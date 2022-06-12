« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36440 on: June 12, 2022, 10:39:20 pm »
Man Utd duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho told England World Cup squad reality

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-utd-sancho-rashford-england-27213477
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36441 on: June 12, 2022, 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 12, 2022, 08:13:21 pm

He thought Maguire was a great signing. He is a complete spoofer  ::)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36442 on: Yesterday at 07:54:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 12, 2022, 10:24:56 pm
When is his appeal for the gaol sentence he got when he thighht he was being abducted by Albanian terrorists?

How long can it take?.


I thought they were terrorists of 'an Albanian nature'?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36443 on: Yesterday at 08:34:05 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on June 12, 2022, 04:47:06 pm
Maguire seems to have improved his passing skills already

https://twitter.com/APAF7APF/status/1535711445777891331
He tried a cross-field pass just after this which went straight to the Italian right-back too.

As for England, this is what happens when they finally get drawn in a group against decent opposition. Southgate is so defensive and negative with his tactics and team selection but becuase it's got him 'success' in the Euro's and World Cup he's stuck to it.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36444 on: Yesterday at 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:34:05 am
He tried a cross-field pass just after this which went straight to the Italian right-back too.

As for England, this is what happens when they finally get drawn in a group against decent opposition. Southgate is so defensive and negative with his tactics and team selection but becuase it's got him 'success' in the Euro's and World Cup he's stuck to it.
One of the reasons I barely watch international football is because it's generally played so negatively. After watching us all season to go and watch teams pretty much sit in low blocks and counter each other is dreadful. Southgate probably has the most talented players England has had in decades and can't do any better than Sean Dyche with them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36445 on: Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm »
The way United fans now suddenly claims the Nunez signing is a massive risk makes me think he will become a huge success.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36446 on: Yesterday at 09:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
The way United fans now suddenly claims the Nunez signing is a massive risk makes me think he will become a huge success.
You know they are full of shit because if they really thought thought we'd made a big mistake in signing him they'd be ecstatic in celebration rather than furiously backtracking from their previous stance about how brilliant they thought he was.

A bit like how we were rolling about laughing and were chuffed when they paid ridiculous money for Maguire.

Maybe they should concentrate on their own transfer window disasters.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36447 on: Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
The way United fans now suddenly claims the Nunez signing is a massive risk makes me think he will become a huge success.
They paid £80m for Harry Maguire.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36448 on: Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm
They paid £80m for Harry Maguire.
Aye, Spabhead's not worth 80p.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36449 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
The way United fans now suddenly claims the Nunez signing is a massive risk makes me think he will become a huge success.



Who cares what they think. The only important thing is that Klopp has a better track record of spotting potential than any United fan (or recent manager).

They have deep rooted issues and they should focus on them and not what we are doing.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36450 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
#GlazersOut trending on Twitter now.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36451 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
Maguire > Virgil
Fred > Fab
Buying no one at all > Darwin

It's how they roll
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36452 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
#GlazersOut trending on Twitter now.

well of course it is!

and yet another riot peaceful protest is being planned.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36453 on: Today at 01:12:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 12, 2022, 10:24:56 pm
When is his appeal for the gaol sentence he got when he thighht he was being abducted by Albanian terrorists?

How long can it take?.
Its a retrial not an appeal. Last heard due to a judicial backlog, the case would be listed for early/mid 2023.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36454 on: Today at 01:13:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm
They paid £80m for Harry Maguire.
Never ever forget the £89m for Pogba.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36455 on: Today at 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 12, 2022, 08:46:37 pm
Yeah, he isn't though. He was outed as a Nottingham Forest fan long ago.  ;D

No, he is. He is from nottingham though.
