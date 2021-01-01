« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38000 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:37:28 pm
No idea why they are complaining, they are absolutely bossing pre season. No idea how we compete with this juggernaut.  :(

Might as well focus on the champions league this year. League already has their name on it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38001 on: Today at 12:45:15 pm »
I see that dickhead Melissa Reddy is bigging them up again.

Never learns.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38002 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:28 pm
Preseason FC.
Always good to see a team waste the new manager bounce on friendlies.  The first poor result of the new season and they'll fall to pieces again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38003 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
They are about 28/1 to win the league right now. I am willing to bet that their odds will drop to 16/1 or 20/1 as morons back them based on a good pre-season.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38004 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
I know this is a pisstake thread, but there's some promising signs from a Utd fans point of view I'd say.

Still got big problems to solve at CB and in midfield imo, but Ten Haag sounds and seems to know what he wants and starting with a quick, fluid and tricky front three of Rashford, Martial and Sancho is a big improvement the one-dimensional and languid Ronaldo imo. Will enable them to press higher and be more compact.

Still, can't see them finishing higher than fourth, and think that's a stretch as Spurs with their new acquisitions and a proper pre-season under Conte will be stronger and Chelsea have and seem to be buying well at CB as well as moving Lukaku on who was a fair problem for them.

Will be interesting amongst the top 6-8 teams this season. If the title goes for more than 90 points then I can't see the winners being anyone but us and City, if that total drops to the 85-88 point range though, then there might be scope for other teams getting involved. A stronger supporting cast of teams probably benefits us as well I think. Anything that sees City's win, win, win rhythm broken is a good thing.

On Utd again, I'm hoping that there's enough of a circus to undermine Ten Haag early. He seems more than capable of building an actual team and the financial power of Utd isn't going to be a burden to that, if he can get them back into the CL spots.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38005 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:45:15 pm
I see that dickhead Melissa Reddy is bigging them up again.

Never learns.

She's not bigging them up she hasn't even mentioned how she thinks they will do in the season proper. Pre-season when you have a new manager is about getting the ideas understood early on in the warm up games. It was why they were taking it more competitively than we are, as they have to understand what's to be expected of them in the season ahead, tactics wide. All she's saying is they look more fluid as he's using them in a way they're more suited too. People need to stop over reacting all the time about this.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38006 on: Today at 01:14:40 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:56:03 pm
I know this is a pisstake thread, but there's some promising signs from a Utd fans point of view I'd say.



I think that this new manger can comfortably stabilise them in a solid 6th, rather than desperately trying to cling onto that level like they were last season.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38007 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:14:40 pm
I think that this new manger can comfortably stabilise them in a solid 6th, rather than desperately trying to cling onto that level like they were last season.

They were utterly broken last season. A complete shower of shit, humiliated by City and ourselves in completely different ways twice. It was harder to find a player who lived up to his expectations than one that didnt.

It's a huge task there, but if Ten Haag gets time and understanding (which I'm hoping he doesn't) I think he might stand a chance.

Their expectation levels need to reset though. 4th would be a pretty good season for them I think.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38008 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm »
Corner turned! 3-3 preseason champs
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38009 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:09:02 pm
She's not bigging them up she hasn't even mentioned how she thinks they will do in the season proper. Pre-season when you have a new manager is about getting the ideas understood early on in the warm up games. It was why they were taking it more competitively than we are, as they have to understand what's to be expected of them in the season ahead, tactics wide. All she's saying is they look more fluid as he's using them in a way they're more suited too. People need to stop over reacting all the time about this.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38010 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:58:02 am
Shitty behaviour from their fans.  It's not like he's phoning it in or lazy, he's just not good enough (and a bit of a twat).

Agree that it's poor behaviour from their fans. Got to add that some fans booing Maguire in Australia is completely different than if it happened at Old Trafford or at a PL away.

I suspect there's a Ronaldo element here as well. Rumours that Maguire and Ronaldo have had a few spats over the captaincy last season. Maguire being confirmed captain by ETH whilst Ronaldo is absent from the club looking a move away. Doesn't take much for a few try hards on the other side of the globe to put 2 and 2 together and view booing their own captain as acceptable behaviour.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38011 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:56:03 pm
I know this is a pisstake thread, but there's some promising signs from a Utd fans point of view I'd say.

Still got big problems to solve at CB and in midfield imo, but Ten Haag sounds and seems to know what he wants and starting with a quick, fluid and tricky front three of Rashford, Martial and Sancho is a big improvement the one-dimensional and languid Ronaldo imo. Will enable them to press higher and be more compact.

Still, can't see them finishing higher than fourth, and think that's a stretch as Spurs with their new acquisitions and a proper pre-season under Conte will be stronger and Chelsea have and seem to be buying well at CB as well as moving Lukaku on who was a fair problem for them.

Will be interesting amongst the top 6-8 teams this season. If the title goes for more than 90 points then I can't see the winners being anyone but us and City, if that total drops to the 85-88 point range though, then there might be scope for other teams getting involved. A stronger supporting cast of teams probably benefits us as well I think. Anything that sees City's win, win, win rhythm broken is a good thing.

On Utd again, I'm hoping that there's enough of a circus to undermine Ten Haag early. He seems more than capable of building an actual team and the financial power of Utd isn't going to be a burden to that, if he can get them back into the CL spots.

Easy to forget just how amazingly shit they were last season, under both managers. 9 we put past them!

That cant last forever. They will improve and it looks like theyre trying to catch up with how the better teams play. That will still take time though. Theyll improve but theres a pretty vast chasm theyre trying to make up.

Frankly though, the more teams like them and Arsenal get their act together, the more chances City (and us) have to drop points and we sort of need that really. Im prepared to win the League on 90 points and drop points here or there against sides we doubled last season. :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38012 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
Just had a look at their squad and they have a player called William Fish ;D

(one for the Viz fans there)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38013 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Just had a look at their squad and they have a player called William Fish ;D

(one for the Viz fans there)

Cracking little keeper.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38014 on: Today at 01:45:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Just had a look at their squad and they have a player called William Fish ;D

(one for the Viz fans there)

Who got sent off after about 5 minutes coming on against Palace.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38015 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:45:53 pm
Who got sent off after about 5 minutes coming on against Palace.

The fans will batter him for that.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38016 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Just had a look at their squad and they have a player called William Fish ;D

(one for the Viz fans there)

Best one was Charlton about 20 years ago, they had Jonathan Fortune, Mark Fish, Luke Young & Jorge Costa, Young Fish Costa Fortune ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38017 on: Today at 01:52:58 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:45:53 pm
Who got sent off after about 5 minutes coming on against Palace.

Spawny get...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38018 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:51:10 pm
The fans will batter him for that.

Think he was giving them the finger
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38019 on: Today at 02:14:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 17, 2022, 12:22:12 pm
I was reading that this morning.

Salty Bastards want him to fail because he chose us over them, every goal h scores for us will be a dagger to their hearts.

They're crazy. If Nunez had chosen them over us I would still want him to succeed. We all would, right?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38020 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
Getting rid if Ronaldo would be a blessing for them, but their defense is still very average.

Ten Hag is used to having the better team and worrying mostly about breaking down a low block, but PL will be quite different. I think they will look better but not get much more points
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38021 on: Today at 02:51:58 pm »
Rivalry aside, that Martinez fee seems like a huge overpay. I guess if he works out it won't matter, but...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38022 on: Today at 02:52:58 pm »
It's relatively easy for United to improve based on how shit they were last season. They probably have a bit of an advantage with not having CL football as well in as much as hag has more training time to implement his ideas before weekend games (presuming they play reserves in europa).

The thing with United is what will happen when things go shit. Ideally when we whop them at their place early on in the season. They should be good for a top 4 place with new manager bounce and no CL but guess we will see.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38023 on: Today at 02:53:55 pm »
They're becoming very giddy again, which makes it all the better when they inevitably fail.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38024 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:29:40 pm
Ten Hag is used to having the better team and worrying mostly about breaking down a low block, but PL will be quite different. I think they will look better but not get much more points
Ten Hag is used to . worrying mostly about thrashing Twente, Utrecht, Sparta, Heerenveen, Groningen, Volendam, De Graafschap, etc., but PL will be quite different
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38025 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
As far as im concerned they're final position still depends on the refs. Will Webb help them out more than their previous player of the year.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38026 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Just had a look at their squad and they have a player called William Fish ;D

(one for the Viz fans there)
a fish called william?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38027 on: Today at 03:32:28 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:45:15 pm
I see that dickhead Melissa Reddy is bigging them up again.

Never learns.
She works for Sky now, what did you expect?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38028 on: Today at 03:48:15 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38029 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm »
Can't wait for the inevitable folding and them ending up in.... 6th! ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38030 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm »
They continue to earn impressive amounts of money despite their worst season since the PL began. And the Glazers, in a year with a £60m drop in income, and a similar amount increase in the debt continue to take a nice big £11million slice of the income for themselves as a dividend, despite 4 years of not paying down the debt at all in recent years, letting it creep intriguingly near what the Glazers leveraged it at in 2005, £660million (current debt 582million Euros). That a lot of years of big wins, TV and Sponsorship  income pissed up the wall by the look of it from where I am sitting.
Nice work if you can get it, although I will admit to enjoying the second prize of enjoying watching it happen.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38031 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:09:02 pm
She's not bigging them up she hasn't even mentioned how she thinks they will do in the season proper. Pre-season when you have a new manager is about getting the ideas understood early on in the warm up games. It was why they were taking it more competitively than we are, as they have to understand what's to be expected of them in the season ahead, tactics wide. All she's saying is they look more fluid as he's using them in a way they're more suited too. People need to stop over reacting all the time about this.

She is pretty stupid putting a microphone in front of the guy being interviewed before she's finished talking.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2VEu5oogYBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2VEu5oogYBI</a>
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38032 on: Today at 06:32:58 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:07:15 pm
She is pretty stupid putting a microphone in front of the guy being interviewed before she's finished talking.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2VEu5oogYBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2VEu5oogYBI</a>
Isn't she a Liverpool fan?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38033 on: Today at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:07:15 pm
She is pretty stupid putting a microphone in front of the guy being interviewed before she's finished talking.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2VEu5oogYBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2VEu5oogYBI</a>

I cant say I particularly like her as a journo (shes just one of many bog standard, cliche riddled football journalists out there), I dont think theres a need to say that is stupid? From that interview Im taking that doing on screen stuff for TV is quite new for her, as she seemed very nervous. Its pre-season for her too  ;D
