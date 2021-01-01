« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37520 on: Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
no Cavani, no Ronaldo (by the looks) .... who's gonna be getting on the end of his, or anyone else's,  deliveries?
Peabee

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37521 on: Yesterday at 06:15:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
no Cavani, no Ronaldo (by the looks) .... who's gonna be getting on the end of his, or anyone else's,  deliveries?

Solskjaer is polishing his boots.
jepovic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37522 on: Yesterday at 06:33:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm
I saw him a few times at Brentford. The biggest impact he had on them was their set pieces delivery. They rely on them a fair bit and were decent at them anyway but his ability to pick people out was very good. Brentford really needed a player of his type in open play too as their midfield was a poor mans version of what our critics say ours is like before he joined. Mainly lots of graft to facilitate the rest of the team.

He obviously has quality on the ball but I dont think he made tons of difference in open play.

Hell no doubt be decent for United and if hes on set pieces should clock up decent numbers but I dont think its a signing that on its own gets them hugely up the table.
Sounds like he will fit right in with McFred

Jokes aside, I think it could be a decent signing. United's midfield is absolute shite, so the bar is low.
Bread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37523 on: Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Wouldn't Eriksen and Fernandes basically take up the same role in the team? You wouldn't field both of them at the same time surely.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37524 on: Yesterday at 08:39:05 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Wouldn't Eriksen and Fernandes basically take up the same role in the team? You wouldn't field both of them at the same time surely.
And Van De Beek, who surely Ten Hag will be looking to utilise. They might potentially play a narrow 4-2-3-1 with McTominay and Fred in the double pivot and Eriksen, Fernandes and VDB in the 3, but the issues there are it strips you of pace, makes you vulnerable at full back and utilises Fred in a deeper role when realistically hes an 8. It also pushes Sancho out which I cant see happening.

Ten Hag played it a lot in Europe to protect his defence, but more 4-3-3 domestically. It will be interesting to see which system he goes for; for all the trumpeting of his tactical flexibility, Im not sure its actually there. He knows how to coach effectively one way and thats not how Man Utd have ever set up. If they allow big squad churn, spend a lot and give him 3 seasons, he will probably do well there. Can you imagine they will put up with a few years of teething though?
TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37525 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
This policy of going for player who are

A. Former Ajax players.
B. Current Ajax players
C. Current Ajax targets


Doesnt make me think theyve solved their scouting and recruitment problem. Because its clearly all led by the manager.
farawayred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37526 on: Yesterday at 10:54:52 pm
Its Ajax United, Tepid.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37527 on: Yesterday at 11:34:07 pm
Even with their rumored signings does anyone see anything but a fight for a Europa League or Conference spot at best? What is their best case scenario? Rashford and Martial roll back the clock 24 months?  I just dont see it.
Magz50

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37528 on: Today at 02:30:38 am
Ronaldo doing a number on them. Hilarious Judas turn by him! :lmao
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37529 on: Today at 02:47:19 am
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:30:38 am
Ronaldo doing a number on them. Hilarious Judas turn by him! :lmao
Ronaldo has played them, hasn't he?
