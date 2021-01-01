He used to bounce between a 4-3-3 with Alvarez holding and Gravenberch more advanced and a 4-2-3-1 with Gravenberch sitting deeper with Alvarez in a double pivot. The issue with that is asking either VDB or Eriksen - neither mobile - to play wide to accommodate Bruno, or in the 4-3-3 can Rashford, Elanga and Sancho be trusted to do the defensive work needed to protect the midfield?



If Ten Hag is pragmatic, he needs to sign a tall, physical midfielder with greater technical quality than McTominay to sit alongside Martinez, then use only one of Eriksen, VDB or Bruno. Thats going to be difficult, especially after putting Eriksen on such a wedge. Bruno is paid massively too based on his new contract so hes in. Ten Hag and his coaching staff cant make the mistake that because Bruno offers good pressures, of thinking that he has good defensive output. He doesnt. He runs a lot but presses fairly aimlessly and is easy to take out of the defensive set up through simple passing triangles. This means hes essentially absent from the defensive phase of play as the ball transitions into the middle third, so you need at least two midfielders who are adept at both pressing and reading which passing lanes to close. The issue with that, is as simple as it sounds, very, very few midfielders are great at both. We have one, in Fabinho, Man City have Rodri. Even Leicester have Ndidi. Utd dont have anyone of that profile at present and absolutely, essentially need it if they dont want their midfield to be bypassed on every transition.



In Ten Hags Ajax system, Gravenberch would press the ball, Alvarez would drop between Martinez and Timber to create a back three and the full backs would step up into the half space to compress the oppositions area to pass in. Wide forwards would stay static on the touch line as high up as the oppositions defensive line would allow. Klaassen would then press in tandem with the 8 with the express intention of forcing the ball into the congested wide areas and create a turnover whereby the full backs have an easy outball to a wide forward who now is as close to the oppositions goal as possible. Its a great system - in the isolation of the Dutch league. Man Utd could play like this, but you need to be aggressive and have such quality that you can leave all of your forwards out of any defensive plans to allow them to be positioned for where you need when you have the ball - 68% of the time in Ajaxs case.



Its possible for Utd to play like this, but they dont have the quality advantage over most of the league and if they just alleviate their forwards of all defensive duties, they will get compressed backwards into a mid block theyre not set up to execute and it will go to shit with a midfield coming forward and leaving space in behind for opposition forwards who are happy to drop deeper to get the ball. Ten Hag needs to realise he cant go straight for the end goal otherwise they will concede silly goals and look amateurish even if the attack starts to click. They do not have the personnel at present to play the clear Ten Hag way, but good managers know when to be pragmatic and slowly introduce their philosophy as the playing staff start to fit it better. Its what marks Eriksen as so strange because theres no version of Ten Hags football that employs more than a single 10. Against some of the shite of Eredivisie hed play a 6 with two 8s but they now have over half a million pound a weeks worth of No.10s on the books. If Ronaldo leaves dont be surprised to see VDB as a false nine.