Who would De Jong replace in their team? In other words, who would be pissed off if they signed him?



The lad who won their player of the year award by coming on at Anfield and fouling a couple of our players....?Its one of the most bizarre transfer sagas in quite some time this. The player quite obviously doesn't want to go to United. And why would he? He's on megabucks at Barca and as shit as they are, they're still better than United. But Barca don't want to keep him, cos they need money, they've got a load of good young CMs and....he's on megabucks. If they had a shred of self respect as a club, they'd have distanced themselves from this months ago when it became clear that he'd practically need handcuffing and bagging if he was to join them. Its like an ugly bloke asking an attractive woman in a nightclub if she wants to go home with him, and she goes 'Haha no, I really like your mate but you're just way too spotty and skinny for me. No offence' and the lad then hanging around the back of the club on his own until closing time hoping she gets rejected by his mate and goes home with him out of pure pity.I know we struggled a little to attract top players under Rodgers. If we'd gone for Alexis Sanchez and it'd gone down like this De Jong chase, I really don't think I'd have wanted us to carry on begging someone to come here who quite clearly doesn't want to.