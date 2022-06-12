The way United fans now suddenly claims the Nunez signing is a massive risk makes me think he will become a huge success.



You know they are full of shit because if they really thought thought we'd made a big mistake in signing him they'd be ecstatic in celebration rather than furiously backtracking from their previous stance about how brilliant they thought he was.A bit like how we were rolling about laughing and were chuffed when they paid ridiculous money for Maguire.Maybe they should concentrate on their own transfer window disasters.