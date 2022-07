After we won the title I started joking with friends of mine who support United that they could have a longer gap than us when it comes to winning the league. I don't think its that unlikely anymore, 10 years out from Fergie and they're a total mess. If they manage to get themselves together somewhat (which will take at least a few seasons) they'll have to compete with at a minimum, us, Chelsea and the two state owned clubs in the league. I'm sure they will get a great team together eventually but they'll find themselves in the same situation we are in (arguably worse with Newcastle entering the picture), having to be near perfect to win despite having an amazing team and the best manager in the world no team has a god given right to win the league again despite being very successful historically.