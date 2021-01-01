« previous next »
Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36840 on: Yesterday at 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm
Exactly mate but it seems they're going for all the managers targets then they'll sack him and buy a load more for the new guy.

It's what they've been doing since the tramp left so long may it continue 😁

Whereas us and Abu Dhabi are recruiting players and bring players through from the Academies to play a certain way, knowing that one day the manager will change but the philosophy won't.

Ten Haag is going to shit a brick when he realises his desire to bring in the methods used at Ajax down the decades won't be allowed at OT ;D
Scouse not English

Offline El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36841 on: Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm »
Its not even particularly one or two, you cant suck that up. But 5 or 6 intrinsically different managers, all allowed to spend big money on new players without shifting whats there. Its incredible that at no point no-one has said 'Um...should we not shift Martial, Lingard and James before we sign more attackers?'. And they had the perfect fall guy in Rangnick, could have used him as a bit of a transition considering the contracts expiring this and next summer. But nah, go for the latest hyped up coach who again will lack any players comfortable with the sort of football he wants to play.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36842 on: Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm »
For the love of Fowler, leave Man Utd alone. Let them get on with their disjointed approach. Don't give them any ideas.   :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36843 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:46:07 am
It's hilarious they had Rangnick at the club and had him manage and not do the stuff he's actually good at. Sums them up really.

Thought they'd be on the right track if they gave him a few years to build but now they've got a bloke who just wants to buy anyone who's got a connection with Ajax.

It was such a strange appointment and he seemed to have just used the role to leverage into the Austrian job.


I remember Reddy wrote an article about how Murtaugh went to see Rangnick at RB Leipzig the other year and spent half a day for a comprehensive education.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36844 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm »
Imagine a flag with all of their revolutionaries - Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnik, ten Hag...

Where's Capone?!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36845 on: Today at 12:00:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Imagine a flag with all of their revolutionaries - Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnik, ten Hag...

Where's Capone?!
Don't forget Che Neville
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36846 on: Today at 07:48:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:00:07 am
Don't forget Che Neville

Louis Edwards and Son
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
