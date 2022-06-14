« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2198751 times)

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36520 on: Yesterday at 01:09:59 pm »
Where United are right now is a bit like Liverpool ten years ago when the 2011-12 team collapsed in the second half of the year and then a lot of players left at once. While they have more money to spend they have to do it wisely. In fact, bringing in young players and building for the future is what they have to do without Champions League football. They can't afford any more Maguires, Pogbas and Alexis at this rate. Of course, not signing Joe Allen and Fabio Borini would be a good start but the window that made the Rodgers team was obviously the winter 2013 one.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,557
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36521 on: Yesterday at 01:18:55 pm »
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36522 on: Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 14, 2022, 11:16:28 pm
Nunez, De Jong, who's the next one to reject them and then plant stories to Ogden etc that they pulled out as the fee was to much. ;D

#Irrelevant.

Apparently over on the cafe. Fdg want to go there but he can't come out and say that live on TV. What is he supposed to say while he is still a barca player?
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,470
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36523 on: Yesterday at 01:22:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:43:11 am
Paul Pogba: The Pogmentary | All New Amazon Documentary Out June 17th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIPjdq4XueQ



He says he plays for Man Utd, one of the best teams on the planet. Don't documentaries have to be factual?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36524 on: Yesterday at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!

I guess its just the parallels to our 'down' period and the assumption that if you throw enough darts at the dartboard, eventually you'll get the bullseye?
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36525 on: Yesterday at 01:24:51 pm »
They're 1/2 to finish in the Top 6. Never thought I'd live to see the day they'd be that price to finish that lowly and I wouldn't even be tempted.

Us, City, Chelsea and Spurs have the Top 4 covered. So Utd are competing with Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and possibly Newcastle for 5th and 6th.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,567
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36526 on: Yesterday at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 01:09:59 pm
Where United are right now is a bit like Liverpool ten years ago when the 2011-12 team collapsed in the second half of the year and then a lot of players left at once. While they have more money to spend they have to do it wisely. In fact, bringing in young players and building for the future is what they have to do without Champions League football. They can't afford any more Maguires, Pogbas and Alexis at this rate. Of course, not signing Joe Allen and Fabio Borini would be a good start but the window that made the Rodgers team was obviously the winter 2013 one.
the big difference is we already had peak Suarez, Gerrard and Sterling making inroads in the squad at that point so they are starting from an arguably worse position. They have an ageing Ronaldo and one season wonder Penandez but that aside their squad is utter shite.

You could argue that Gerrard and Suarez would have got in that Utd team but they don't have one player that would get near our match day squad let alone starting a game
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36527 on: Yesterday at 01:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 01:24:51 pm
They're 1/2 to finish in the Top 6. Never thought I'd live to see the day they'd be that price to finish that lowly and I wouldn't even be tempted.

Us, City, Chelsea and Spurs have the Top 4 covered. So Utd are competing with Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and possibly Newcastle for 5th and 6th.

 ;D

to be honest, I'm not convinced that either of Chelsea or Spurs are certain for top 4, there's a top 2 and then a bunch of others that could be anywhere in the top 10.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36528 on: Yesterday at 02:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:46:50 pm
to be honest, I'm not convinced that either of Chelsea or Spurs are certain for top 4, there's a top 2 and then a bunch of others that could be anywhere in the top 10.

i think tuchel and conte are proper enough coaches to fluke their way to top 4.

arsenal is definitely in the europa places if arteta manages to progress the youngsters.

ETH is a rather unknown quantity and with the squad he inherit might just be a big shock. and without adding in the political firefighting with the glazers and the rats influence on sky and general bottom of the barrel mentality of viewers that he attracts. Poch will somehow be mentioned after 5 games as their next savior and they will have another round of revolution.

I predict this thread will be moving faster than last season ;D
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36529 on: Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!
Klopps appear very rarely.  I don't know if klopp would have been successful there with their impatience.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36530 on: Yesterday at 05:24:03 pm »
If Arsenal do land Vieira, these will likely splurge in a panic to placate the fan base

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
I don't know if klopp would have been successful there with their impatience.

Klopp saw right through them when he was up for that job. More theme park than sporting institution
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36531 on: Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!

When we got Klopp, he was probably in the top5  best manager in the world. Ten Hag i don't think he makes top10 currently.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,546
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36532 on: Yesterday at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!

The thing is it's not just a Klopp they need.

Sure he'd make them infinitely better than they are now, but if they've still got a dickhead running the business side of the club, handing out stupid deals to players, seemingly signing players for no reason who don't fit, etc. then he'd not achieve anything like he is currently doing so here.

The entire system needs to be in place to get to that that "Klopp era" type level.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36533 on: Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm »
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,898
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36534 on: Yesterday at 06:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.

:wellin
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36535 on: Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:58:48 pm
Neville just loves to have an opinion about everything and hear his own voice.  If theyd spent a hundred mill at this point, hed be whining about them panic signing and rushing into deals.

Clearing the decks is as important as adding new pieces.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36536 on: Yesterday at 07:10:17 pm »
United are an irrelevancy.
Logged
#JFT97

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36537 on: Yesterday at 07:13:02 pm »
Had a peek at redcafe yesterday. They are so bitter  :D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,958
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36538 on: Yesterday at 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.

Spot the fuck on.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36539 on: Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:10:17 pm
United are an irrelevancy.

...about which RAWK are an irreverancy...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
  • A manc
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36540 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:58:48 pm
Neville just loves to have an opinion about everything and hear his own voice.  If theyd spent a hundred mill at this point, hed be whining about them panic signing and rushing into deals.

Clearing the decks is as important as adding new pieces.
Gary Neville just needs to shut up forever
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36541 on: Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 01:24:51 pm
They're 1/2 to finish in the Top 6. Never thought I'd live to see the day they'd be that price to finish that lowly and I wouldn't even be tempted.

Us, City, Chelsea and Spurs have the Top 4 covered. So Utd are competing with Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and possibly Newcastle for 5th and 6th.

 ;D

Include Newcastle in the battle for fifth and sixth at your peril.
Since January, they were in the top four in terms of points gained.
They will be looking to attract more big names in the summer, going after many of the same targets as those other clubs you mention, including Manchester United, but with oodles more cash on offer. I think they could be the surprise package of next season, although they may need a further couple of transfer windows to consolidate.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36542 on: Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm »
This
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.

Just because they have more opportunity, doesn't mean they are going to get it right any time soon. Their best players are unhappy and many of the players they want to attract turning their backs on them. They haven't been a big noise in this league, or in Europe for 10 years. The best crop of young players in European and world football younger than about 22 years old, will have barely any recollection of a successful United team. That counts for a lot.
Short-term, they may get back into the top four, but they are a long way off challenging for silverware, unless it is the Europa League. Next season, they will still have their own noisy neighbours pissing all over them, and added to that, a new and just as noisy United will have designs on hunting them down also.

Their lull won't last forever, so I guess we should just enjoy it all the more while it lasts.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36543 on: Yesterday at 09:30:17 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm
Include Newcastle in the battle for fifth and sixth at your peril.
Since January, they were in the top four in terms of points gained.
They will be looking to attract more big names in the summer, going after many of the same targets as those other clubs you mention, including Manchester United, but with oodles more cash on offer. I think they could be the surprise package of next season, although they may need a further couple of transfer windows to consolidate.
Will they go for big names, or good players that make them a better team?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36544 on: Today at 09:15:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

I think it is fine to do these comparisons, both are giant clubs who went through lean years following great success, the crucial thing is not to try and extrapolate from those comparisons as their systemic issues tend to just reset their problems rather than steadily progressing through them, in large part due to the impatience of their fans and the owners allowing the club to spend enough on transfers to appease that impatience, which obviously wasn't an option for us due to the extreme financial situation we ended up in.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36545 on: Today at 09:18:56 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm
Include Newcastle in the battle for fifth and sixth at your peril.
Since January, they were in the top four in terms of points gained.
They will be looking to attract more big names in the summer, going after many of the same targets as those other clubs you mention, including Manchester United, but with oodles more cash on offer. I think they could be the surprise package of next season, although they may need a further couple of transfer windows to consolidate.

Nah it'll be a lot harder for Newcastle this season. They were out of trouble by Feb and playing no pressure games til the end of the season, often against teams with nothing to prove, and no axe to grind against Newcastle. A summer's worth of tape on Howe's style, everyone realising that this Saudi deal is shit for them and every game being massive til the World Cup will make it a lot harder for Newcastle to be amongst the four best sides.

Spurs will be far more consistent and I think will pull away from Arsenal and United.

Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36546 on: Today at 09:21:04 am »
btw I can't believe how lightly they got off for hiring Rangnick, an absolutely hopeless manager who somehow got credit for off-pitch stuff he didn't do at United, giving him an absolute make-believe consultancy role that was never going to happen (here's a hint, if it didn't have a job title, it wasn't real) and then when the imaginary consultancy disappears into thin air with barely a mention!

It's absolutely fucking hilarious how badly they are still run. win two games at the start of the season with a bit of passing and we'll hear nothing but Ten Hag Revolution... going to be fucking hilarious smashing them in Old Trafford again and ending their season in mid-August.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:30 am by lamonti »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36547 on: Today at 09:32:07 am »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,806
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36548 on: Today at 09:34:59 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:32:07 am
https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1537690790826319874?s=20&t=JntCmCl0r8v2NZxg5kiURg

 :lmao :lmao

Hes not impressed with their squad apparently. And if anyone knows about dead wood its Timber.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36549 on: Today at 09:36:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:59 am
Hes not impressed with their squad apparently. And if anyone knows about dead wood its Timber.
LOL.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,826
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36550 on: Today at 09:40:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.

I'd put it in the 'small things that hannoy' thread, but its not even small :D

Its like Liverpool fans (I know Linudden isn't one of them, but still) don't even remember what our issues were. We didn't have a decade of making awful managerial appointments, awful signings, having an awful sporting director, having fans flipping between huge confidence and rioting because we wanted more signings. We weren't spending at the top of the food chain. We fell behind because we kept doing things that had got us so successful previously, essentially let United expand their stadium without touching ours, didn't tap in to the markets they tapped into, didn't exploit the revenue streams they exploited, and then spent probably two decades being fairly good and occasionally very good but always, still behind the huge head start we'd given them.

Again. And again. And again. Thats not where United are now. Its not that they're failing to exploit markets that we are. Its not that they're doing things 'The United way'. Its that they won the lottery with a manager who dominated for two decades. And since then....they employed a defensive manager whose biggest job was Everton, and signed players accordingly. And sacked him after a season. And then employed a 'total football' advocated, and signed players accordingly. And then sacked him after two seasons. And then hired a shit on a stick 'but successful' c*nt, and signed players accordingly. And then sacked him after a season. And then hired maybe the worst manager a 'top club' has ever had in the PL, and I include us in that, and gave him three seasons, and signed players accordingly. And then sacked him. And then hired the 'Godfather of gegenpressing', undermined him from the get go, had another woeful, embarrassing season. And have NOW hired a manager who likes his team to press high.

Since the hard shoulder shitter left their two big signings per season have been....Mata and Fellaini. Di Maria and Luke Shaw. Martial and Schneiderlin. Pogba and Mkhitaryan. Lukaku and Matic. Fred and Dalot. Maguire and Fernandes. Van De Beek and Diallo. Sancho and Varane. And thats not even including Wan Bissaka or Ronaldo. They're fucking amazing, practically EVERYTHING they've done for a decade has been shit. They've spent well, well over a billion pounds since he left. A billion. I dont know much about inflation but I'm pretty sure we didn't spend the equivalent of £1 billion between 1990 and 2015. They didn't have to settle on Jermaine Pennant because they didn't have the extra few million to get Dani Alves. They still have the money and profile to sign big names, whether they're older like Ronaldo and Varane, or younger like Sancho and Martial. And they fuck it up time, and time, and time, and time again. And again. And again. Not because they're 'wot we were in the 90s/00s/2011-12' but because like you say, they've got every advantage we didn't have and still just balls it up. Cos its what they've done under every single manager they've ever had apart from two.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36551 on: Today at 10:13:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:34:59 am
Hes not impressed with their squad apparently. And if anyone knows about dead wood its Timber.
;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,898
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36552 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:32:07 am
https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1537690790826319874?s=20&t=JntCmCl0r8v2NZxg5kiURg

 :lmao :lmao

Bob
@Bobmoos1987
·
2h
Replying to
@MirrorFootball
The deals going down, its going timberrrr
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36553 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36554 on: Today at 11:17:57 am »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36555 on: Today at 11:21:09 am »
They are reporting for pre season training in 10 days. ;D

What a mess of a club they are, they were hailing Murtough as some Genius a few months ago for overhauling the club and recruitment dept, now he's being called a disaster now at RedCafe.

You know theres something still wrong there when ETH's ex players won't follow him there.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36556 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:21:09 am
They are reporting for pre season training in 10 days. ;D

What a mess of a club they are, they were hailing Murtough as some Genius a few months ago for overhauling the club and recruitment dept, now he's being called a disaster now at RedCafe.

You know theres something still wrong there when ETH's ex players won't follow him there.
Rangnick left for a reason...
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36557 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:21:04 am
btw I can't believe how lightly they got off for hiring Rangnick, an absolutely hopeless manager who somehow got credit for off-pitch stuff he didn't do at United, giving him an absolute make-believe consultancy role that was never going to happen (here's a hint, if it didn't have a job title, it wasn't real) and then when the imaginary consultancy disappears into thin air with barely a mention!

A United legend imo! Turns up, changes absolutely nothing on the pitch, calls the players shite constantly for 6 months then fucks off and tells them to shove their "consultancy" position up their arse.

Love him!
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,902
  • Legend
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36558 on: Today at 11:43:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
Klopps appear very rarely.  I don't know if klopp would have been successful there with their impatience.

I remember the press and other fans mocking Klopp even during his stint here.

He could have done exactly the same as he did here, but he would never have lasted at United.
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36559 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm »
You know it's bad times when Old T.oilet can't attract a log.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Up
« previous next »
 