I've just been looking at their squad on transfermarkt.



It's is astonishing that they have spent that much money the last 9 years and ended up with a squad of utter rubbish.



The mismanagement of funds is bordering on criminal.



Long may it continue!



I've just been looking at the salaries. Its apparent that a huge majority are there for the money in two differing aspects. The first being the good players that they can only get to join or stay due to the inflated wages, secondly the useless players they can't get shot of because of their huge wages.You would think they would learn but even now they are targeting a midfielder who doesn't want to go there. It seems apparent that they will have to pay De Jong an increase on top of his already hefty Barcelona wages to reach agreement to join.