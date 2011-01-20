« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37640 on: Today at 11:12:41 am »
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37641 on: Today at 11:13:30 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:54:20 am
Ten Hag says Maguire will be captain next season.

Excellent.



If they'd started making United Netflix documentaries as soon as the hard shoulder shitter left, they'd be fucking dripping in BAFTAS and Golden Globes if nothing else. The comedy from this season is going to be amazing.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37642 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Quote
"He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it," said former Ajax manager Ten Hag.

"I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together."

"Harry Maguire will be captain," he said. "He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue."


Is it just me or is he sounding really desperate, amateur and pathetic here
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37643 on: Today at 11:51:53 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:37:54 am
Is it just me or is he sounding really desperate, amateur and pathetic here

He can't have really said Maguire has had lots of success, surely?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37644 on: Today at 11:59:09 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
Garner will be one of the seniors on the tour. Apparently he was excellent at Forest last year, which probably means he'll spend the next few months on the bench before being carted off on loan in January and sold next summer.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37645 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
3 of the midfielders play in exactly the same position too.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37646 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:54:20 am
Ten Hag says Maguire will be captain next season.

Excellent.

He also said Maguire has achieved a lot of success. Add good times to that and you've got Kenwright in charge
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37647 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:11:17 am
Emblematic of their lack of characters and big personalities. A squad of leadership-pygmies.
Also speaks volumes about ETHs character.

As for lots of success you could only apply that to Maguire in terms of keeping himself out of a Greek prison.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37648 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:51:53 am
He can't have really said Maguire has had lots of success, surely?
Well, he successfully conned an £80m fee out of Yernartid and successfully conned them into believing he is captain material. He also successfully got himself arrested and convicted in Mykonos. Despite being absolutely dire, he still manages to get into both the Yernartid and England sides.

He's certainly successful at pulling the wool over a lot of eyes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37649 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:12:15 pm
He's certainly successful at pulling the wool over a lot of eyes.
Theres a prominent ex-Ajax/Real Madrid player that has a better eye than ETH


I talk about Harry Maguire so much, so I try to avoid him. But he is really s**t. I have said this so often.

I cant get away from the fact that United have paid 90m for him. Thats how much he cost! Where did they look for him? Youll find players like him at any amateur club in Holland. I think it is unbelievable. Hes no top class defender  and he demonstrates this every week.

 When I watch an amateur game on Sunday, I see three players like him. Im serious. It may sound silly, but he will not hear it anyway. After all, were talking about a 90 million transfer here. Then [Virgil] van Dijk is worth about 300 million.

I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: Im so shit, but I earn so much. They really believe Im good. I really think so, he laughs at everyone.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37650 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least

Their full senior squad is about the worst that I have seen from them and there's little sign of it getting better. I think their current squad is:


Goalkeepers:
De Gea, Heaton, Henderson

De Gea is decent and at times is the only player keeping United in a lot of games.

Defenders:
Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Alvaro Fernandez

I guess that means Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Shaw

Gosh that is mid-table at best.

Midfield:

Fernandes, Pereira, Amad, Fred, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, Hannibal

So Fernandes and McFred (Eriksen might displace one of the McFred twins).

Wow once again mid-table.

Forwards:
Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, Garnacho

Will Ronaldo be with them when the season begins?
Their forwards are probably the best part of their squad but even then it's a top 5 line of forwards at best.

Add to the above list: Eriksen Malacia.

Where would you start to improve as they are piss-poor from defence through midfield and up into their forwards?

Their whole defence needs gutted and their midfield isn't much better.

I see another year of failure ahead unless they can bring in £300M of players and even then that will only paper over the gaps.

It's a club going backwards.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37651 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
But Hannibal, Savage, Amad Fred, and Zidane is quite a Napoleonic possibility in my view.

L'audace l'audace toujours l'audace.

(Fuck, that's a Scouse song!!)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37652 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:12:15 pm
Well, he successfully conned an £80m fee out of Yernartid and successfully conned them into believing he is captain material. He also successfully got himself arrested and convicted in Mykonos. Despite being absolutely dire, he still manages to get into both the Yernartid and England sides.

He's certainly successful at pulling the wool over a lot of eyes.
He's also got the onfield skills of Pogsie and Fellaini bumped into one.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37653 on: Today at 01:16:38 pm »
Quote
As frustrating as this De Jong saga is it would set a terrible precedent for future deals if we rolled over and compensated for Barca's mismanagement

It's a goldmine over there.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37654 on: Today at 01:34:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:43:40 pm

Greenwood's not in contention either for obvious reasons
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37655 on: Today at 01:37:50 pm »
Did they buy any player from Ajax today?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37656 on: Today at 01:56:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:37:50 pm
Did they buy any player from Ajax today?
Ten Hag may as well have stayed at Ajax with a pay rise. He seems to want to buy their entire team.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37657 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm »
ETH cleaning up with Ajax.




Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37658 on: Today at 02:13:28 pm »
I'm loving the "Ten Hag gives instructions to the players in training" "Sancho passed the ball to Rashford" as if it's some sort of genius, we get to go through all the crazy hype again before they flop, it's great. If they get a result against us tomorrow it'll be them v City for the title again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37659 on: Today at 02:34:12 pm »
God this is going great. They're in crisis before pre-season starts.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37660 on: Today at 03:09:20 pm »
My guess is the De Jong deal will happen because there's so much desperation on both sides - Barca need money, United need a good signing etc
But christ they're in a mess... where's the goal threat in that squad? how are they playing a pressing game with almost no effective pressers and a CB who wants to stand on his penalty spot and a keeper who never leaves his line??!
They need 3 or 4 first team level players to get close to 4th at this point
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37661 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:09:20 pm
My guess is the De Jong deal will happen because there's so much desperation on both sides - Barca need money, United need a good signing etc
But christ they're in a mess... where's the goal threat in that squad? how are they playing a pressing game with almost no effective pressers and a CB who wants to stand on his penalty spot and a keeper who never leaves his line??!
They need 3 or 4 first team level players to get close to 4th at this point
No. He has ZERO interest in joining them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37662 on: Today at 03:30:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:17 pm
No. He has ZERO interest in joining them.

lets see ... this is from Sport right? you might as well quote some bloke in a dodgy Barca tapas bar
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37663 on: Today at 03:42:04 pm »
Who would De Jong replace in their team? In other words, who would be pissed off if they signed him?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37664 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:17 pm
No. He has ZERO interest in joining them.

He may want to tell his agent then, cos someone has been fuelling Man Utd with the idea he is interested to carry on trying for him for all summer.

I think the deal happens in the end.  Theres the small issue of him having deferred wages there too during the lockdowns that needs sorting before hed even consider signing a deal elsewhere Id presume. Whole thing is a shit show.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37665 on: Today at 03:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:48:00 pm
He may want to tell his agent then, cos someone has been fuelling Man Utd with the idea he is interested to carry on trying for him for all summer.

I think the deal happens in the end.  Theres the small issue of him having deferred wages there too during the lockdowns that needs sorting before hed even consider signing a deal elsewhere Id presume. Whole thing is a shit show.
Near to 17 million I heard.
That's the big stumbling block.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37666 on: Today at 03:54:20 pm »
It's amazing the hopes being invested in their new coach. This is the same bloke who couldn't protect a 3 goal lead with 35 minutes to go of a European Cup semi-final. In a home leg. Against Tottenham - a team that had lost 4 of their previous 5 matches and were down and out and just waiting for the full-time whistle.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37667 on: Today at 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:42:04 pm
Who would De Jong replace in their team? In other words, who would be pissed off if they signed him?

The lad who won their player of the year award by coming on at Anfield and fouling a couple of our players....?

Its one of the most bizarre transfer sagas in quite some time this. The player quite obviously doesn't want to go to United. And why would he? He's on megabucks at Barca and as shit as they are, they're still better than United. But Barca don't want to keep him, cos they need money, they've got a load of good young CMs and....he's on megabucks. If they had a shred of self respect as a club, they'd have distanced themselves from this months ago when it became clear that he'd practically need handcuffing and bagging if he was to join them. Its like an ugly bloke asking an attractive woman in a nightclub if she wants to go home with him, and she goes 'Haha no, I really like your mate but you're just way too spotty and skinny for me. No offence' and the lad then hanging around the back of the club on his own until closing time hoping she gets rejected by his mate and goes home with him out of pure pity.

I know we struggled a little to attract top players under Rodgers. If we'd gone for Alexis Sanchez and it'd gone down like this De Jong chase, I really don't think I'd have wanted us to carry on begging someone to come here who quite clearly doesn't want to.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37668 on: Today at 04:08:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:55:02 pm
Its like an ugly bloke asking an attractive woman in a nightclub if she wants to go home with him, and she goes 'Haha no, I really like your mate but you're just way too spotty and skinny for me. No offence' and the lad then hanging around the back of the club on his own until closing time hoping she gets rejected by his mate and goes home with him out of pure pity.

So did your mate take the piss afterwards?  ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37669 on: Today at 04:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:08:06 pm
So did your mate take the piss afterwards?  ;)

They never took the piss  8)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37670 on: Today at 04:11:45 pm »
Are there any realistic alternatives for de Jong then if he can't stay at Barcelona?

I fail to think of anyone that would pay the asking price and offer him a competitive wage. Maybe he'll be loaned to someone if he refuses to leave the playa to move to Rainchester?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37671 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:11:45 pm
Are there any realistic alternatives for de Jong then if he can't stay at Barcelona?

I fail to think of anyone that would pay the asking price and offer him a competitive wage. Maybe he'll be loaned to someone if he refuses to leave the playa to move to Rainchester?

What an option, sit with your feet up at Barca or get piss wet through and freeze your tits off in a very very grey Manchester, win fuck all, play in the Europa League and get your house burgled while playing.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37672 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least

Most of that is Luke Shaw though.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37673 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:11:45 pm
Are there any realistic alternatives for de Jong then if he can't stay at Barcelona?

I fail to think of anyone that would pay the asking price and offer him a competitive wage. Maybe he'll be loaned to someone if he refuses to leave the playa to move to Rainchester?

Whoever they move now, the selling club will (or at least should) ask the same price as they were willing to pay for de Jong.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37674 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm »
Surely if anyone can prise De Jongs nails from the Barcelona door frame, itll be Chelsea. Theyll match Uniteds wage offer plus the added attraction of CL football and living in London (culturally and lifestyle-wise compared to the shithole that is Manchester), and you know, actually having some decent players around him.

In fact, Id love to see them hijack Uniteds desperate futile embarrassing pursuit. I dont especially rate him so worth it just to see the mental contortions the latters PR goons come out with.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37675 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:53:05 pm
Near to 17 million I heard.
That's the big stumbling block.

You'd imagine the contract he signed to defer the wages deals with if he moves away and the fact they'd still be due. So can't see it being too much of a stumbling block.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37676 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:54:20 pm
It's amazing the hopes being invested in their new coach. This is the same bloke who couldn't protect a 3 goal lead with 35 minutes to go of a European Cup semi-final. In a home leg. Against Tottenham - a team that had lost 4 of their previous 5 matches and were down and out and just waiting for the full-time whistle.
Quite Yorky. Its never talked about but he really shit the bed that night, grasping defeat from the jaws of victory. And then, worst of all, had to watch Tottenham go toe to toe with us in Madrid for all of 90 seconds.

Ajax 2018/19 was not even a shadow of the 1995/96 team. It was just a one-off perfect storm of emerging talent and timing. Hell never recreate it no matter how many 100s of millions he gifts his former employers.

Then again, dont forget their last manager was the godfather of the gegenpress and taught Klopp everything he knew dont you know. And was staying on as an elite strategic consultant to steer and oversee them reclaiming their rightful pla.oh wait.
