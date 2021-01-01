I know this is a pisstake thread, but there's some promising signs from a Utd fans point of view I'd say.



Still got big problems to solve at CB and in midfield imo, but Ten Haag sounds and seems to know what he wants and starting with a quick, fluid and tricky front three of Rashford, Martial and Sancho is a big improvement the one-dimensional and languid Ronaldo imo. Will enable them to press higher and be more compact.



Still, can't see them finishing higher than fourth, and think that's a stretch as Spurs with their new acquisitions and a proper pre-season under Conte will be stronger and Chelsea have and seem to be buying well at CB as well as moving Lukaku on who was a fair problem for them.



Will be interesting amongst the top 6-8 teams this season. If the title goes for more than 90 points then I can't see the winners being anyone but us and City, if that total drops to the 85-88 point range though, then there might be scope for other teams getting involved. A stronger supporting cast of teams probably benefits us as well I think. Anything that sees City's win, win, win rhythm broken is a good thing.



On Utd again, I'm hoping that there's enough of a circus to undermine Ten Haag early. He seems more than capable of building an actual team and the financial power of Utd isn't going to be a burden to that, if he can get them back into the CL spots.