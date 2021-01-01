Interesting stuff in the Athletic about Utds transfer strategy this summer - they had a long list put together by Rangnicks team that theyve scrapped upon Ten Hags appointment.



De Jong, the main target for this summer, had at no stage been a player considered by the hierarchy prior to Ten Hags appointment, so theyd done zero scouting of him which is partially whats delayed movement on a deal. Further to this, De Jong - like all Ajax players - revered Barcelona growing up and will reportedly cling on to his position there even if they want him out, as he rates himself as good enough to eventually prove his superior quality.



Transfers are going to be later in the window for the main business Utd want to do, as their main targets, like De Jong, may principally be players reticent to step away from CL clubs in order to join and Utd need them to feel the discomfort of not being wanted by their current sides.



This to me says that they will probably sign a player or two from Ajax then do their usual trick of wasting time pursuing big name players who have no intention of ever playing there.