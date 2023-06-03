Haha they've wheeled Ferguson out at the training ground today to try and beg Ronaldo to stay.



Hahahaha .. it is truly hysterical to watch .. I thought this was the 'new and improved' United without Woodward and the other morons. Seems like they have just replaced morons with 'new and fresh' morons. Same old shitshow that we have seen over the last 10 or so years.It is at times like these that Red Cafe is a joy to behold. The arguing over whether it is right to have Ferguson involved in the Ronaldo fiasco, over whether it should be Ten Hag's responsibility alone, whether Atletico want to buy United (Yes, Simeone must be on drugs to think Ronaldo can defend from the front), whether Ronaldo is an asshole or not (amazing how many United supporters still defend the indefensible), whether he actually DID require family responsibility time or whether it was an excuse, whether Ronaldo is / was better then Messi, whether he should stay or fuck off, whether Ronaldo is throwing away his legend status or not, and a whole lot more.Frenkie must be watching this and thinking "Yep, this is very much a club I'd like to join" .. and Ten Hag must be thinking "I should have signed a much shorter contract, like, maybe a 2 week one".What a blessing United are, in terms of entertainment on a quiet day.