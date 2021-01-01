« previous next »
El Lobo

Yesterday at 04:22:09 pm
MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies

Looks like someones not being paying attention to pre-season
MJD-L4

Yesterday at 04:25:07 pm
El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:22:09 pm
Looks like someones not being paying attention to pre-season

 ;D
Terry de Niro

Yesterday at 04:33:27 pm
RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:14:28 pm
Erikson is fast becoming a journeyman.

I feel for Brentford after resurrecting his career and getting dumped for United.
One last BIG payday.
Dim Glas

Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm
MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
It's a shame because he's obviously a good player and I enjoyed the feel good factor about him joining Brentford & doing well last season.

I just have no idea why United have gone for it. They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies and Erikson addresses basically none of them.

are they not signing anyone else?

Not seeing what is so bad about this signing. Teams need squads. They did lose 3 midfielders at the end of their contracts this summer, now theyve at least filled a space.
Dubred

Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:33:27 pm
One last BIG payday.

To be fair to Eriksen, he probably didn't think he'd get another huge contract before the end of his career given what happened to him and his age. So he's probably jumped at this offer. And no doubt utd threw stupid money at him too.
MJD-L4

Yesterday at 04:47:11 pm
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm
are they not signing anyone else?

Not seeing what is so bad about this signing. Teams need squads. They did lose 3 midfielders at the end of their contracts this summer, now theyve at least filled a space.

True, I just think there's other areas for them that are in much more urgent need of improvement. Don't think they really needed him.
Crosby Nick

Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm
RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:14:28 pm
Erikson is fast becoming a journeyman.

I feel for Brentford after resurrecting his career and getting dumped for United.

It was only ever a 6 month deal. I guess he wouldnt probably have joined them last Jan had they offered him a longer deal.

Would have been a nice story had he stayed there but I can understand why he feels like hes proven he can probably still perform at a higher level. Why he thinks United are that level is a different matter.
JackWard33

Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm
Anytime you can commit 24 million quid to a slow, non pressing midfielder whose past his best with a dodgy ticker you've got to do it...
TepidT2O

Yesterday at 05:03:26 pm
JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm
Anytime you can commit 24 million quid to a slow, non pressing midfielder whose past his best with a dodgy ticker you've got to do it...
Who couldnt get a game for Inter a year ago.

Its a really really  weird one.
jillc

Yesterday at 05:26:20 pm
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:03:26 pm
Who couldnt get a game for Inter a year ago.

Its a really really  weird one.

For both of them.  :D
CraigDS

Yesterday at 05:28:07 pm
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:03:26 pm
Who couldnt get a game for Inter a year ago.

Its a really really  weird one.

It's United. It's not weird at all.
a little break

Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm
MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
It's a shame because he's obviously a good player and I enjoyed the feel good factor about him joining Brentford & doing well last season.

I just have no idea why United have gone for it. They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies and Erikson addresses basically none of them.

He's done Brentford there really, it's poor form.

And the second part, you've basically just pointed out their transfer strategy the last ten years or so.
The North Bank

Yesterday at 07:29:16 pm
A bit disappointed he didnt stick with brentford who gave him a chance when everyone else thought him retired .
Peabee

Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm
Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:05:58 am
Yeah exactly an embarrassing Di Maria debacle mk.2 comes to mind reading about this saga and there must still be loads of midfielders who'd improve their poor midfield available and excited to sign for United.

I think we take Klopps holistic approach to recruitment for granted now. Klopp takes the advice of the analysts and scouts, but he uses his own judgement whether a players personality will fit into the squad. If the data bods give him five players, but the player at the bottom of the list has the personality and attitude he wants in the squad, hell pick that player.


Data science, Machine learning, etc, are essential now, but they cant use empathy or measure the human side of a footballer. Any change in squad harmony could decrease overall performance even if that player scores 50 goals. (Look at Ronaldo. He came in, scored a lot of goals, but their squads performance overall decreased.)

Football isnt just a numbers game. Its 11 humans working together on the pitch, and even more footballers working together in training every day.

Im a stats geek. I have an MSc in Big Data & HPC, Im a big advocate of using data and modelling in football, but were a long way from machines understanding empathy etc, even the human brain, despite what Elon Musk and other charlatans claim. Thats why we need managers like Klopp.
Peabee

Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Ronaldo has turned down £2.2m per week to play in Saudi Arabia.

(Has anyone heard of the $500 billion smart city the size of Belgium that their crown prince is building? Its insane and its not even got as far as bramley Moore.)
reddebs

Yesterday at 08:55:13 pm
Peabee on Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Ronaldo has turned down £2.2m per week to play in Saudi Arabia.

(Has anyone heard of the $500 billion smart city the size of Belgium that their crown prince is building? Its insane and its not even got as far as bramley Moore.)

I've heard of it mate, I saw the plans a few weeks ago.  Absolutely mental isn't it!
Flaccido Dongingo

Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:29:16 pm
A bit disappointed he didnt stick with brentford who gave him a chance when everyone else thought him retired .
He's clearly a shithouse.
Tokyoite

Today at 03:15:45 am
MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:19:58 pm
It's a shame because he's obviously a good player and I enjoyed the feel good factor about him joining Brentford & doing well last season.

I just have no idea why United have gone for it. They have so many glaringly obvious deficiencies and Erikson addresses basically none of them.

Has Ajax on his CV, that's all they need!
