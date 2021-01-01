It does need more general maintenance as it's been slack, they've started to do this, but it's this idea they need to basically build a new stadium, essentially for their own vanity. It sticks in the craw that Old Trafford has never really been seen as an iconic ground like Anfield is, particularly in Europe. They could still lord it over us though due to the capacities and how outdated Anfield was, but now we've caught up somewhat.



San Siro and Camp Nou are examples of grounds that were and are iconic but do need extensive rebuilds. San Siro has barely been touched since the 1990 World Cup though and Camp Nou probably the 1982 World Cup save for making it all seater. Old Trafford has been comprehensively rebuilt since then, save for perhaps one side of the ground that backs onto a railway line.



It's definitely down to vanity.They've always believed that biggest is best. Thing is, it's not. I remember going to Camp Nou and being shocked at the state of it. Big? Yes. Fantastic stadium? No. Old Trafford is similar. I've never been impressed with it. Not that I'm particularly arsed about stadium aesthetics anyway, but it's just that I thought the hype over the place never reflected the reality of it.Funnily enough, the Mancs seem to be falling into the same trap as our blueshite neighbours. Thinking a new stadium, or a heavily remodelled one, suddenly makes them relevant again. It smacks of straw-clutching to me.There isn't much wrong at OT that adequate routine maintenance wouldn't fix, but being who they are they feel they need to make a statement. Thing is, despite being of smaller capacity, Anfield is far more iconic than OT ever was and ever will be. It's the most iconic club stadium in England with the most famous end in world football.Everything about the Mancs is dick-swinging. Now they are barely relevant on the field of play, they start talking of grand new stadiums or lavish refurbs. As always with these, is about ego, preening and vanity.