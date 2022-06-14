« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Linudden

  Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36520 on: Today at 01:09:59 pm
Where United are right now is a bit like Liverpool ten years ago when the 2011-12 team collapsed in the second half of the year and then a lot of players left at once. While they have more money to spend they have to do it wisely. In fact, bringing in young players and building for the future is what they have to do without Champions League football. They can't afford any more Maguires, Pogbas and Alexis at this rate. Of course, not signing Joe Allen and Fabio Borini would be a good start but the window that made the Rodgers team was obviously the winter 2013 one.
Linudden.

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36521 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!
beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36522 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 14, 2022, 11:16:28 pm
Nunez, De Jong, who's the next one to reject them and then plant stories to Ogden etc that they pulled out as the fee was to much. ;D

#Irrelevant.

Apparently over on the cafe. Fdg want to go there but he can't come out and say that live on TV. What is he supposed to say while he is still a barca player?
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,467
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36523 on: Today at 01:22:48 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:43:11 am
Paul Pogba: The Pogmentary | All New Amazon Documentary Out June 17th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIPjdq4XueQ



He says he plays for Man Utd, one of the best teams on the planet. Don't documentaries have to be factual?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36524 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!

I guess its just the parallels to our 'down' period and the assumption that if you throw enough darts at the dartboard, eventually you'll get the bullseye?
Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36525 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm
They're 1/2 to finish in the Top 6. Never thought I'd live to see the day they'd be that price to finish that lowly and I wouldn't even be tempted.

Us, City, Chelsea and Spurs have the Top 4 covered. So Utd are competing with Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and possibly Newcastle for 5th and 6th.

 ;D
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,567
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36526 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:09:59 pm
Where United are right now is a bit like Liverpool ten years ago when the 2011-12 team collapsed in the second half of the year and then a lot of players left at once. While they have more money to spend they have to do it wisely. In fact, bringing in young players and building for the future is what they have to do without Champions League football. They can't afford any more Maguires, Pogbas and Alexis at this rate. Of course, not signing Joe Allen and Fabio Borini would be a good start but the window that made the Rodgers team was obviously the winter 2013 one.
the big difference is we already had peak Suarez, Gerrard and Sterling making inroads in the squad at that point so they are starting from an arguably worse position. They have an ageing Ronaldo and one season wonder Penandez but that aside their squad is utter shite.

You could argue that Gerrard and Suarez would have got in that Utd team but they don't have one player that would get near our match day squad let alone starting a game
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,697
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36527 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 01:24:51 pm
They're 1/2 to finish in the Top 6. Never thought I'd live to see the day they'd be that price to finish that lowly and I wouldn't even be tempted.

Us, City, Chelsea and Spurs have the Top 4 covered. So Utd are competing with Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and possibly Newcastle for 5th and 6th.

 ;D

to be honest, I'm not convinced that either of Chelsea or Spurs are certain for top 4, there's a top 2 and then a bunch of others that could be anywhere in the top 10.
xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36528 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:46:50 pm
to be honest, I'm not convinced that either of Chelsea or Spurs are certain for top 4, there's a top 2 and then a bunch of others that could be anywhere in the top 10.

i think tuchel and conte are proper enough coaches to fluke their way to top 4.

arsenal is definitely in the europa places if arteta manages to progress the youngsters.

ETH is a rather unknown quantity and with the squad he inherit might just be a big shock. and without adding in the political firefighting with the glazers and the rats influence on sky and general bottom of the barrel mentality of viewers that he attracts. Poch will somehow be mentioned after 5 games as their next savior and they will have another round of revolution.

I predict this thread will be moving faster than last season ;D
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,848
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36529 on: Today at 04:59:28 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!
Klopps appear very rarely.  I don't know if klopp would have been successful there with their impatience.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,065
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36530 on: Today at 05:24:03 pm
If Arsenal do land Vieira, these will likely splurge in a panic to placate the fan base

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:59:28 pm
I don't know if klopp would have been successful there with their impatience.

Klopp saw right through them when he was up for that job. More theme park than sporting institution
Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36531 on: Today at 05:28:00 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!

When we got Klopp, he was probably in the top5  best manager in the world. Ten Hag i don't think he makes top10 currently.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,545
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36532 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:18:55 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is basically

What's the guarantee they'll get their Klopp era?

I hope they don't. They don't show signs of it yet!

The thing is it's not just a Klopp they need.

Sure he'd make them infinitely better than they are now, but if they've still got a dickhead running the business side of the club, handing out stupid deals to players, seemingly signing players for no reason who don't fit, etc. then he'd not achieve anything like he is currently doing so here.

The entire system needs to be in place to get to that that "Klopp era" type level.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,673
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36533 on: Today at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,885
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36534 on: Today at 06:47:19 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:38:42 pm
The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.

There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.

They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.

They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up. 

Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.

:wellin
Scouse not English

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36535 on: Today at 06:56:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:58:48 pm
Neville just loves to have an opinion about everything and hear his own voice.  If theyd spent a hundred mill at this point, hed be whining about them panic signing and rushing into deals.

Clearing the decks is as important as adding new pieces.


My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36536 on: Today at 07:10:17 pm
United are an irrelevancy.
#JFT97

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #36537 on: Today at 07:13:02 pm
Had a peek at redcafe yesterday. They are so bitter  :D
