Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.
Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.

They want De Jong and Ronaldo


De Jong owed £17m

Crazy
Is the right answer

21/22 they got 5 pens and scored 3
20/21 they got 11 pens and scored 10
19/20 they got 14 pens and scored 12
18/19 they got 12 pens and scored 9

The penalty count doesn't fall off a cliff, then they are realistically looking at 64 to 67 goals scored.
They scored 16 goals less though
Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.

Its strange how a player has family commitments that prevent him from training yet found the time to plot a move.
Corporates will be well pissed that Ronaldo isn't going on tour

Marketing must have done so much overtime the last few days!

Also curious how many of their Thai fans sold their tickets the moment they found out he wasn't going on tour   ;D
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?
Top 4? Are they not favorites to challenge City for the title?
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?

With their current squad Im not sure many will even have them in the top 6. The penny has finally dropped.
They scored 16 goals less though

20/21 was a freak season, they had two freak results, the 6-2 v Leeds and the 9-0 v Southampton plus a 4-1 v Newcastle, which inflated their Goals for column. 

Previous 3 seasons they scored 66,65 and 68, remove 3/4 of the penalties and the freak results and they are around the 53 goals mark. In reality, they were just as shit as every other season, but Covid, empty stadiums and referees helped them
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?

All of them, Ten Haag is a football genius and is bringing Ajax to OT, he'll give Klopp a Ped a right bashing dontchaknow
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?
Chris waddle will have them on for the quadruple.
20/21 was a freak season, they had two freak results, the 6-2 v Leeds and the 9-0 v Southampton plus a 4-1 v Newcastle, which inflated their Goals for column. 

Previous 3 seasons they scored 66,65 and 68, remove 3/4 of the penalties and the freak results and they are around the 53 goals mark. In reality, they were just as shit as every other season, but Covid, empty stadiums and referees helped them

But the table never lies Rob......
Unless they are getting a bunch of really good players, I cannot see them finishing above sixth place. They have lost some really good players and good buying potential. Players who left right Pogba and Cavani were proven players. You cannot compete at top level with what they are buying. Many of the potential signing will not work out at PL level.
Dealing with a big family issue though. Loves the club. He's home. Siiiiiuuuuu.

(Nothing to do with realising how shit they are and having to take a pay cut because of it)
Hes being incredibly unprofessional and having a massive toddler-like sulk. And yet United are trying (and comically failing) to sweep it all under the carpet as usual, just like his Munich anniversary antics years ago.

Everyone and their dog knows whats going on. Family issue, yeah right. What sort of message does that send out? To their fans, to their sponsors. Id have had him frog marched on that plane or hung out to dry in public.

Theyre a laughing stock. Its akin to an abusive relationship where the victim continues to makes excuses to cover the behaviour of the perpetrator.
Unless they are getting a bunch of really good players, I cannot see them finishing above sixth place. They have lost some really good players and good buying potential. Players who left right Pogba and Cavani were proven players. You cannot compete at top level with what they are buying. Many of the potential signing will not work out at PL level.

I don't remember either bringing anything to them while they were there though. Pogba was an absolute turd and Cavani tbf scored a few in the Europa League if I remember correctly but don't think he got up to much in the league.

Was thinking about Pogba recently, I'm not sure how many games he played against Liverpool but if he was at the club for 5/6 years I'd guess about 8-10 times. Literally all I can remember from him was him giving us a penalty for a handball, that tackle on Keita and him getting off after 5 minutes at Anfield recently. A £100m dosser.
Is the right answer

21/22 they got 5 pens and scored 3
20/21 they got 11 pens and scored 10
19/20 they got 14 pens and scored 12
18/19 they got 12 pens and scored 9

The penalty count doesn't fall off a cliff, then they are realistically looking at 64 to 67 goals scored.

This could also be put on Ronaldo too in a way, by expecting all attacks to go through him and his lack of pace, there would obviously be less chances for players to dive in the box to try and get a pen.
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?

They are going to get worse before it can get better. When Klopp first implemented high press it got our players injured and fatigue after 6 weeks. Most of United players are not used to this intensity and even  if they have got half of Ajax team playing for them, those players havent seen the pace of PL week in week out and will take time to adapt.

Any hopes of Top 4 would be quashed by November.
 
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?

Every single one will have City winning it.

Some will also have Chelsea finishing above us, purely based on who they buy.
Wow, that's an average of a penalty every 3 games for 3 consecutive years. Never seen anything like it before.

It was infuriating to watch them win penalties based on who they were rather than who they had become. They could be penned into their own half for three quarters of a game, then one player manages to get on a run, tumble in the box and - bam! Instant pen. :butt

The team that dominates possession and controls a game would be expected to win penalties in a proportion that would reflect that dominance, although of course players don't always go down, teams defend deep are typically good at it, and pens aren't always scored. But the amount of penalties United enjoyed was completely out of proportion to how they played.

Their entire game plan was based around winning penalties, and Ole was counting on refs being soft enough to give them.
Bullshit yellow card. He was clearly going for an intercept. You could see his disappointment in not pulling it off.
Hes being incredibly unprofessional and having a massive toddler-like sulk. And yet United are trying (and comically failing) to sweep it all under the carpet as usual, just like his Munich anniversary antics years ago.

Everyone and their dog knows whats going on. Family issue, yeah right. What sort of message does that send out? To their fans, to their sponsors. Id have had him frog marched on that plane or hung out to dry in public.

Theyre a laughing stock. Its akin to an abusive relationship where the victim continues to makes excuses to cover the behaviour of the perpetrator.
Ronaldo has pretty much declared himself bigger than the club, and the club seem to have accepted this.
20/21 was a freak season, they had two freak results, the 6-2 v Leeds and the 9-0 v Southampton plus a 4-1 v Newcastle, which inflated their Goals for column. 

Previous 3 seasons they scored 66,65 and 68, remove 3/4 of the penalties and the freak results and they are around the 53 goals mark. In reality, they were just as shit as every other season, but Covid, empty stadiums and referees helped them
Rashford dropped from 11 and 9 assists to 4 +2, Cavani from 10 to 2 goals. Ronaldo is such a black hole for the ball.

If they can lose him and Pogba, thats a lot of ego leaving the dressing room.
Theyd still be shit of course
Every single one will have City winning it.

Some will also have Chelsea finishing above us, purely based on who they buy.

My feelings as well. But i think one or two might have us top. It won't be many though. Haaland effect.
I don't remember either bringing anything to them while they were there though. Pogba was an absolute turd and Cavani tbf scored a few in the Europa League if I remember correctly but don't think he got up to much in the league.

Was thinking about Pogba recently, I'm not sure how many games he played against Liverpool but if he was at the club for 5/6 years I'd guess about 8-10 times. Literally all I can remember from him was him giving us a penalty for a handball, that tackle on Keita and him getting off after 5 minutes at Anfield recently. A £100m dosser.

He also famously pulled off a wrestling move on Hendo in front of the ref who laughed it off
I liked the description I heard of Ronaldo on the Tifo football podcast - a siege catapult. Capable of immense destruction and effectiveness, but needs a huge crew of men subverting their own talents and impulses in order to drag this heavy, static object into the space it needs in order to give it the chance to unleash. And the whole crew and catapult are vulnerable while theyre shifting it.
Except the guys dragging the catapult are all blind or have no arms so wouldnt be much use in the battle on their own anyway
Have they actually signed anyone? 

They've been linked to everyone all summer but I've not seen anything about any of them signing.
Have they actually signed anyone? 

They've been linked to everyone all summer but I've not seen anything about any of them signing.

They've signed Malacia, corner turned.
Read and laugh :)

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/diez-motivos-rotundo-jong-united-14043352

Reminds me of a few seasons back when we'd spend all summer chasing players who had no interest in joining, but some fans wanted us to be "part of the conversation." Nah. If a player isn't interested just move on. They've wasted months on a player who has made it crystal clear he has no interest in joining and they'll probably get taken to the cleaners now when they scramble to sign someone else
Read and laugh :)

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/diez-motivos-rotundo-jong-united-14043352

De Jong and his partner are delighted in Barcelona. And it is partly due to the weather, with pleasant temperatures on most days of the year. In Manchester they would see much less of the sun and instead they would enjoy many more rainy days. Climatology is a factor that also influences your decision. Also the fact that Manchester is a much less attractive city than Barcelona.

:lmao

Pah, the author of that has never walked down the backstreet terraces off Platt Lane on a cold, wet winters night. Theyve never woken up in a womans bed, looked out the window and seen the monstrosity that is the Kippax stand staring back at them in disapproval. Theyve never had to ask the cabbie to drop them off a few doors down so he doesnt stalk your (female) friend. Theyve never walked into the Red Lion on Wilmslow Road and been accused of being a Nazi because your shirt is black with an emblem on the sleeve.

Manchester is just as cosmopolitan.
:lmao

Unless it's the proper Manchester club, i.e. in blue. Then it's always sunny in Manchester.  :lmao
Have they signed anyone yet?
5 foot 9 is very short for a centre back, especially in the premier league
'la opción de ir al Manchester United está totalmente descartada. El 'no' es rotundo. Y motivos no le faltan.'

You couldn't get much clearer than that! Does Redcafe accept his refusal or do they think the journalist is making it all up?
5 foot 9 is very short for a centre back, especially in the premier league

I read a short interview with him in one of the papers online and he said hed rather be short and be good with the ball, than tall like Van Dijk and not have other qualities. I read it at first thinking he was implying Van Dijk isnt good at football and hes just a big lump. But i think it is just something lost in translation and he meant hed rather have Van Dijks other qualities than just his height.
'la opción de ir al Manchester United está totalmente descartada. El 'no' es rotundo. Y motivos no le faltan.'

You couldn't get much clearer than that! Does Redcafe accept his refusal or do they think the journalist is making it all up?
They probably think that they pulled the plug because he was too expensive.
'la opción de ir al Manchester United está totalmente descartada. El 'no' es rotundo. Y motivos no le faltan.'

You couldn't get much clearer than that! Does Redcafe accept his refusal or do they think the journalist is making it all up?

It's the journalist using them for clicks as no way they'd spend weeks trying to get the deal done if they'd not had assurances from the player that he'd be ok with the move.

It's almost like they think theyre a well run club with a first class scouting and recruitment team 😂
