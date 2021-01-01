« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
I think United would need to take it real easy in the market just like FSG have since Covid hit. This in order to get the revenue and profit balance right before they go again. On the other hand they increase the risk of missing out on the CL money by a lot if they don't sign any players for their XI. Right now what they have is garbage and they refuse to bench their biggest liability Maguire because it'd be too embarrassing to admit that Lindelöf is the better (or less mediocre) player of the two. So long as political considerations and optics influence their lineups, ten Hag is in trouble. He needs to make a statement by benching Maguire immediately just to get the fellow players to wake up. They basically have Kyrgiakos (with all due respect) as their captain and undroppable while trying to play a high line...
They are willing to spend but they are just not attractive to players anymore. They've already been rejected by Kalvin Phillips, Adeyemi, Vitinha, Núñez, Timber(lol), Gravenberch...
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 08:40:00 pm
Slow month over at rouge cafe. Only got us to Moan and obsess over while they play with their lil diddles and sign nobody. :lmao
Which stage of grief are they on now?, or are they still stuck in denial?
RedSince86

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm
Vitinha deal. Paris Saint-Germain are closing on final details with FC Porto after agreement on personal terms with Vitinha and his agents.

Manchester United have never been interested in Vitinha. No bid, no talks and not mentioned internally by Erik ten Hag.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1537877489749327872

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Now Arsenal have laid the groundwork to sign Viera from Porto, lo and behold United are also interested in him now.

This much vaunted overhaul of their recruitment department that they built last summer to be a modernised analytically based by the savour and genius John Murtough is just guys in a room reading Football gossip sites online
Skeeve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Which stage of grief are they on now?, or are they still stuck in denial?

Don't they oscillate between it and anger, reverting to denial after a brief outing of the norwich scarves forces the owners into making new signings?
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"
newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    3. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"
    8. We didn't want that player anyway.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 12:23:04 pm


Fucking hell, this aged like fine milk.
Unfortunately for him, and his girlfriend, Greenwood thought "Attack Attack Attack" was an order.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"

Left out the Ludicrously Pathetic Street Art stage...
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm
With pogba not signing, any potential new player knows they have £300k a week to burn.
Skeeve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:01:50 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"

Everton don't need all 7 stages, theirs is:

1. Booing
2. Fewming
3. Using children as weapons
4. Blaming it all on the redshite.

Andy82lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:30:26 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm
Unfortunately for him, and his girlfriend, Greenwood thought "Attack Attack Attack" was an order.

Yeah never a good time to make light of rape and sexual abuse imo.
GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:03:04 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm
Definitely - we need a 30+ year old midfielder that doesn't work nearly hard enough to come join our midfield.

I hope he stays at Brentford to keep the feelgood vibes going. If he leaves so soon for a bigger club, the great story becomes more cynical / transactional. Last I read, staying at Brentford was a realistic option - let's see if he can resist the call of the £££.

Agreed that he would be a terrible fit for Liverpool, strange shout that one.
Armand9

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:20:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:58:59 pm
Did they sign Kaka? Can pick out Rashford and Martial and possibly Greenwood and thats it.

it's a bit odd timing wise

i thought it was old cos im sure that's dan james at the bottom but sancho threw a spanner in that works, then it dawned on me, knowing them this relates to the previous year when they thought they were getting sancho but didn't (and presumably before cavani signed on the last day, was it?) - outside of that nothing makes sense with that jumble of foward players

so rashford, sancho, martial, dan james, greenwood and the other guy i have no clue (ighalo?)
Macphisto80

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:18:21 am

More like beans beans beans.
And...




"Who's been on the beans? "
TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:17:27 am
De Jong has such a united signing


Enormous wages. Big name.

But is he what they need?

Its the same story over and over again.

Theyve still got plenty of time to sign player though.  Transfer deadline isnt until the end of august, and to be fair to Ten Haag he probably wants to focus on the longer term rather than just the first couple of months.
Armand9

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:23:34 am
fuck me that moyes pic, i thought it was planet of the apes, legit
MrGrumpy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:44:41 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm
The stuff coming out about Pogba and his documentary reflects terribly on him, but to my mind, Man Utd don't come out much better. They got rinsed by Juventus and him in 2016 and, like a few others it has to be said, seemed to fall into the trap of thinking his one of the best players in the world throughout his time there, instead of just an marketing tool. And they still wanted him to stay, given they offered him a contract of £300k per week.

If Pogba was half as good as he thinks he is, £300k per week would be a bargain.
AmanShah21

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:43:09 am
These are still completely out of depth, aren't they? Having sorted out the manager months ahead, you'd think they'd have a plan this time around but yet again, its always the big names that come up, like brand is more important than the actual footballer.
I remember Klopp's first summer and we focused on the less established players like Mane and Matip and got them in well early with little to no competition. That should be the template for these but yet again they are looking for the 60-70 million signings which is like getting fake tits for a patient that needs heart surgery. They're haggling for 50m De Jong when they should be looking at a Sabitzer who'll be more willing to come, will cost far less and will improve them immediately but because he's unfashionable and under 20 million, it wont happen. Similarly, Maxwell Cornet helps these, same too with Ismaila Sarr because they lack a right winger. These are deals that can be done quick and early and allows them to then focus on the 1 or 2 bigger deals that they may want, but this whole scattergun approach reeks of terrible planning or perhaps, no planning at all.
Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:54:20 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:27 am
De Jong has such a united signing


Enormous wages. Big name.

But is he what they need?

Its the same story over and over again.

Theyve still got plenty of time to sign player though.  Transfer deadline isnt until the end of august, and to be fair to Ten Haag he probably wants to focus on the longer term rather than just the first couple of months.

They make these big name signings to appease the fans for a bit (the Ronaldo one especially) but signing players on mega wages isn't the answer.

De Jong doesn't want to leave Barca, they just want to save on his wages and get some money in to buy other players.
Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:55:09 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:44:41 am
If Pogba was half as good as he thinks he is, £300k per week would be a bargain.

He's not a Premier League player. He needs to play in Italy where he can coast through games.
El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:58:32 am
We were never interested in re-signing Pogba anyway, he didnt reject us

We were never interested in re-signing Matic anyway, he didnt reject us

We didnt want Akinfenwa anyway

Bright new era :D
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 11:02:46 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:58:32 am
We were never interested in re-signing Pogba anyway, he didnt reject us

We were never interested in re-signing Matic anyway, he didnt reject us

We didnt want Akinfenwa anyway

Bright new era :D
"We didn't want to get into a bidding war for Núñez (despite offering more)"
