Its not even particularly one or two, you cant suck that up. But 5 or 6 intrinsically different managers, all allowed to spend big money on new players without shifting whats there. Its incredible that at no point no-one has said 'Um...should we not shift Martial, Lingard and James before we sign more attackers?'. And they had the perfect fall guy in Rangnick, could have used him as a bit of a transition considering the contracts expiring this and next summer. But nah, go for the latest hyped up coach who again will lack any players comfortable with the sort of football he wants to play.