is simply hoping that his side will end up signing the player, he is accidentally right about De Jong needing to take legal action against Barcelona as the situation is insane even if you ignore their copious spending this summer while having numerous players with deferred wages.
Yeah I agree, my point was Neville is only wading in as he thinks that is what is stopping the player leaving to join his beloved united.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38168 on: Today at 08:01:53 am »
It will be even funnier when the wage issue does get sorted and he ends up signing for somebody else instead.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38169 on: Today at 11:29:52 am »
Haha they've wheeled Ferguson out at the training ground today to try and beg Ronaldo to stay.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38170 on: Today at 11:31:15 am »
I hope Ten Haag has left his parking spot empty.
AHA!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38171 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
Wonder how his teammates will feel after all the muffins and desserts they avoided and skipped last season because of 'model professional' Ronaldo?

He's only crawling back now because absolutely no other club wants him and he can't fathom taking a step down to a lesser league
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38172 on: Today at 11:43:45 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:29:52 am
Haha they've wheeled Ferguson out at the training ground today to try and beg Ronaldo to stay.
These get more embarrassing every season.

Talk about a club that's completely lost its way.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38173 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
They are an absolute shit show aren't they.  ;D
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38174 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
Absolutely crazy that they have rolled Ferguson in.
Talk about undermining their new manager. :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38175 on: Today at 12:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:46:12 am
They are an absolute shit show aren't they.  ;D

Probably why Ferguson's gone back.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38176 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:09:43 pm
Probably why Ferguson's gone back.

You want a shit show, send for the Master.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38177 on: Today at 12:24:55 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:29:52 am
Haha they've wheeled Ferguson out at the training ground today to try and beg Ronaldo to stay.

Hahahaha .. it is truly hysterical to watch .. I thought this was the 'new and improved' United without Woodward and the other morons. Seems like they have just replaced morons with 'new and fresh' morons. Same old shitshow that we have seen over the last 10 or so years.

It is at times like these that Red Cafe is a joy to behold. The arguing over whether it is right to have Ferguson involved in the Ronaldo fiasco, over whether it should be Ten Hag's responsibility alone, whether Atletico want to buy United (Yes, Simeone must be on drugs to think Ronaldo can defend from the front), whether Ronaldo is an asshole or not (amazing how many United supporters still defend the indefensible), whether he actually DID require family responsibility time or whether it was an excuse, whether Ronaldo is / was better then Messi, whether he should stay or fuck off, whether Ronaldo is throwing away his legend status or not, and a whole lot more.

Frenkie must be watching this and thinking "Yep, this is very much a club I'd like to join" .. and Ten Hag must be thinking "I should have signed a much shorter contract, like, maybe a 2 week one".

What a blessing United are, in terms of entertainment on a quiet day.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38178 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm »
He turned up drunk again, didn't he?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38179 on: Today at 12:28:39 pm »
I think you're all very nasty :(

They are Manchester United, the most humble club there's ever been with the nicest, most decent, non-bandwagon jumping fans with a full list of their lineage getting dogs abuse and many a contrary word against their obvious world-class team, galaxy-class stadium and universe-class manager who has managed in so many leagues and won so many titles that it would be futile to try and list them all, lest all the paper in the world be used up - leading to a global paper shortage as every pen and pencil was utilised to provide those Earth-shaking facts to us all.
Fuck the French

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38180 on: Today at 12:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:09:43 pm
Probably why Ferguson's gone back.

hahahaha. Is he really there?  Maybe he wants another Oleh/Cantona/Ferguson photo this time with Ten Heg and Ronaldo instead. 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38181 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:28:35 pm
He turned up drunk again, didn't he?

Ferguson? Ronaldo? Ten Hag? All 3?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38182 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm »
Amazing! Ferguson there for a new managers first day at the training ground with the rest of the team.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38183 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:43:45 am
These get more embarrassing every season.

Talk about a club that's completely lost its way.

Amazing stuff isn't it? Proper weird as well. Imagine if in June we were like 'No offence Jurgen....but we're gonna get Kenny to come and have a word with Sadio, see if he can convince him to stay'.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38184 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38185 on: Today at 12:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:01:53 am
It will be even funnier when the wage issue does get sorted and he ends up signing for somebody else instead.

Hope so.... every big club in Europe rejecting him while they desperately try to keep him because reasons
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38186 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 12:24:55 pm
It is at times like these that Red Cafe is a joy to behold.


Quote
Yep. And Ronaldo looks up to him as a father.

The usual Caf hysteria over nothing. SAF may well be there to read him the riot act and remind him what United is.
Quote
It completely undermines the current manager. If ETH can't convince (not that he should have to) to stay then Fergie shouldn't be involved and let Ronaldo cop himself on or rot on the bench.
Quote
Ferguson sticking his beak in again. Perfect.
Quote
I reckon hes decided to leave and wants to bid farewell to Ferguson as they have a special personal relationship.

"Special personal relationship" :lmao
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
