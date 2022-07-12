The funny thing for me is the complete lack of context. It's one thing acknowledging that it was against our "second string" (not sure it was, but never mind), but so many of them are banging on about how dangerous they looked up front, and not one poster on the Caf has pointed out that our fullbacks had a combined age of 34 and most of their other "great attacking moves" came about from errors from Nat and Rhys. But the thing is, they haven't even twigged that we had these players playing out from the back and using our famous "suicidal high line". It's one thing playing against young and/or inexperienced defenders, it's quite another when they've been asked to play in a way that will completely expose any flaws in their game, or any errors they might make.So many are raving on about how good Martial's pressing was. Not one mention this was against 17 y/o Luke Chambers, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.