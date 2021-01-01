« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2218508 times)

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36800 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 am »
Didn't depay flop there too? Seems to have come on leaps and bounds since. 

Memphis joined English side Manchester United in June 2015 for a reported fee of £25 million. After a disappointing spell there, he joined French club Lyon in January 2017. After four seasons there, he joined Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer.

Now playing for Barcelona........ Players just turn to shit when they go there
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36801 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:59:55 am
Didn't depay flop there too? Seems to have come on leaps and bounds since. 

Memphis joined English side Manchester United in June 2015 for a reported fee of £25 million. After a disappointing spell there, he joined French club Lyon in January 2017. After four seasons there, he joined Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer.

Now playing for Barcelona........ Players just turn to shit when they go there
And that's why it's ironic when they say they regret missing out on some players/managers.
Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36802 on: Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:59:55 am
Didn't depay flop there too? Seems to have come on leaps and bounds since. 

Memphis joined English side Manchester United in June 2015 for a reported fee of £25 million. After a disappointing spell there, he joined French club Lyon in January 2017. After four seasons there, he joined Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer.

Now playing for Barcelona........ Players just turn to shit when they go there

Name the last player to leave them with their reputation enhanced rather than diminished / utterly destroyed ? Do we have to go back to the younger version of the preening prima donna who is currently leading the line for them ? I cant think of any since him.
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline Skeeve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36803 on: Yesterday at 01:38:20 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm
Name the last player to leave them with their reputation enhanced rather than diminished / utterly destroyed ? Do we have to go back to the younger version of the preening prima donna who is currently leading the line for them ? I cant think of any since him.

With a big enough club, you wouldn't expect many to be leaving though, perhaps a better question would be which are the last players to actually improve while at that club let alone by the time they left it?
Offline whtwht

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36804 on: Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36805 on: Yesterday at 03:09:47 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm
Name the last player to leave them with their reputation enhanced rather than diminished / utterly destroyed ? Do we have to go back to the younger version of the preening prima donna who is currently leading the line for them ? I cant think of any since him.

It probably was he who fannies about and dives around yes
Scouse not English

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36806 on: Yesterday at 04:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:38:20 pm
With a big enough club, you wouldn't expect many to be leaving though, perhaps a better question would be which are the last players to actually improve while at that club let alone by the time they left it?

Exact same answer I would think. May as well throw in managers as well. Everything turns to shit over there.
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36807 on: Yesterday at 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 04:26:28 pm
Exact same answer I would think. May as well throw in managers as well. Everything turns to shit over there.

Yeah, they've not had a player improve at their place since he who fannies about and dives around. Shrek was always going to get to the level he did while there, Martial has gone backwards, De Gea hasn't gotten better, Rashford was never that good anyway.
Scouse not English

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36808 on: Yesterday at 06:41:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:10 pm
Yeah, they've not had a player improve at their place since he who fannies about and dives around. Shrek was always going to get to the level he did while there, Martial has gone backwards, De Gea hasn't gotten better, Rashford was never that good anyway.
They do buy, and produce a top quality collection of shithouses though.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36809 on: Yesterday at 06:44:14 pm »
They're after Michael Edwards along with Chelsea.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36810 on: Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:44:14 pm
They're after Michael Edwards along with Chelsea.
They'll get rejected again.
Offline red1977

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36811 on: Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm
Name the last player to leave them with their reputation enhanced rather than diminished / utterly destroyed ? Do we have to go back to the younger version of the preening prima donna who is currently leading the line for them ? I cant think of any since him.

That Beanz lad went to West Ham and did reasonably well, unfortunately it was only a loan and so he is back amongst it again.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36812 on: Yesterday at 07:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 09:41:32 am
I fear you are all wrong about Manchester City.  The world has billions of potential football consumers, who are going to lap up whatever the latest shiny superteam offers.
Dong Wang on the Tanjin omnibus is not going to give a fuck about Yernited History or the Magic of the Kop.

Yet after a decade since Man City have won their first PL title under Abu Dhabi, I am yet to see a single Man City shirt in the entire South-East Europe ...
Offline sminp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36813 on: Yesterday at 07:40:52 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm
That Beanz lad went to West Ham and did reasonably well, unfortunately it was only a loan and so he is back amongst it again.

Even he doesnt count. He temporarily enhanced his reputation by leaving Man U, not by being at Man U.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline red1977

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36814 on: Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 07:40:52 pm
Even he doesnt count. He temporarily enhanced his reputation by leaving Man U, not by being at Man U.

True, True. I mis read that.
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36815 on: Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:57 pm
Yet after a decade since Man City have won their first PL title under Abu Dhabi, I am yet to see a single Man City shirt in the entire South-East Europe ...

Lies. The most commercially successful club in the entire world must have shirts everywhere.
Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36816 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm
Name the last player to leave them with their reputation enhanced rather than diminished / utterly destroyed ? Do we have to go back to the younger version of the preening prima donna who is currently leading the line for them ? I cant think of any since him.

I think it's more case of who have they bought who had tremendous potential to become a great footballer and achieved that status while being at that club. These were already very good footballers hence they purchased them in the first place. However they did not kick on and become even better by moving to a bigger 'better' club. Which is what should have happened. The players that left rebuilt their careers which just goes to show how good they were that could leave them and still manage to pick up where they were before they went there. Even alexi went to inter and and found better form.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36817 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm
Lies. The most commercially successful club in the entire world must have shirts everywhere.

There was this massive manufacturing defect that means when you look at the shirt, your eyes cannot recognise it as a city shirt and it looks like something completely different
Scouse not English

Offline farawayred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36818 on: Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm
There was this massive manufacturing defect that means when you look at the shirt, your eyes cannot recognise it as a city shirt and it looks like something completely different
Nah, the sky blue just doesnt show well in earth environment, blends with the sky.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline phil236849

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36819 on: Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:44:14 pm
They're after Michael Edwards along with Chelsea.

But then I read that they are taking on tom Keane, brother of Michael, a fairly junior lawyer cum intermediary.  Either extremely inspired or misguided.  Vote!
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36820 on: Today at 01:40:56 am »
These are absolutely gash.

Get excited because their new fella who runs the club is in the pub chatting shite to a load of weirdo bellends and says they've spent £1BN badly - no shit sherlock, absolutely fantastic insight. Not signed a player yet as far as I know. Honestly Ferguson leaving them was one of the best days of my life because you couldn't argue when they ruined my childhood ;D . All they've got when they come to Anfield now is deep in the gutter songs about tragedy at 3 nil down.

I'd feel bad about the whole Glazer thing if they had shown a modicum of support for us through Hicks and Gillett, but they didn't, so fuck them. Hope they finish 6th again.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline coolbyrne

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36821 on: Today at 03:02:49 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm
Lies. The most commercially successful club in the entire world must have shirts everywhere.

Some poster in the Chelsea thread will tell you it's because they're all Chelsea shirts.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36822 on: Today at 07:39:34 am »
Funny thinking back to when they got ragnick in and I think they had a half decent performance (by their standards!) and they properly thought they were on to something  ;D
Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36823 on: Today at 08:30:57 am »
- Eriksen choosing between United and Brentford
- Getting quoted super high fees (wonder why..) for De Jong and Antony
- Ronaldo moaning about the lack of transfers (have they signed anyone yet?)

As you were
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36824 on: Today at 08:47:19 am »
Interesting stuff in the Athletic about Utds transfer strategy this summer - they had a long list put together by Rangnicks team that theyve scrapped upon Ten Hags appointment.

De Jong, the main target for this summer, had at no stage been a player considered by the hierarchy prior to Ten Hags appointment, so theyd done zero scouting of him which is partially whats delayed movement on a deal. Further to this, De Jong - like all Ajax players - revered Barcelona growing up and will reportedly cling on to his position there even if they want him out, as he rates himself as good enough to eventually prove his superior quality.

Transfers are going to be later in the window for the main business Utd want to do, as their main targets, like De Jong, may principally be players reticent to step away from CL clubs in order to join and Utd need them to feel the discomfort of not being wanted by their current sides.

This to me says that they will probably sign a player or two from Ajax then do their usual trick of wasting time pursuing big name players who have no intention of ever playing there.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Henry Gale

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36825 on: Today at 08:53:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:47:19 am
Interesting stuff in the Athletic about Utds transfer strategy this summer - they had a long list put together by Rangnicks team that theyve scrapped upon Ten Hags appointment.

De Jong, the main target for this summer, had at no stage been a player considered by the hierarchy prior to Ten Hags appointment, so theyd done zero scouting of him which is partially whats delayed movement on a deal. Further to this, De Jong - like all Ajax players - revered Barcelona growing up and will reportedly cling on to his position there even if they want him out, as he rates himself as good enough to eventually prove his superior quality.

Transfers are going to be later in the window for the main business Utd want to do, as their main targets, like De Jong, may principally be players reticent to step away from CL clubs in order to join and Utd need them to feel the discomfort of not being wanted by their current sides.

This to me says that they will probably sign a player or two from Ajax then do their usual trick of wasting time pursuing big name players who have no intention of ever playing there.

Problem they have now is Ajax have already sold a fair few players this summer and raised some funds so they don't necessarily have to sell anymore so it will take massive offers to get players like Antony and Timber etc so Utd will have to massively overpay if they want them  ;D
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36826 on: Today at 09:06:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:47:19 am
Interesting stuff in the Athletic about Utds transfer strategy this summer - they had a long list put together by Rangnicks team that theyve scrapped upon Ten Hags appointment.

De Jong, the main target for this summer, had at no stage been a player considered by the hierarchy prior to Ten Hags appointment, so theyd done zero scouting of him which is partially whats delayed movement on a deal. Further to this, De Jong - like all Ajax players - revered Barcelona growing up and will reportedly cling on to his position there even if they want him out, as he rates himself as good enough to eventually prove his superior quality.

Transfers are going to be later in the window for the main business Utd want to do, as their main targets, like De Jong, may principally be players reticent to step away from CL clubs in order to join and Utd need them to feel the discomfort of not being wanted by their current sides.

This to me says that they will probably sign a player or two from Ajax then do their usual trick of wasting time pursuing big name players who have no intention of ever playing there.

Yet for months they've been saying the players put forward as targets by Rangnick would fit the Ajax/Ten Hag playing style plus that their new recruitment strategy would be to buy for how the club want to play their football and not who the new manager wants 😂

Absolutely nothing has changed and they wonder why they're such a mess from top to bottom.
