I was in Manchester visiting some friends at the weekend. They have a 7 year old son who is footy mad. Anyway, we took a ball to the park. I did a few keepy ups, just showing off. It turns out Ten Hag is in the park with his lad and a ball too, so we had a little game, jumpers as goalposts, etc, you know the usual.
Hes a sound fella, not gonna lie, we had a laugh, and he told me his plans for United and how he wants to take on this ultimate challenge... he admits theyre a mess. I told him Id been to a few Ajax games, which he seemed a bit (weirdly) happy about. We exchanged email addresses (of course he wasnt going to give out his number). Anyway, I received an email from him this morning. Im now captain of United on £350k a week.