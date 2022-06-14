The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.



There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.



They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.



They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up.



Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.



I'd put it in the 'small things that hannoy' thread, but its not even smallIts like Liverpool fans (I know Linudden isn't one of them, but still) don't even remember what our issues were. We didn't have a decade of making awful managerial appointments, awful signings, having an awful sporting director, having fans flipping between huge confidence and rioting because we wanted more signings. We weren't spending at the top of the food chain. We fell behind because we kept doing things that had got us so successful previously, essentially let United expand their stadium without touching ours, didn't tap in to the markets they tapped into, didn't exploit the revenue streams they exploited, and then spent probably two decades being fairly good and occasionally very good but always, still behind the huge head start we'd given them.Again. And again. And again. Thats not where United are now. Its not that they're failing to exploit markets that we are. Its not that they're doing things 'The United way'. Its that they won the lottery with a manager who dominated for two decades. And since then....they employed a defensive manager whose biggest job was Everton, and signed players accordingly. And sacked him after a season. And then employed a 'total football' advocated, and signed players accordingly. And then sacked him after two seasons. And then hired a shit on a stick 'but successful' c*nt, and signed players accordingly. And then sacked him after a season. And then hired maybe the worst manager a 'top club' has ever had in the PL, and I include us in that, and gave him three seasons, and signed players accordingly. And then sacked him. And then hired the 'Godfather of gegenpressing', undermined him from the get go, had another woeful, embarrassing season. And have NOW hired a manager who likes his team to press high.Since the hard shoulder shitter left their two big signings per season have been....Mata and Fellaini. Di Maria and Luke Shaw. Martial and Schneiderlin. Pogba and Mkhitaryan. Lukaku and Matic. Fred and Dalot. Maguire and Fernandes. Van De Beek and Diallo. Sancho and Varane. And thats not even including Wan Bissaka or Ronaldo. They're fucking amazing, practically EVERYTHING they've done for a decade has been shit. They've spent well, well over a billion pounds since he left. A billion. I dont know much about inflation but I'm pretty sure we didn't spend the equivalent of £1 billion between 1990 and 2015. They didn't have to settle on Jermaine Pennant because they didn't have the extra few million to get Dani Alves. They still have the money and profile to sign big names, whether they're older like Ronaldo and Varane, or younger like Sancho and Martial. And they fuck it up time, and time, and time, and time again. And again. And again. Not because they're 'wot we were in the 90s/00s/2011-12' but because like you say, they've got every advantage we didn't have and still just balls it up. Cos its what they've done under every single manager they've ever had apart from two.