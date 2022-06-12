



to be fair he didn't mention for who. any good coach or even scout would know of course.just watched his view on darwin. yes i have too much free time on my hands since there is hardly any football worth watching. and his views were pretty well non biased. definitely better than the 2 c*nts on sky and even any pundits who spew shit for the bottom denominator with their clickbait agenda for twitter crowd.anyway back to ten hag. seems a bit quiet for them on the transfer front. no current players willing to go for lower wages and no CL means scraping the bottom of the barrel and just raiding ajax since thats the only market familiar for their current coach.anyone think they would even finish in top 6 next season? No greenwood who have been decent half a season player for them. Rashford more interested in feeding kids and Mr instagram world star a year older...