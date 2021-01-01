« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm
Ive never been a fan of his but dont forget what happens to him and his family last year. Could be something to do with that.

I've either forgotten, or more likely somehow missed what happened to Frenkie and his family last year. Would anyone care to enlighten me?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
I've either forgotten, or more likely somehow missed what happened to Frenkie and his family last year. Would anyone care to enlighten me?
He's talking about Ronaldo not Frenkie.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:01:12 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Che Neville now saying De Jong should take legal action against Barcelona over deferred wages as that is a sticking point in his move to united.
Neville is even worse than the Abu Dhabi paid ambassadors. Cant stand him.

Oddly enough I agree with Neville in this case. Not because I want to see him at United but more that I don't understand how FIFPRO or it's Spanish equivalent isn't going nuts over this. As a workers rights issue allowing a company to just tear up legally binding contracts at will isn't great and that's without getting into all the market dynamics of professional football and what that would mean for the other players. A good example of this is Alex Rodriguez was going to accept a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox and by doing so cut his salary but the Players Union blocked this because of what it would mean for all the other players as well as it not being legal in the collective bargaining agreement between them and the league.

In other news, interested to hear what comes of Ronaldo's meeting tomorrow. Would guess that it would be a tacit agreement that he won't play in any Europa games to save himself for the World Cup or some other bullshit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:28:47 am
I think the Champagne Socialist is missing a key point about Frenkeh, he doesn't want to join Man UTD.
