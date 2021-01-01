Wouldn't Eriksen and Fernandes basically take up the same role in the team? You wouldn't field both of them at the same time surely.



And Van De Beek, who surely Ten Hag will be looking to utilise. They might potentially play a narrow 4-2-3-1 with McTominay and Fred in the double pivot and Eriksen, Fernandes and VDB in the 3, but the issues there are it strips you of pace, makes you vulnerable at full back and utilises Fred in a deeper role when realistically hes an 8. It also pushes Sancho out which I cant see happening.Ten Hag played it a lot in Europe to protect his defence, but more 4-3-3 domestically. It will be interesting to see which system he goes for; for all the trumpeting of his tactical flexibility, Im not sure its actually there. He knows how to coach effectively one way and thats not how Man Utd have ever set up. If they allow big squad churn, spend a lot and give him 3 seasons, he will probably do well there. Can you imagine they will put up with a few years of teething though?