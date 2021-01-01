« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 01:29:08 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:22:12 pm
I was reading that this morning.

Salty Bastards want him to fail because he chose us over them, every goal h scores for us will be a dagger to their hearts, comparing him to Andy Carroll is  also hilariously GoT/BlueLoon levels of delusion.
They are in denial really. No top player with options wants to play for them. Why are they chasing players that are clearly not interested anyway???  Or do they want another Pogba?
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 01:51:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:22:12 pm
I was reading that this morning.

Salty Bastards want him to fail because he chose us over them, every goal h scores for us will be a dagger to their hearts, comparing him to Andy Carroll is  also hilariously GoT/BlueLoon levels of delusion.
It would be easy to think their pathetic, small-minded attitude is down to their decline back into the relative obscurity they normally reside in, but they've never been any different. For such a big club, the mindset of their fanbase has pretty much always been really small time.

It's a strange mix of delusions of grandeur, rampant entitlement and an insular, smalltime mindset. Everton would be proud of them.

Their attitude towards Nunez is schoolboy. They got rejected and are wounded by the hurt. Like a kid who got knocked back by the prettiest girl in class, he desperately needs her new relationship with the cock of the school to fail. His fragile self-esteem depends on it.
rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:15:17 am
Loving the Nunez thread on Redcafe. If there's anywhere you go to find out what the exact opposite will happen is Redcafe. Things like Ole is finally the one, or Utd have signed Ronaldo so they're definitely finishing top four, etc. :lmao

Currently, Redcafe is saying Nunez is a huge flop. Hmmm. :lmao

That forum embarrasses real Mancs, its their version of GOT, full of kids and 30yr old men who live in their Mums attic and wank into socks.
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,334
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:17:24 pm
He's gonna be 'de Old' until they sign him. Ok, i leave.
1892tillforever

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm
It might not be true, but supposedly Brian Brobbey has turned them down. Imagine getting turned down by Brian Brobbey  :D
SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:37:58 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm
It might not be true, but supposedly Brian Brobbey has turned them down. Imagine getting turned down by Brian Brobbey  :D
can't imagine that for a moment.  coz I've never heard of him.  :)
1892tillforever

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:40:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:37:58 pm
can't imagine that for a moment.  coz I've never heard of him.  :)
You'll be stunned to learn he plays for Ajax! (Well on loan after he was once at Ajax then went to RB Leipzig but is probably going to be sold back to Ajax).

elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:09:48 pm
Their Argentinin players all failed miserably. I don't think Lopez will be any different than Rojo for them.
elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:11:54 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm
It might not be true, but supposedly Brian Brobbey has turned them down. Imagine getting turned down by Brian Brobbey  :D
They have Ebenezer Adjei lined up in case Brian Brobbey doesn't go through.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:19:30 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm
It might not be true, but supposedly Brian Brobbey has turned them down. Imagine getting turned down by Brian Brobbey  :D
Give the ball to Brobbeh and he'll score
Linudden

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:22:55 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:09:48 pm
Their Argentinin players all failed miserably. I don't think Lopez will be any different than Rojo for them.

I don't think that applies to Tévez but it was quite a while back though.
BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:25:55 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm
It might not be true, but supposedly Brian Brobbey has turned them down. Imagine getting turned down by Brian Brobbey  :D

It's because they timed it wrong. They should try again when it's daylight.

We know how many clubs and players are doing that to Utd nowadays. :lmao
elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:27:31 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 03:22:55 pm
I don't think that applies to Tévez but it was quite a while back though.
True, Di Maria, Rojo and Veron came to my mind.
RedSince86

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:29:54 pm
Looks like they are signing Sangare from PSV.

Their much vaunted recruitment upheaval is pretty none existent with ETH seeming to also be the DoF and only targeting players he's managed or knows from that League.

elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:48:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:29:54 pm
Looks like they are signing Sangare from PSV.

Their much vaunted recruitment upheaval is pretty none existent with ETH seeming to also be the DoF and only targeting players he's managed or knows from that League.


On a plus note, they will be the favorites against Twente and Utrecht in the Europa League.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:59:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:29:54 pm
Looks like they are signing Sangare from PSV.

Their much vaunted recruitment upheaval is pretty none existent with ETH seeming to also be the DoF and only targeting players he's managed or knows from that League.
The sources stating this are dog shite but if they do get him, thats actually a good signing that addresses a need - albeit a need Martinez is also addressing. So theyre either playing Martinez as a centre half - bad idea - or playing two holding midfielders with a single 10 - bad idea.
Linudden

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:29:54 pm
Looks like they are signing Sangare from PSV.

Their much vaunted recruitment upheaval is pretty none existent with ETH seeming to also be the DoF and only targeting players he's managed or knows from that League.

I don't want to hear a single Eredivisie team complaining about being broke after this United transfer summer :D
xbugawugax

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:11:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:59:00 pm
The sources stating this are dog shite but if they do get him, thats actually a good signing that addresses a need - albeit a need Martinez is also addressing. So theyre either playing Martinez as a centre half - bad idea - or playing two holding midfielders with a single 10 - bad idea.

looks like that way regarding their recruitment isnt it.

eriksen and bruno as a no 10 that is pretty interchangeable. Martial, rashford, elanga, ronaldo as the forward role

i have no idea what ETH formation and tactics was in Ajax but its if 4-2-3-1 then thats a pretty decent europa level squad to have. Billions spend and having mctommy and fred as the 2 midfield is peak man u
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm
He used to bounce between a 4-3-3 with Alvarez holding and Gravenberch more advanced and a 4-2-3-1 with Gravenberch sitting deeper with Alvarez in a double pivot. The issue with that is asking either VDB or Eriksen - neither mobile - to play wide to accommodate Bruno, or in the 4-3-3 can Rashford, Elanga and Sancho be trusted to do the defensive work needed to protect the midfield?

If Ten Hag is pragmatic, he needs to sign a tall, physical midfielder with greater technical quality than McTominay to sit alongside Martinez, then use only one of Eriksen, VDB or Bruno. Thats going to be difficult, especially after putting Eriksen on such a wedge. Bruno is paid massively too based on his new contract so hes in. Ten Hag and his coaching staff cant make the mistake that because Bruno offers good pressures, of thinking that he has good defensive output. He doesnt. He runs a lot but presses fairly aimlessly and is easy to take out of the defensive set up through simple passing triangles. This means hes essentially absent from the defensive phase of play as the ball transitions into the middle third, so you need at least two midfielders who are adept at both pressing and reading which passing lanes to close. The issue with that, is as simple as it sounds, very, very few midfielders are great at both. We have one, in Fabinho, Man City have Rodri. Even Leicester have Ndidi. Utd dont have anyone of that profile at present and absolutely, essentially need it if they dont want their midfield to be bypassed on every transition.

In Ten Hags Ajax system, Gravenberch would press the ball, Alvarez would drop between Martinez and Timber to create a back three and the full backs would step up into the half space to compress the oppositions area to pass in. Wide forwards would stay static on the touch line as high up as the oppositions defensive line would allow. Klaassen would then press in tandem with the 8 with the express intention of forcing the ball into the congested wide areas and create a turnover whereby the full backs have an easy outball to a wide forward who now is as close to the oppositions goal as possible. Its a great system - in the isolation of the Dutch league. Man Utd could play like this, but you need to be aggressive and have such quality that you can leave all of your forwards out of any defensive plans to allow them to be positioned for where you need when you have the ball - 68% of the time in Ajaxs case.

Its possible for Utd to play like this, but they dont have the quality advantage over most of the league and if they just alleviate their forwards of all defensive duties, they will get compressed backwards into a mid block theyre not set up to execute and it will go to shit with a midfield coming forward and leaving space in behind for opposition forwards who are happy to drop deeper to get the ball. Ten Hag needs to realise he cant go straight for the end goal otherwise they will concede silly goals and look amateurish even if the attack starts to click. They do not have the personnel at present to play the clear Ten Hag way, but good managers know when to be pragmatic and slowly introduce their philosophy as the playing staff start to fit it better. Its what marks Eriksen as so strange because theres no version of Ten Hags football that employs more than a single 10. Against some of the shite of Eredivisie hed play a 6 with two 8s but they now have over half a million pound a weeks worth of No.10s on the books. If Ronaldo leaves dont be surprised to see VDB as a false nine.
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm
Lisando Martinez could end up costing Manchester United 64m and Ajax are very happy with the deal.

Martinez worked under Erik ten Hag at the Eredivisie club and the new United boss was keen to reunite with the player at Old Trafford.


De Telegaraaf (via Sport Witness) say Ajax will see the defender leave with pain in their hearts, but the high transfer fee compensates a lot.

The Dutch club secured a deal worth 54m with 10m in bonuses with the report claiming former United goalkeeper and current Ajax director Edwin van de Sar made the most of the negotiations.

Arsenal were also heavily interested in Martinez and the report states that Ajax have pulled off a real feat considering the first bid from the Gunners was less than half what United eventually paid.

The bidding war caused the centre-backs price to skyrocket and means he is the third most expensive departure in the history of Dutch football behind just Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm
Had only one side come in for Martinez this summer, hed have gone for around £30m, maybe a bit more. I just dont understand the fee behind this deal. Well, other than the fact Ajax have made £65m in player sales prior to this sale and had no need for the money.
Schmidt

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:03:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm
Had only one side come in for Martinez this summer, hed have gone for around £30m, maybe a bit more. I just dont understand the fee behind this deal. Well, other than the fact Ajax have made £65m in player sales prior to this sale and had no need for the money.

"We're Manchester United, we do what we want"
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:03:53 pm
They're trying to sign Mister Brobbey?  Don't they have enough clowns?

Linudden

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:05:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:03:50 pm
"We're Manchester United, we do what we want"

"We'll spend twice the players' worth to show Arsenal we're back" :D
afc turkish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:03:53 pm
They're trying to sign Mister Brobbey?  Don't they have enough clowns?



Shaw looks in his best shape ever...
Peabee

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm
Lisando Martinez could end up costing Manchester United 64m and Ajax are very happy with the deal.

Martinez worked under Erik ten Hag at the Eredivisie club and the new United boss was keen to reunite with the player at Old Trafford.


De Telegaraaf (via Sport Witness) say Ajax will see the defender leave with pain in their hearts, but the high transfer fee compensates a lot.

The Dutch club secured a deal worth 54m with 10m in bonuses with the report claiming former United goalkeeper and current Ajax director Edwin van de Sar made the most of the negotiations.

Arsenal were also heavily interested in Martinez and the report states that Ajax have pulled off a real feat considering the first bid from the Gunners was less than half what United eventually paid.

The bidding war caused the centre-backs price to skyrocket and means he is the third most expensive departure in the history of Dutch football behind just Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

The fact that Uniteds bid was over twice Arsenals shows they dont know how to value players. Theyre overpaying instead. Its like going to an auction and immediately bidding twice the guide price.
Henry Kissinger

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:59:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm
That forum embarrasses real Mancs, its their version of GOT, full of kids and 30yr old men who live in their Mums attic and wank into socks.

Sorry for picking on you young man but I keep seeing this in posts being used as a negative. Can we stop this now please?
Hij

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:31:54 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 05:59:04 pm
Sorry for picking on you young man but I keep seeing this in posts being used as a negative. Can we stop this now please?
:lmao
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:19:00 pm
Apparently Ronaldo going on loan to Sporting.
fredfrop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm
I guess Sporting might pay 15% of his wage? He who fannies about and dives around: the grift that keeps on taking.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm
I guess Sporting might pay 15% of his wage? He who fannies about and dives around: the grift that keeps on taking.
He'll probably score 25+ in Portugal.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm
Ronaldo has said it's fake. No way does he lower himself to that level and no way could Sporting afford it.
El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
£49 million for that Martinez?!  :o
Dim Glas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
£49 million for that Martinez?!  :o

Its about £56 million (67m)
Samie

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm
Unless he's the next Cannavaro he might struggle with his garden gnome like height.
TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm
Unless he's the next Cannavaro he might struggle with his garden gnome like height.
Ok, but Maguire is good at heading things away, if hes quick and reads the game well and can pass, it might just work.

(Or he might get bullied off the ball and battered in the area of course)
newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm
£49 million for that Martinez?!  :o
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Its about £56 million (67m)

settle down everyone!

He can play holding mid too!!

and maybe left back!

This is a steal - 3 players in 1! so really about 22.3m per player. Good deal!
GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
Makes you wonder what they bid for Darwin... 200m?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:36:29 am
That Red Cafe thread on Nunez is brilliant.

PES and FIFA dickheads with zero knowledge of the game thinking they are 'Rattling Liverpool Fans' with their total lack of understanding of the game.

Not laughed so much in quite a while. Absolutely fantastic. https://www.redcafe.net/threads/darwin-n%C3%BA%C3%B1ez-liverpool-player.471058/


Magz50

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:01:20 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:29 am
That Red Cafe thread on Nunez is brilliant.

PES and FIFA dickheads with zero knowledge of the game thinking they are 'Rattling Liverpool Fans' with their total lack of understanding of the game.

Not laughed so much in quite a while. Absolutely fantastic. https://www.redcafe.net/threads/darwin-n%C3%BA%C3%B1ez-liverpool-player.471058/




They are completely delusional at this point. Absolutely desperate for Nunez to be anything else than what he will be for us - a goal scoring machine.  Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL. the mental gymnastics is incredible.
