The issue I have with the Us A While Ago comparison is that it's bollocks.



There's no similarity between the kind of club we were and the kind of club they are. Night and day. Chalk and cheese. Apples and oranges. Maguire and Virgil.



They have every single advantage that we lacked, whether it's ready, meaningfully limitless funds, media support, establishment status, massive ground, four CL places and Euro spots down to 7th, access to levels of coaching and analytics that didn't exist back then, Mike Riley....everything.



They can blow just about any team out over transfer fees and afford the highest wages. They don't need their chairman to personally lend the club some money to buy Dirk Kuyt. They even had first dibs at Klopp and fucked it up.



Just the fact of their going through a poor period isn't enough to say 'they are like wot we were'. They have every opportunity and every tool they need (inc Che Neville and his advocacy) to make it work but they fuck it up again and again because they're morons.