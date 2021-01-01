« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37640 on: Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37641 on: Today at 11:13:30 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:54:20 am
Ten Hag says Maguire will be captain next season.

Excellent.



If they'd started making United Netflix documentaries as soon as the hard shoulder shitter left, they'd be fucking dripping in BAFTAS and Golden Globes if nothing else. The comedy from this season is going to be amazing.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37642 on: Today at 11:37:54 am
Quote
"He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it," said former Ajax manager Ten Hag.

"I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together."

"Harry Maguire will be captain," he said. "He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue."


Is it just me or is he sounding really desperate, amateur and pathetic here
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37643 on: Today at 11:51:53 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:37:54 am
Is it just me or is he sounding really desperate, amateur and pathetic here

He can't have really said Maguire has had lots of success, surely?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37644 on: Today at 11:59:09 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
Garner will be one of the seniors on the tour. Apparently he was excellent at Forest last year, which probably means he'll spend the next few months on the bench before being carted off on loan in January and sold next summer.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37645 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
3 of the midfielders play in exactly the same position too.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37646 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:54:20 am
Ten Hag says Maguire will be captain next season.

Excellent.

He also said Maguire has achieved a lot of success. Add good times to that and you've got Kenwright in charge
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37647 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:11:17 am
Emblematic of their lack of characters and big personalities. A squad of leadership-pygmies.
Also speaks volumes about ETHs character.

As for lots of success you could only apply that to Maguire in terms of keeping himself out of a Greek prison.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37648 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:51:53 am
He can't have really said Maguire has had lots of success, surely?
Well, he successfully conned an £80m fee out of Yernartid and successfully conned them into believing he is captain material. He also successfully got himself arrested and convicted in Mykonos. Despite being absolutely dire, he still manages to get into both the Yernartid and England sides.

He's certainly successful at pulling the wool over a lot of eyes.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37649 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:12:15 pm
He's certainly successful at pulling the wool over a lot of eyes.
Theres a prominent ex-Ajax/Real Madrid player that has a better eye than ETH


I talk about Harry Maguire so much, so I try to avoid him. But he is really s**t. I have said this so often.

I cant get away from the fact that United have paid 90m for him. Thats how much he cost! Where did they look for him? Youll find players like him at any amateur club in Holland. I think it is unbelievable. Hes no top class defender  and he demonstrates this every week.

 When I watch an amateur game on Sunday, I see three players like him. Im serious. It may sound silly, but he will not hear it anyway. After all, were talking about a 90 million transfer here. Then [Virgil] van Dijk is worth about 300 million.

I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: Im so shit, but I earn so much. They really believe Im good. I really think so, he laughs at everyone.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37650 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least

Their full senior squad is about the worst that I have seen from them and there's little sign of it getting better. I think their current squad is:


Goalkeepers:
De Gea, Heaton, Henderson

De Gea is decent and at times is the only player keeping United in a lot of games.

Defenders:
Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Alvaro Fernandez

I guess that means Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Shaw

Gosh that is mid-table at best.

Midfield:

Fernandes, Pereira, Amad, Fred, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, Hannibal

So Fernandes and McFred (Eriksen might displace one of the McFred twins).

Wow once again mid-table.

Forwards:
Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, Garnacho

Will Ronaldo be with them when the season begins?
Their forwards are probably the best part of their squad but even then it's a top 5 line of forwards at best.

Add to the above list: Eriksen Malacia.

Where would you start to improve as they are piss-poor from defence through midfield and up into their forwards?

Their whole defence needs gutted and their midfield isn't much better.

I see another year of failure ahead unless they can bring in £300M of players and even then that will only paper over the gaps.

It's a club going backwards.
#JFT97

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37651 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:41 am
So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
But Hannibal, Savage, Amad Fred, and Zidane is quite a Napoleonic possibility in my view.

L'audace l'audace toujours l'audace.

(Fuck, that's a Scouse song!!)
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37652 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:12:15 pm
Well, he successfully conned an £80m fee out of Yernartid and successfully conned them into believing he is captain material. He also successfully got himself arrested and convicted in Mykonos. Despite being absolutely dire, he still manages to get into both the Yernartid and England sides.

He's certainly successful at pulling the wool over a lot of eyes.
He's also got the onfield skills of Pogsie and Fellaini bumped into one.
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37653 on: Today at 01:16:38 pm
Quote
As frustrating as this De Jong saga is it would set a terrible precedent for future deals if we rolled over and compensated for Barca's mismanagement

It's a goldmine over there.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37654 on: Today at 01:34:00 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:43:40 pm

Greenwood's not in contention either for obvious reasons
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37655 on: Today at 01:37:50 pm
Did they buy any player from Ajax today?
