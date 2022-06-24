« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2223265 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36840 on: June 24, 2022, 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 24, 2022, 02:21:38 pm
Exactly mate but it seems they're going for all the managers targets then they'll sack him and buy a load more for the new guy.

It's what they've been doing since the tramp left so long may it continue 😁

Whereas us and Abu Dhabi are recruiting players and bring players through from the Academies to play a certain way, knowing that one day the manager will change but the philosophy won't.

Ten Haag is going to shit a brick when he realises his desire to bring in the methods used at Ajax down the decades won't be allowed at OT ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36841 on: June 24, 2022, 03:24:45 pm »
Its not even particularly one or two, you cant suck that up. But 5 or 6 intrinsically different managers, all allowed to spend big money on new players without shifting whats there. Its incredible that at no point no-one has said 'Um...should we not shift Martial, Lingard and James before we sign more attackers?'. And they had the perfect fall guy in Rangnick, could have used him as a bit of a transition considering the contracts expiring this and next summer. But nah, go for the latest hyped up coach who again will lack any players comfortable with the sort of football he wants to play.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36842 on: June 24, 2022, 03:41:12 pm »
For the love of Fowler, leave Man Utd alone. Let them get on with their disjointed approach. Don't give them any ideas.   :P
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36843 on: June 24, 2022, 10:09:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on June 24, 2022, 11:46:07 am
It's hilarious they had Rangnick at the club and had him manage and not do the stuff he's actually good at. Sums them up really.

Thought they'd be on the right track if they gave him a few years to build but now they've got a bloke who just wants to buy anyone who's got a connection with Ajax.

It was such a strange appointment and he seemed to have just used the role to leverage into the Austrian job.


I remember Reddy wrote an article about how Murtaugh went to see Rangnick at RB Leipzig the other year and spent half a day for a comprehensive education.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36844 on: June 24, 2022, 11:39:44 pm »
Imagine a flag with all of their revolutionaries - Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnik, ten Hag...

Where's Capone?!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36845 on: Yesterday at 12:00:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on June 24, 2022, 11:39:44 pm
Imagine a flag with all of their revolutionaries - Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnik, ten Hag...

Where's Capone?!
Don't forget Che Neville
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36846 on: Yesterday at 07:48:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:00:07 am
Don't forget Che Neville

Louis Edwards and Son
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36847 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on June 24, 2022, 11:46:07 am
It's hilarious they had Rangnick at the club and had him manage and not do the stuff he's actually good at. Sums them up really.

Thought they'd be on the right track if they gave him a few years to build but now they've got a bloke who just wants to buy anyone who's got a connection with Ajax.

It sounds like they did have him at least do some of the stuff he's good at, then tore it up when ten Haag arrived to go with whatever he wants instead. They seem to see what other clubs are doing at a very superficial level and then try to implement the same; instead of giving Rangnick a permanent role and having him set the club up at the risk of losing some of the old boys behind the scenes, they give him some stupid advisory role so that they're free to ignore him. Hopefully they have to continue to pay him for a couple of years for that role.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36848 on: Yesterday at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: 4pool on June 24, 2022, 03:41:12 pm
For the love of Fowler, leave Man Utd alone. Let them get on with their disjointed approach. Don't give them any ideas.   :P

All they have to do is look at us, they're too thick to work it out for themselves.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36849 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 am »
Still Disneyland.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36850 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 am »
As a club they are the very definition of all fur coat and no knickers. They strut round like they are still the big cheese of world football but in reality they are a shell of a club thats been hollowed out by a host owner who has bled them dry.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36851 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 am »
Currently they are the most toxic club in Europe. I'm not surprised that every player is trying to stay away from them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36852 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 am »
I thought theyd go on a huge recruitment drive and splash the cash this summer, a bit surprised that theyve done no business. I do understand players not wanting to join them, they can get paid good money anywhere so no need to settle for a banter club. I mean ballon dor winning contract clauses, the fuck is all that about.
« Reply #36853 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:46:48 am
I thought theyd go on a huge recruitment drive and splash the cash this summer, a bit surprised that theyve done no business. I do understand players not wanting to join them, they can get paid good money anywhere so no need to settle for a banter club. I mean ballon dor winning contract clauses, the fuck is all that about.
All the players they've approached so far have rejected them because word on the street is that they are toxic.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36854 on: Yesterday at 12:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 24, 2022, 02:23:42 pm
Lol, most football hacks are such bullshitters. Emperor's New Clothes all the time

Michael Cox was pretty much alone in pointing out that Rangnick would probably be shit.

That Melissa Reddy tweet is fucking hilarious.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36855 on: Yesterday at 12:08:26 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 12:01:35 pm
Michael Cox was pretty much alone in pointing out that Rangnick would probably be shit.

That Melissa Reddy tweet is fucking hilarious.

If I recall correctly, basically everyone was wetting themselves after Ragnick's first game in charge. It was comical and way over the top at the time, not just in hindsight.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36856 on: Yesterday at 02:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June 24, 2022, 10:09:00 pm
It was such a strange appointment and he seemed to have just used the role to leverage into the Austrian job.

Wonderful isn't it. The Manchester United managerial post is now seen as a stepping stone to the big Austria role.  :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36857 on: Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 12:01:35 pm
Michael Cox was pretty much alone in pointing out that Rangnick would probably be shit.

That Melissa Reddy tweet is fucking hilarious.

Even more hilarious considering it was Man United 0 v 0 Crystal Palace at the time and in a fairly even game in which Palace should have taken the lead before Fred scored a 1 in a million (for him) goal.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36858 on: Yesterday at 03:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:08:26 pm
If I recall correctly, basically everyone was wetting themselves after Ragnick's first game in charge. It was comical and way over the top at the time, not just in hindsight.

You mean the "Godfather of Gegenpress" was too much?

And that he taught Klopp and Tuchel all they knew about management - also too much?

No way!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36859 on: Yesterday at 06:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:00:05 am
Still Disneyland.

yep, nothing to see here
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36860 on: Yesterday at 06:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:06:49 am
As a club they are the very definition of all fur coat and no knickers. They strut round like they are still the big cheese of world football but in reality they are a shell of a club thats been hollowed out by a host owner who has bled them dry.
You're spot on with almost all of that, but I'd stop well short of pinning most of it on the current owner ''bleeding them dry.''

They've spent an absolutely obscene amount on players and managers. They've not exactly tightened the purse strings. They've handed over wads of cash every time the entitled fanbase has rioted or sent bomb threats to their own players. They brought the prodigal son back 'home' as requested too.

I think the facts are that the club simply reached the end of its success cycle and went into the natural decline that affects us all at some point in time. They had their time in the sun (Ferguson era) but their sheer arrogance and monstrous ego meant they were sneering towards the lessons of other clubs' declines. Basically, they thought they had made it, and that was that. They'd arrived and were now well established and wouldn't or couldn't be moved. This flies in the face of what human history tells us, and you snub the lessons of history at your peril. All empires fall, but they thought theirs was above all that. Well, it wasn't and it isn't.

They endured (without a scrap of grace) the Liverpool FC empire built on the foundations laid by Bill Shankly. They saw it rise to previously unimaginable peaks and sustain for a couple of decades. They also witnessed the inevitable, eventual decline too. There were many lessons to be learned from observing our rise to such heights, and just as many to learn from looking at how it eventually fell into relative decline. United thought they were above learning such lessons. Another problem for them was their success wasn't built on United values, it was built on Ferguson values. Ferguson was the rug beneath their feet, and once pulled from under them United had no firm foundations of their own to stand upon. Since then, they've acted like headless chickens from boardroom to fanbase, trying to recreate the past.

Basically, the entire mindset of the club and fanbase is wrong. This goes far, far deeper than the ownership. An ownership that has thrown billions at the problem. The lot of them have bought into their own ludicrous hype and indulged their egos for too long. They have no humility and, as a result, learn virtually nothing at all from their experience and the experiences of others they observe. It's not their ownership that's killing them. It's the Man United psyche itself that's doing the real damage.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36861 on: Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:06:49 am
As a club they are the very definition of all fur coat and no knickers. They strut round like they are still the big cheese of world football but in reality they are a shell of a club thats been hollowed out by a host owner who has bled them dry.

The arrogance is just who they are. They might support the other lot in the city but they have the persona of the Gallagher brothers. Arrogance personified and an inflated sense of worth at all times, much like the city itself. They might not like the Glazers but they weren't arsed when they were still winning titles, they are arsed now because City and Liverpool are and they aren't. Whenever they make a shiny big signing they shut up for a while and show off with it.

Obviously they're one of the biggest clubs but take out the Ferguson and Busby years and they have a mediocre history outside of the achievements of those two men.

It's like this new desperation to 'rebuild Old Trafford'. Okay it's not as plush as new builds in North London but it's still been extensively rebuilt through the PL era and has a capacity of 76k which we'd bite your hand off for. But because it's not the shiniest ground around they can't handle it, especially when Liverpool are putting up new stands (rather than being able to look down on us, while we fucked the rebuild up in the 90s while they knocked it out the park).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36862 on: Yesterday at 08:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
It's like this new desperation to 'rebuild Old Trafford'. Okay it's not as plush as new builds in North London but it's still been extensively rebuilt through the PL era and has a capacity of 76k which we'd bite your hand off for. But because it's not the shiniest ground around they can't handle it, especially when Liverpool are putting up new stands (rather than being able to look down on us, while we fucked the rebuild up in the 90s while they knocked it out the park).

Isn't it actually a bit leaky and slightly knackered these days, while the full rebuild plan is clearly idiotic, they need a refurb due to inadequate ongoing maintenance in recent years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36863 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:37:38 pm
You mean the "Godfather of Gegenpress" was too much?

And that he taught Klopp and Tuchel all they knew about management - also too much?

No way!

Ha ha, true:

Quote
Jurgen Klopp is a disciple but the Liverpool boss evidently did not get his pre-match tradition of observing the opposition warm-up from his fellow German.

This did amuse me as well:

Quote
After the storm that engulfed them in Solskjaer's last days at the helm, the skies have now cleared, which at least allows Rangnick to plot a way forward.

There is evidently a long path ahead to get close to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who are a class apart, but at least United can see where it is, which has not always been the case this season.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59542670.amp
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36864 on: Yesterday at 08:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:49:39 pm
Isn't it actually a bit leaky and slightly knackered these days, while the full rebuild plan is clearly idiotic, they need a refurb due to inadequate ongoing maintenance in recent years.

It does need more general maintenance as it's been slack, they've started to do this, but it's this idea they need to basically build a new stadium, essentially for their own vanity. It sticks in the craw that Old Trafford has never really been seen as an iconic ground like Anfield is, particularly in Europe. They could still lord it over us though due to the capacities and how outdated Anfield was, but now we've caught up somewhat.

San Siro and Camp Nou are examples of grounds that were and are iconic but do need extensive rebuilds. San Siro has barely been touched since the 1990 World Cup though and Camp Nou probably the 1982 World Cup save for making it all seater. Old Trafford has been comprehensively rebuilt since then, save for perhaps one side of the ground that backs onto a railway line.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36865 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
I am surprised they allowed City to sign Phillips for £45m when they needed a midfielder and has a habit of signing players so as to prevent their neighbours from signing them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36866 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
I am surprised they allowed City to sign Phillips for £45m when they needed a midfielder and has a habit of signing players so as to prevent their neighbours from signing them.
Phillips told them where to go.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36867 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
Phillips told them where to go.

Disneyland?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36868 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
I am surprised they allowed City to sign Phillips for £45m when they needed a midfielder and has a habit of signing players so as to prevent their neighbours from signing them.

For Utd fans it's important he went to Manchester. That's all that matters. They're not neighbours anymore, they're brothers.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36869 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm »
Is this going to be this seasons thread that keeps on giving ? How many seasons in a row will that be ? Because its been giving since the moysiah was there.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36870 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:08:26 pm
If I recall correctly, basically everyone was wetting themselves after Ragnick's first game in charge. It was comical and way over the top at the time, not just in hindsight.
We underestimated what was going to happen apparently 😂
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36871 on: Today at 01:26:25 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:40:23 am
We underestimated what was going to happen apparently 😂

We all underestimated what was going to happen. Never in our wildest dreams did we think Ralf would be THIS good. :lmao

Redcafe discussing Glazers dividends. Expect the Norwich scarves to appear very, very soon. This time they can't afford to wait for our fixture, the fans will be in the ground destroying seats way before that. Being classy and all.  ::)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36872 on: Today at 01:48:08 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:26:25 am
We all underestimated what was going to happen. Never in our wildest dreams did we think Ralf would be THIS good. :lmao

Redcafe discussing Glazers dividends. Expect the Norwich scarves to appear very, very soon. This time they can't afford to wait for our fixture, the fans will be in the ground destroying seats way before that. Being classy and all.  ::)
With six fingohs they can destroy property faster than normal people possessing only 5.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36873 on: Today at 08:27:17 am »
Chelseas Boehly meets with Ronaldo agent Mendes as Manchester United future discussed

https://theathletic.com/3383475/2022/06/25/ronaldo-chelsea-boehly-mendes/
