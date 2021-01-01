« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37040 on: Today at 08:39:22 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:36:22 am
Yeah , but didnt they build some houses in Manchester?

Roofed with Welsh Slate🤔
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37041 on: Today at 08:45:21 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:39:22 am
Roofed with Welsh Slate🤔
Doesnt building houses in Manchester excuse all kinds of sins tho?
Works for Abu Dhabi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37042 on: Today at 08:50:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:30:22 am
Yep. Funnily enough was having a chat with the missus yesterday in the pub and history was mentioned. Not sure all this 'deletion' is a good step. History is something that happened. I'd rather a country acknowledge it, learn from it and make sure that the bad bits didn't happen again.

As the old adage goes "Those that do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it"

History happened. That's how and why we got to where we are now. But for the most part, the UK (for instance) has improved dramatically as a nation.

As you say, other countries are still enacting barbaric and shithouse situations on a daily basis. And more importantly, right now.
Bizzarely , I skipped from about twenty pages back to this. The last post I read was about united not learning from our fall from football dominance .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37043 on: Today at 09:08:16 am


Everyday Malacia!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37044 on: Today at 09:25:20 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:33:29 am
They have the policy of letting unhappy players go if their valuation is met.

Presumably after their policy of directing more money to the player
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37045 on: Today at 09:32:01 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:25:41 am
It was arguably the English Aristocracy.

They were pretty horrendous in their dealings with the Irish during the potato blight, they also cleared the highlands of Scotland of people in a most brutal fashion. Both were the result of the aristocracy (Large numbers of absentee landlords) taking maximum profit from the land and treating the people worse than livestock. They cleared people and burned the thatch on their home in both countries, sentencing people to death by starvation, or forcing emigration to the colonies. Wales was systematically stripped of its resources, and the population working there were subject to pretty grim conditions in industry like slate and coal mining.

I was about to say the same. In Ireland, the ascendency class was pretty much exclusively english. Even the Irish born ascendency class were to all intents and purposes, English - schooled and often raised there before going on to be absentee landlords.

Many Liverpudlians are descended from impoverished Irish people who were forcibly shipped from their country by landlords who wanted rid of them. The Irish Famine itself is a misnomer. There was potato blight but Ireland was still exporting food to England as its people starved to death. Grain was imported to Ireland throughout the famine but chiefly used to feed livestock.

And how did the absentee landlords respond to starving, poor tenants? They evicted thousands and destroyed their homes so they could graze animals in their place.

Sorry, this was unintentionally a rant and not belonging in this thread. But, yeah, the English aristocracy were the carriers of the British Empire.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37046 on: Today at 09:33:37 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:52:04 am
Watch the media report it as him taking a paycut though. Already seen some people say he will be on £250k  :butt

It doesn't really matter what the media will report. We know that De Jong will be on at least £400,000 per week at Man Utd. And unlike Man City, who have unlimited funds and ability to pay the players off the books at secret Gulf accounts, Man Utd can only spend what they earn. Meaning less than us, because this season we have finally overtaken them in terms of revenues ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37047 on: Today at 10:43:25 am
Frenkie de Jong has informed Man Utd and Barcelona that he doesn't want to make the move  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/frenkie-jong-resiste-13960835
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37048 on: Today at 10:52:36 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:25 am
Frenkie de Jong has informed Man Utd and Barcelona that he doesn't want to make the move  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/frenkie-jong-resiste-13960835

:lmao

Love how it was being reported yesterday that a deal had been agreed but there was still some significant issues to resolve or something similar...namely the player really doesnt want to go there!

Why wouldnt United take the hint and move on? Even if he ends up there youre going to have a miserable player on your hands. It cant end well.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37049 on: Today at 10:53:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:25 am
Frenkie de Jong has informed Man Utd and Barcelona that he doesn't want to make the move  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/frenkie-jong-resiste-13960835

Priceless. They have become the Everton of Manchester  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37050 on: Today at 10:53:51 am
That's a shame ....... they'll just have to pony up £150m now to land Declan Rice instead.  (The next Harry Maguire)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37051 on: Today at 10:58:44 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:25 am
Frenkie de Jong has informed Man Utd and Barcelona that he doesn't want to make the move  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/frenkie-jong-resiste-13960835
That is hilarious. It is so Everton, sorry, Man United.  :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37052 on: Today at 11:02:03 am
We should bid for him, just for the giggles.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37053 on: Today at 11:05:33 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:25 am
Frenkie de Jong has informed Man Utd and Barcelona that he doesn't want to make the move  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/frenkie-jong-resiste-13960835

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37054 on: Today at 11:05:58 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:25 am
Frenkie de Jong has informed Man Utd and Barcelona that he doesn't want to make the move  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/frenkie-jong-resiste-13960835
Very funny if true. Reliable though?
Quote from: Billy The Kid. on January 30, 2012, 07:19:53 pm
Once she's had a few glasses of Chardonnay I'll be in quicker than you can say PDF to offer her a jolly good spit shining of her corned beef curtains

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37055 on: Today at 11:06:58 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:02:03 am
We should bid for him, just for the giggles.

If he accepts a pay-cut, why not? He would be great on our team ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37056 on: Today at 11:08:20 am
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 11:05:58 am
Very funny if true. Reliable though?

Local Barcelona newspaper, so probably reliable on the issue ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37057 on: Today at 11:12:17 am
And Princess Leia strangles Jabba the Hut Utd with the same chain he was yanking her with. It's almost as though no one saw that coming...again.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37058 on: Today at 11:14:31 am
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 11:05:58 am
Very funny if true. Reliable though?
Yeah. It's basically their mouthpiece. They won't fabricate a story like this for a player they are desperate to move on.
