These are still completely out of depth, aren't they? Having sorted out the manager months ahead, you'd think they'd have a plan this time around but yet again, its always the big names that come up, like brand is more important than the actual footballer.

I remember Klopp's first summer and we focused on the less established players like Mane and Matip and got them in well early with little to no competition. That should be the template for these but yet again they are looking for the 60-70 million signings which is like getting fake tits for a patient that needs heart surgery. They're haggling for 50m De Jong when they should be looking at a Sabitzer who'll be more willing to come, will cost far less and will improve them immediately but because he's unfashionable and under 20 million, it wont happen. Similarly, Maxwell Cornet helps these, same too with Ismaila Sarr because they lack a right winger. These are deals that can be done quick and early and allows them to then focus on the 1 or 2 bigger deals that they may want, but this whole scattergun approach reeks of terrible planning or perhaps, no planning at all.