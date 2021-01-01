Che Neville now saying De Jong should take legal action against Barcelona over deferred wages as that is a sticking point in his move to united.

Neville is even worse than the Abu Dhabi paid ambassadors. Cant stand him.



Oddly enough I agree with Neville in this case. Not because I want to see him at United but more that I don't understand how FIFPRO or it's Spanish equivalent isn't going nuts over this. As a workers rights issue allowing a company to just tear up legally binding contracts at will isn't great and that's without getting into all the market dynamics of professional football and what that would mean for the other players. A good example of this is Alex Rodriguez was going to accept a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox and by doing so cut his salary but the Players Union blocked this because of what it would mean for all the other players as well as it not being legal in the collective bargaining agreement between them and the league.In other news, interested to hear what comes of Ronaldo's meeting tomorrow. Would guess that it would be a tacit agreement that he won't play in any Europa games to save himself for the World Cup or some other bullshit.