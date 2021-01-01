Yeah exactly an embarrassing Di Maria debacle mk.2 comes to mind reading about this saga and there must still be loads of midfielders who'd improve their poor midfield available and excited to sign for United.



I think we take Klopps holistic approach to recruitment for granted now. Klopp takes the advice of the analysts and scouts, but he uses his own judgement whether a players personality will fit into the squad. If the data bods give him five players, but the player at the bottom of the list has the personality and attitude he wants in the squad, hell pick that player.Data science, Machine learning, etc, are essential now, but they cant use empathy or measure the human side of a footballer. Any change in squad harmony could decrease overall performance even if that player scores 50 goals. (Look at Ronaldo. He came in, scored a lot of goals, but their squads performance overall decreased.)Football isnt just a numbers game. Its 11 humans working together on the pitch, and even more footballers working together in training every day.Im a stats geek. I have an MSc in Big Data & HPC, Im a big advocate of using data and modelling in football, but were a long way from machines understanding empathy etc, even the human brain, despite what Elon Musk and other charlatans claim. Thats why we need managers like Klopp.