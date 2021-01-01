« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:57:40 pm
It does need more general maintenance as it's been slack, they've started to do this, but it's this idea they need to basically build a new stadium, essentially for their own vanity. It sticks in the craw that Old Trafford has never really been seen as an iconic ground like Anfield is, particularly in Europe. They could still lord it over us though due to the capacities and how outdated Anfield was, but now we've caught up somewhat.

San Siro and Camp Nou are examples of grounds that were and are iconic but do need extensive rebuilds. San Siro has barely been touched since the 1990 World Cup though and Camp Nou probably the 1982 World Cup save for making it all seater. Old Trafford has been comprehensively rebuilt since then, save for perhaps one side of the ground that backs onto a railway line.
It's definitely down to vanity.

They've always believed that biggest is best. Thing is, it's not. I remember going to Camp Nou and being shocked at the state of it. Big? Yes. Fantastic stadium? No. Old Trafford is similar. I've never been impressed with it. Not that I'm particularly arsed about stadium aesthetics anyway, but it's just that I thought the hype over the place never reflected the reality of it.

Funnily enough, the Mancs seem to be falling into the same trap as our blueshite neighbours. Thinking a new stadium, or a heavily remodelled one, suddenly makes them relevant again. It smacks of straw-clutching to me.

There isn't much wrong at OT that adequate routine maintenance wouldn't fix, but being who they are they feel they need to make a statement. Thing is, despite being of smaller capacity, Anfield is far more iconic than OT ever was and ever will be. It's the most iconic club stadium in England with the most famous end in world football.

Everything about the Mancs is dick-swinging. Now they are barely relevant on the field of play, they start talking of grand new stadiums or lavish refurbs. As always with these, is about ego, preening and vanity.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:16:50 am
Ronaldo loves the club. He won't leave them (again).

One last dance...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
This is kind of arrogant shite these, living in the past, dickheads still believe.

Biggest team in the world bollocks and who the fuck still parks the bus against them?  They're so shite even championship clubs are prepared to have a go.

Fuck sake, talk about manc tinted glasses, these lot are fucking blind 😂😂😂😂

Quote
Cant see him choosing Brentford over us unless hes worried about game time. Thats the only problem that will stop him from joining us. Not often you get a chance to play for one of the biggest teams in the world, he should be grabbing it with both hands. If he stays at Brentford hell know hes the main man where if he comes to us he wont be, hell still be a very important player though. Imagine the creativity in our team if he joins, will definitely help us against teams that come and park the bus against us.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:04 am
I don't think he gives a fuck about them, and he will be losing a lot of money from his personal commercial deals by not playing for a CL club ...

He was willing to go to City last year. How much City wanted him is debatable but it made United beg him to come back 12 years after he fucked them off. He'd never have gone back if he knew how bad they were. Finishing 2nd the previous year (via the most ridiculously biased refereeing and empty stadiums) covered up the cracks.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
The toon are getting in on the act
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 01:20:52 pm
The toon are getting in on the act

£81m for the toon defence.  That's £1m for every person killed in the mass one-day Saudi execution in March...

Fuck the toon. 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:31:24 pm
This is kind of arrogant shite these, living in the past, dickheads still believe.

Biggest team in the world bollocks and who the fuck still parks the bus against them?  They're so shite even championship clubs are prepared to have a go.

Fuck sake, talk about manc tinted glasses, these lot are fucking blind 😂😂😂😂

Quote
Cant see him choosing Brentford over us unless hes worried about game time. Thats the only problem that will stop him from joining us. Not often you get a chance to play for one of the biggest teams in the world, he should be grabbing it with both hands. If he stays at Brentford hell know hes the main man where if he comes to us he wont be, hell still be a very important player though. Imagine the creativity in our team if he joins, will definitely help us against teams that come and park the bus against us.


Do teams park the bus against Utd?!  Why the fuck would any team do that?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:46:25 pm
Do teams park the bus against Utd?!  Why the fuck would any team do that?

Exactly mate but they still see themselves as they were in the early to mid 2000s where every team, referee, the FA and the PL were terrified of them and every player would fall over themselves to play for them.

They're just bitter gobshites that have sunk lower than the Titanic 😁
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:46:25 pm
Do teams park the bus against Utd?!  Why the fuck would any team do that?
allows their players more time to chuckle, I imagine.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 01:20:52 pm
The toon are getting in on the act
They should really wait maybe two years before they start the piss taking considering the purchases they're going to have to make and overpay on to move up the table
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:07:09 pm
They should really wait maybe two years before they start the piss taking considering the purchases they're going to have to make and overpay on to move up the table

They moved up the table pretty swiftly after their January signings.  3rd behind us and city for points won I believe.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:16:50 am
Ronaldo loves the club. He won't leave them (again).

Or. United could buy him back from Chelsea 2 years later for £89m.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 01:20:52 pm
The toon are getting in on the act

Screw those human rights abusing tosspots.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:44:21 pm
£81m for the toon defence.  That's £1m for every person killed in the mass one-day Saudi execution in March...

Fuck the toon. 

This
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:38:56 pm
This

Yes,rather cheer United than them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Surprised they've signed no one yet. It's six weeks until season starts I think.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
They have this stupid belief that they are big enough not to fall further and all it takes is 1 or 2 big name players and everything will be fine. They should have tried to get whoever was the technical or sporting director at Brighton and sacrificed two years to build but instead they are repeating the same mistakes over and over again. long may it continue. 

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Whether or not Frenkie de Jong wants to be there, or is worth the big fee and enormous wages, or will make Man Utd good again, he's certainly a hell of a lot better than every other midfielder at their club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:38:43 pm
Whether or not Frenkie de Jong wants to be there, or is worth the big fee and enormous wages, or will make Man Utd good again, he's certainly a hell of a lot better than every other midfielder at their club.

But when he's surrounded by shite will he actually make that much difference?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:46:25 pm
But when he's surrounded by shite will he actually make that much difference?

Not a chance that he would drag that shower of shite up the table.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:46:25 pm
But when he's surrounded by shite will he actually make that much difference?

He's 25 and being forced out of a club he wants be at. He'll be spending his prime at a club he seems to be very reluctant to join. Feel sorry for him in some respects. If his agent was smart he'd look to insert a contractual out by seasons two or three in the event Man Utd are still a mess.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:27:26 pm
Or. United could buy him back from Chelsea 2 years later for £89m.

Can't think of any club stupid enough to do something like that.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:05:46 pm
Not a chance that he would drag that shower of shite up the table.

I think that's a little unfair, he could quite possibly drag them up as far as 6th if he joined them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:58:48 pm
Surprised they've signed no one yet. It's six weeks until season starts I think.

I hope they get some big name in on 500k a week, or spew 100 mill on someone before we go there, or the fans will cause murder again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Christian Eriksen is yet to be convinced that joining MUFC would be a better option for him than signing another contract with Brentford. [@MullockSMirror]
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:46:25 pm
But when he's surrounded by shite will he actually make that much difference?

Drop a diamond into a cow pat.  It'll shine and glisten for a little while but within a couple of days it'll sink out of sight, and if it is found later it'll be caked in cack.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:58:48 pm
Surprised they've signed no one yet. It's six weeks until season starts I think.
They are keeping their powder dry. Maybe they'll unite Ronaldo with Messi.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:14 pm
Christian Eriksen is yet to be convinced that joining MUFC would be a better option for him than signing another contract with Brentford. [@MullockSMirror]
I can't believe he's taking so long to decide.

He should be snapping Brentford's hand off.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:32:23 pm
I can't believe he's taking so long to decide.

He should be snapping Brentford's hand off.

Footballing wise, yes he should. But United is probably willing to pay him 10 times more, so he has to decide what's most important at this stage of his career.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:32:23 pm
I can't believe he's taking so long to decide.

He should be snapping Brentford's hand off.

I think that he is waiting for an offer from Tottenham ...
