Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:22:09 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on July 15, 2022, 04:19:58 pm
They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies

Looks like someones not being paying attention to pre-season
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:25:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 15, 2022, 04:22:09 pm
Looks like someones not being paying attention to pre-season

 ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:33:27 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on July 15, 2022, 04:14:28 pm
Erikson is fast becoming a journeyman.

I feel for Brentford after resurrecting his career and getting dumped for United.
One last BIG payday.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:36:57 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on July 15, 2022, 04:19:58 pm
It's a shame because he's obviously a good player and I enjoyed the feel good factor about him joining Brentford & doing well last season.

I just have no idea why United have gone for it. They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies and Erikson addresses basically none of them.

are they not signing anyone else?

Not seeing what is so bad about this signing. Teams need squads. They did lose 3 midfielders at the end of their contracts this summer, now theyve at least filled a space.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:40:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 15, 2022, 04:33:27 pm
One last BIG payday.

To be fair to Eriksen, he probably didn't think he'd get another huge contract before the end of his career given what happened to him and his age. So he's probably jumped at this offer. And no doubt utd threw stupid money at him too.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:47:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 15, 2022, 04:36:57 pm
are they not signing anyone else?

Not seeing what is so bad about this signing. Teams need squads. They did lose 3 midfielders at the end of their contracts this summer, now theyve at least filled a space.

True, I just think there's other areas for them that are in much more urgent need of improvement. Don't think they really needed him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 04:54:32 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on July 15, 2022, 04:14:28 pm
Erikson is fast becoming a journeyman.

I feel for Brentford after resurrecting his career and getting dumped for United.

It was only ever a 6 month deal. I guess he wouldnt probably have joined them last Jan had they offered him a longer deal.

Would have been a nice story had he stayed there but I can understand why he feels like hes proven he can probably still perform at a higher level. Why he thinks United are that level is a different matter.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 05:00:13 pm
Anytime you can commit 24 million quid to a slow, non pressing midfielder whose past his best with a dodgy ticker you've got to do it...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 05:03:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on July 15, 2022, 05:00:13 pm
Anytime you can commit 24 million quid to a slow, non pressing midfielder whose past his best with a dodgy ticker you've got to do it...
Who couldnt get a game for Inter a year ago.

Its a really really  weird one.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 05:26:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 15, 2022, 05:03:26 pm
Who couldnt get a game for Inter a year ago.

Its a really really  weird one.

For both of them.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 05:28:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 15, 2022, 05:03:26 pm
Who couldnt get a game for Inter a year ago.

Its a really really  weird one.

It's United. It's not weird at all.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on July 15, 2022, 04:19:58 pm
It's a shame because he's obviously a good player and I enjoyed the feel good factor about him joining Brentford & doing well last season.

I just have no idea why United have gone for it. They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies and Erikson addresses basically none of them.

He's done Brentford there really, it's poor form.

And the second part, you've basically just pointed out their transfer strategy the last ten years or so.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 07:29:16 pm
A bit disappointed he didnt stick with brentford who gave him a chance when everyone else thought him retired .
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 07:45:27 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on July 15, 2022, 07:05:58 am
Yeah exactly an embarrassing Di Maria debacle mk.2 comes to mind reading about this saga and there must still be loads of midfielders who'd improve their poor midfield available and excited to sign for United.

I think we take Klopps holistic approach to recruitment for granted now. Klopp takes the advice of the analysts and scouts, but he uses his own judgement whether a players personality will fit into the squad. If the data bods give him five players, but the player at the bottom of the list has the personality and attitude he wants in the squad, hell pick that player.


Data science, Machine learning, etc, are essential now, but they cant use empathy or measure the human side of a footballer. Any change in squad harmony could decrease overall performance even if that player scores 50 goals. (Look at Ronaldo. He came in, scored a lot of goals, but their squads performance overall decreased.)

Football isnt just a numbers game. Its 11 humans working together on the pitch, and even more footballers working together in training every day.

Im a stats geek. I have an MSc in Big Data & HPC, Im a big advocate of using data and modelling in football, but were a long way from machines understanding empathy etc, even the human brain, despite what Elon Musk and other charlatans claim. Thats why we need managers like Klopp.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

July 15, 2022, 08:52:18 pm
Ronaldo has turned down £2.2m per week to play in Saudi Arabia.

(Has anyone heard of the $500 billion smart city the size of Belgium that their crown prince is building? Its insane and its not even got as far as bramley Moore.)
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 08:55:13 pm
Quote from: Peabee on July 15, 2022, 08:52:18 pm
Ronaldo has turned down £2.2m per week to play in Saudi Arabia.

(Has anyone heard of the $500 billion smart city the size of Belgium that their crown prince is building? Its insane and its not even got as far as bramley Moore.)

I've heard of it mate, I saw the plans a few weeks ago.  Absolutely mental isn't it!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 15, 2022, 08:56:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 15, 2022, 07:29:16 pm
A bit disappointed he didnt stick with brentford who gave him a chance when everyone else thought him retired .
He's clearly a shithouse.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:15:45 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on July 15, 2022, 04:19:58 pm
It's a shame because he's obviously a good player and I enjoyed the feel good factor about him joining Brentford & doing well last season.

I just have no idea why United have gone for it. They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies and Erikson addresses basically none of them.

Has Ajax on his CV, that's all they need!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:32:21 am
Quote from: dalarr on July 14, 2022, 10:53:23 am
They have to get things right at some point? Not saying it will be in the near future but eventually they will hire the right people in the right positions. For now its hilarious to see how many corners they have turned. Think theyll miss out on top four again this season. They are still in too much of a mess. Long may it continue.
it took them 25 years to get it right after Busby and they nearly sacked the old soak before he'd won anything. There's no guarantee they'll get it right
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:32:21 am
it took them 25 years to get it right after Busby and they nearly sacked the old soak before he'd won anything. There's no guarantee they'll get it right

If Martial and Sancho continue with their form then the title is certainly within their reach.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:32:21 am
it took them 25 years to get it right after Busby and they nearly sacked the old soak before he'd won anything. There's no guarantee they'll get it right

Yeah, I've never understood why they're just going to 'eventually get it right'.  Previous success means nothing. We were at the top largely for 3 decades and it still took us long enough.  These lot got lucky once with a manager they almost sacked and the assumption is they'll somehow strike lightning again at some point. This is the whole 'we're talking about MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB' meme in action.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:56:10 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 03:15:45 am
Has Ajax on his CV, that's all they need!

I didnt see a lot of Ajax games but whenever I see them play, Daley Blind has always been the standout player.

Its easy to stand up when you play in an average league.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:44:53 pm
Quote from: a little break on July 15, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
He's done Brentford there really, it's poor form.


They signed him to a short deal to help them get out of the relegation zone so he's done his job with them, it is not like they had so much faith in him that they even included an additional year as an option in that contract. While his choice of club seems iffy, united have offered him a 3 year deal which is probably more important even than the big pay boost they will have also given him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:48:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 15, 2022, 04:36:57 pm
Not seeing what is so bad about this signing. Teams need squads. They did lose 3 midfielders at the end of their contracts this summer, now theyve at least filled a space.

They already have players who could fill the squad roles, that'd be their current starters, their needs are to get players who are going to start and improve their shocking first team. Although, to be fair to him, he could end up filling Mata's role of "I didn't realise he was still playing" for them.  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 04:55:09 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm
Yeah, I've never understood why they're just going to 'eventually get it right'.  Previous success means nothing. We were at the top largely for 3 decades and it still took us long enough.  These lot got lucky once with a manager they almost sacked and the assumption is they'll somehow strike lightning again at some point. This is the whole 'we're talking about MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB' meme in action.
I suppose the assumption comes from their finances. They've got the money, but not the nous or the professionalism. One assumes they'll bring someone in eventually that tightens things up dramatically. Their best years are clearly behind them now, but they could still improve markedly with the right people running the show.

Let's face it, they are a laughing stock at the moment, and a training session win over our kids doesn't change the fact.

They are a weird illusion of a club though. Only winning the league with three managers in their entire history. They got lucky with the ex Liverpool captain, Busby, and with Ferguson. Other than those periods, they've always been a pretty unremarkable entity that is more of a circus than a football club.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm
Yeah, I've never understood why they're just going to eventually get it right'. Previous success means nothing. We were at the top largely for 3 decades and it still took us long enough.  These lot got lucky once with a manager they almost sacked and the assumption is they'll somehow strike lightning again at some point. This is the whole 'we're talking about MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB' meme in action.
Because Gary Neville said
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 05:27:49 pm
Quote from: a little break on July 15, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
He's done Brentford there really, it's poor form.

And the second part, you've basically just pointed out their transfer strategy the last ten years or so.

Meh. It was always a six-month deal on the cheap and he ensured they didn't go down. Good tradeoff for both parties.

That being said, a luxury #10 doesn't strike me as top of their needs, let alone someone who could probably be forced to retire as a precaution at any moment. The insurance premiums for a three-year contract with Eriksen must be gigantic.
Linudden.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1548330459540574213?cxt=HHwWisCqva-W4_wqAAAA

So they've just paid 64m for a 5'8 centre-back with no pace... who Ten Hag himself said struggles with stamina.

I'm starting to think they're not very good at transfers.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:11:06 pm
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1548330459540574213?cxt=HHwWisCqva-W4_wqAAAA

So they've just paid 64m for a 5'8 centre-back with no pace... who Ten Hag himself said struggles with stamina.

I'm starting to think they're not very good at transfers.
And he's coming to a League where stamina is a must?
Watching him and slabhead is going to be so much fun.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:22:30 pm
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1548330459540574213?cxt=HHwWisCqva-W4_wqAAAA

So they've just paid 64m for a 5'8 centre-back with no pace... who Ten Hag himself said struggles with stamina.

I'm starting to think they're not very good at transfers.

I suppose if you dominate the ball every game,  he could be what Masch was to Pep. Only way his profile makes sense at centre back.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:53:38 pm
When you factor wages in they have just spent more on Martinez than we did Nunez. 😂
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:06:04 pm
He wants to recreate his Ajax team in the PL. what an amazing coach.  ::)

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:13:34 pm
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 06:06:59 pm
https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1548330459540574213?cxt=HHwWisCqva-W4_wqAAAA

So they've just paid 64m for a 5'8 centre-back with no pace... who Ten Hag himself said struggles with stamina.

I'm starting to think they're not very good at transfers.

holy shit
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
Presumably they'll try and play Lisandro in midfield? Or in a three?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:23:18 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
Presumably they'll try and play Lisandro in midfield? Or in a three?

He thinks hes better than Van Dijk...

Im not sure if its a mistranslation though, otherwise hes an idiot if he thinks VVD relies on his height and makes last ditch tackles.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-arsenal-lisandro-martinez-vandijk-27386522#comments

Or he could have a bit of a complex about his height.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:16:29 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:23:18 am
He thinks hes better than Van Dijk...

Im not sure if its a mistranslation though, otherwise hes an idiot if he thinks VVD relies on his height and makes last ditch tackles.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-arsenal-lisandro-martinez-vandijk-27386522#comments

Or he could have a bit of a complex about his height.

Cant wait to see Virg put him on his ass first time he challenges him in the air.
