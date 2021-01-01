So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.

3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho

They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least



Their full senior squad is about the worst that I have seen from them and there's little sign of it getting better. I think their current squad is:Goalkeepers:De Gea, Heaton, HendersonDe Gea is decent and at times is the only player keeping United in a lot of games.Defenders:Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Alvaro FernandezI guess that means Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and ShawGosh that is mid-table at best.Midfield:Fernandes, Pereira, Amad, Fred, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, HannibalSo Fernandes and McFred (Eriksen might displace one of the McFred twins).Wow once again mid-table.Forwards:Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, GarnachoWill Ronaldo be with them when the season begins?Their forwards are probably the best part of their squad but even then it's a top 5 line of forwards at best.Add to the above list: Eriksen Malacia.Where would you start to improve as they are piss-poor from defence through midfield and up into their forwards?Their whole defence needs gutted and their midfield isn't much better.I see another year of failure ahead unless they can bring in £300M of players and even then that will only paper over the gaps.It's a club going backwards.