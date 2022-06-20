« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Asheroo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36720 on: Yesterday at 09:11:01 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 05:43:54 pm
I've just been looking at their squad on transfermarkt.

It's is astonishing that they have spent that much money the last 9 years and ended up with a squad of utter rubbish.

The mismanagement of funds is bordering on criminal.

Long may it continue!

I've just been looking at the salaries. Its apparent that a huge majority are there for the money in two differing aspects. The first being the good players that they can only get to join or stay due to the inflated wages, secondly the useless players they can't get shot of because of their huge wages.

You would think they would learn but even now they are targeting a midfielder who doesn't want to go there. It seems apparent that they will have to pay De Jong an increase on top of his already hefty Barcelona wages to reach agreement to join.
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36721 on: Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm
Maple these puns will finally not be so poplar and end.
Fitzy.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36722 on: Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm
I guess it happened for Liverpool during the bad years, but its kind of irritating that MU still absorb so much coverage given how mediocre they are. Theyre talked-up with every move they make.

Rinse and repeat.
elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36723 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:16:05 pm
He got wind of a plan for the mob to descend upon his home so he rushed to intercept them at the pub. Either that or have them pissing in his shrubbery and tying Norwich scarves to his gatepost while his family cower in fear. Fucking mongrels.

Yew would think the copse would step in but they can't cedar wood for the trees when it comes to Manc fans
;D
Fitzy.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36724 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 05:43:54 pm
I've just been looking at their squad on transfermarkt.

It's is astonishing that they have spent that much money the last 9 years and ended up with a squad of utter rubbish.

The mismanagement of funds is bordering on criminal.

Long may it continue!
Everton on steroids. Not just the recruitment, its also the contracts theyre handling out. Lumbering themselves with dross that become too expensive to shift. The new contract for Jones was wild.
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36725 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
United have so much deadwood, Everton could build a stadium out of it.
Popcorn's Art

Fitzy.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36726 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
United have so much deadwood, Everton could build a stadium out of it.
United have so much sewage Everton could build a new stadium on them..
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36727 on: Today at 02:45:22 am
"Give me Maguire and 10 pieces of wood and I'll win you the Champion League"
Statto Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36728 on: Today at 05:17:29 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:48:08 pm
Everton on steroids. Not just the recruitment, its also the contracts theyre handling out. Lumbering themselves with dross that become too expensive to shift. The new contract for Jones was wild.

Yep, definitely Everton on steroids, unlike Everton, United can raise the money through the turnover they get, & yet still end up still wasting the money. ;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36729 on: Today at 06:00:29 am
Quote
Before Liverpools quarter-final with Benfica  where Nunez scored in each leg  Manchester United had arranged to meet Benficas president Rui Costa to discuss a deal but Costa and his family suffered food poisoning celebrating his birthday. With the meeting postponed, United officials were unconvinced and took it as a snub. It did not help United that new manager Erik ten Hag, who likes Nunez a lot having seen him score against Ajax in the Champions League, was not appointed by the time Liverpool started to gain headway in their pursuit.

https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool/
reddebs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36730 on: Today at 07:03:43 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:00:29 am
https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool/

Ah bless their little cotton socks. Grown men who don't believe what they're told and take umbrage at not getting their way.

Fuck off ya losers 😂😂😂😂
Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36731 on: Today at 07:07:29 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:03:43 am
Ah bless their little cotton socks. Grown men who don't believe what they're told and take umbrage at not getting their way.

Fuck off ya losers 😂😂😂😂

They're being rejected left right and centre but refuse to believe it,oh how the mighty have fallen. :D
